The Unveiled Truth: What Happened to Jeffrey Dahmer

It’s safe to say that Jeffrey Dahmer isn’t a name that inspires warm, fuzzy feelings. The American serial killer also known as the Milwaukee Cannibal was infamous for murdering and mutilating at least 17 men. With a total of 15 consecutive sentences to serve, the question does arise, what happened to Jeffrey Dahmer?
Besides attempting to unearth the truth behind his heinous deeds, this will be a look at what befell the Milwaukee Monster later on. Sure, it is hard to fathom what justifications he had cooked up, but his story gives for an interesting exploration of human nature. Without further ado, let’s dive in.
Early Life And Troubled Childhood
It wouldn’t be a comprehensive look at Jeffrey Dahmer if we didn’t take a look at where it all began. He started his life in West Allis, Wisconsin, on May 21, 1960, as any other youngster. Behind the mask of a normal childhood, Dahmer faced trauma that would eventually play a crucial role in forming his twisted personality. It’s safe to say that he demonstrated odd behavior as a child, including an obsessive fixation with animals. The young Dahmer frequently dissected and mutilated deceased animals, which set precedence for the heinous acts he would perform later in life. Dahmer managed to blend in with society despite his problematic behavior. Somehow, he managed to conceal his evil ambitions beneath a fairly regular appearance.
The Horrific Crimes Of The Milwaukee Cannibal
Dahmer’s reign of terror started in the late 1970s and went on for nearly a decade. During that time, he targeted vulnerable young men, most of whom were from underserved communities. His method of operation consisted of enticing his victims to his flat, where he would then drug them and subject them to horrifying acts of violence. Cannibalism was the final act in a string of crimes that included rape, dismemberment, necrophilia, and more. These unthinkable deeds were carried out by Dahmer as a result of his insatiable hunger for control and authority over the people he murdered.
The Investigation And Arrest
On July 22, 1991, one of Jeffrey Dahmer’s planned victims evaded capture and reported the serial killer’s activities to the authorities. This finally led to the revelation of the horrifying details of Dahmer’s atrocities. The subsequent inquiry, which was conducted with great care, uncovered the full scope of his crimes.
It goes without saying that when investigators searched Dahmer’s flat, they were confronted with a horrible scene. The complete horror of Dahmer’s actions was revealed when polaroids of dismembered bodies, body parts stored in jars, and other instruments of torture were made public. The information that was gathered throughout the investigation revealed a disturbing picture of a guy whose actions were motivated by his dark side.
Jeffrey Dahmer’s Trial And Imprisonment
The judicial process that aimed to bring Dahmer to justice for his horrible atrocities began with his capture. In 1992, he was put on trial in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and the legal team representing him attempted to prove that he suffered from mental instability. Despite the efforts of his defense team, Dahmer was found guilty and given 15 separate sentences of life imprisonment without parole.
The Chilling Legacy
The horrors that Jeffrey Dahmer perpetrated upon his victims are only a small part of the legacy he leaves behind. His case spurred shifts in society’s perspectives and responses to issues about criminal conduct, mental health, and the protection of underprivileged people. However, it’s safe to say that Dahmer eventually paid for his crimes. His was a death that confirmed the saying, “Those who live by the sword will die by the sword.”
Two years after his sentence the Milwaukee Cannibal was murdered at the age of 34. The perpetrator was none other than his fellow inmate Christopher Scarver. As the events would have it, Scarver didn’t just kill Dahmer, he also brutally beat and killed the third man on their work detail — Jesse Anderson. To date, Scarver’s reason for killing his fellow inmates is shrouded in mystery. However, the reason he gave was that God directed him to kill Dahmer and the other inmate. As he was already serving a life sentence for murder, a few more life terms were added on and he was transferred to a federal prison afterwards.