Hey Pandas, What’s The Creepiest Thing Your Child Has Ever Done Or Said?

This is for if a kid has ever said or done anything that completely freaked you out.
#1
When my daughter (now 9) was about 2.5, we were sitting on my bed combing her hair after a bath. I don’t remember what we were chatting about, but she asked, “But what about the lady with the dog?” I asked, “What lady?” thinking she meant someone we’d come across during the day. She points to the (empty) stairway right outside the bedroom door, and says, “That lady!” My heart stopped and I had to stop brushing her hair for a minute because my hand was shaking so badly.
#2
When my daughter was 7, she asked me if she was my oldest child.
I said yes, then asked why she asked that.
She said she just felt like she wasn’t my oldest child.
I about fell over!!!
As a teenager I put my baby up for adoption.
#3
My 3yo daughter marched up the stairs after our cat chanting FE FI FO FUM
#4
So I’m just f*****g insane and me and my family always joke about having room in the backyard for our enemies. And whenever someone says at school something about dead body’s I always say something. I really need help. Like I was in a (verbal) fight and said “don’t worry! You wouldn’t make it. I have a space in my backyard just for you 🙃” then walked away. Again I’m insane
#5
When I was very young, probably one or two, my father was on a business trip and my mom was giving me a bath. I looked behind her, giggled and waved, and said “Hi, Daddy!” Obviously no one was there. My parents and grandfather have a lot of creepy stories from when i was a little kid, haha.
#6
My daughter is constantly talking to her pop and her grandma who she calls momma cat. They are her father’s parents and they are no longer living. She has never met either, but can point out both in pictures without being told who they are. Freaks us right out.
#7
Ok something crazy just happened. I was at a family get together, and my little cousin was begging my aunt for ice cream, my aunt told him no because he had already had a lot of sugar today and was already acting crazy. That’s when my little cousin picked up the biggest metal knife he could find and in the creepiest voice he said then I’ll just have to eat you. Everyone at the dinner table froze, and I remembered this post and just had to share this story lamo
#8
There’s a small, very old, cemetery near our house. My youngest was almost four, too young to read. We drove past the cemetery on a regular basis. Each time we past it, he would flail, cry, pound on the window and yell “go back”! I couldn’t figure out just what he wanted to go back to. There’s nothing there but the cemetery and a small church. He would get so mad that I changed the route I drove to avoid seeing him so upset. I couldn’t help but wonder if it was the cemetery he wanted to go back to. One day I changed the route drove to see if he’d notice. Sure enough, he started yelling to “go the other way, go the other way!”. I turned the car around and told him I would. I turned around and stopped the car in the tiny parking lot. Before I had the car in park, he unbuckled himself, opened his door and RAN through the cemetery. I’m chasing after him. I catch up to where he’s standing, staring down at a gravestone. My boy looked at me and said “he’s okay now, we can go”. I looked at the gravestone dates and name. It was for a little boy that died at the age my boy was at that time. The date of death was within days of my boy’s birthday but nearly 100 years previous. He never asked to go back again. He’s 11 now. We still drive past. I’ve asked if he remembers it and he said yes and he doesn’t want to talk about it.
#9
My second son has said and done a lot of things that have made me go, hmm. One of the more unusual, was when he was three.
He just says out of the blue “I think my Grandpa died.”
We had just seen my father, and I assured him that Grandpa was fine.
My son said “No, not that one. The tall one.”
Well, later that day the sheriff showed up at our door. My, then husband’s father had passed away. He had lived on the other side of the country, and my son had never met him or even saw a picture of him. He was 6’4″.
