‘Welcome to Plathville’ Star Olivia Plath Reflects on Divorce from Ethan Plath

Welcome to Plathville star Olivia Plath recently opened up about her divorce with co-star Ethan Plath. She took to social media to celebrate the two-year anniversary of the commencement of her long-drawn divorce process, which was finalized in April 2024. She termed the divorce as “truly the best decision,” and expressed her heartfelt gratitude for the love and encouragement she received during this difficult time.
In her long Instagram carousel post, she highlighted that even in the case of televised relationships like hers, people are seldom aware of all the details, and a lot of what goes on behind the camera and closed doors is away from public knowledge. She said “extremely problematic behaviors” are, more often than not, carefully concealed from the public eye.
She further cited non-disclosure Agreements and other legal restrictions as the reason behind her inability to go into the details of what really transpired in her marriage. However, she did go on and dropped the word “domestic violence,” in the latest post, insinuating that something of the sort did transpire between her and Ethan Plath. However, it appears that NDAs are probably the reason why Plath has refrained from elaborating on her indirect accusations of domestic violence against ex-husband Ethan.
Plath Also Spoke Up for Women And Against Misogyny
View this post on Instagram
In the same post, Plath also expresses her solidarity with other women and how she is deeply moved to have been able to encourage other women to leave their situations while also criticizing the ugly truth of deep-seated misogyny in society. She stressed the values of universal sisterhood by stating that women are “joined in spirit” together. The photographer-turned reality TV star then also shared with her digital network some of the deeply touching messages she has received from women over the years.
She also spoke out against the harassment that she has received for standing up for herself and her experience of being on the receiving end of unfortunate allegations of “lying about domestic violence,” “trying to ruin her ex-husband’s reputation,” as well as name-calling and even being encouraged to kill herself, from people she termed as bullies.
While calling out the inherent misogyny ingrained in the society, Plath said that women can never be considered “a good enough victim,” no matter what they endure or go through. Connecting her experience with other women, Plath explained how her experience is not isolated and shed light on the unfortunate reality of women being silenced and manipulated to stay in unhealthy environments by the deep-rooted patriarchy blinding them from seeing their own worth. Pointing towards her growth and maturity, Plath stated that her current self is aware of her value and is able to discern when to leave, unlike her 20-year-old naïve self, who overstayed as she didn’t know better. She also went on to say that she wants the “same for every woman”
All 6 seasons of Welcome to Plathville are available to stream on Hulu. However, despite Season 6 of the show ending back in October 2024, there’s no update on the show’s renewal or cancellation as of yet.
|Welcome to Plathville
|Cast
|Olivia Plath, Ethan Plath, Kim Plath, Barry Plath, Moriah Plath, Micah Plath, Lydia Plath, Isaac Plath
|Premiere Date
|November 5, 2019
|Stream On
|Max, Discovery+, Hulu
|Directed By
|Various directors (e.g., multiple episode directors under TLC’s production)
|Produced By
|TLC Productions
|Based On
|The lives of the Plath family
|Plot Summary
|A reality TV series following the Plath family as they navigate strict upbringing, personal growth, and changing relationships.
|Musical Elements
|Features background scores and emotional tracks enhancing key moments.
|Current Status
|Latest season aired in 2022, no new season confirmed yet
Follow Us