Artist Turns Rocks Into Incredible Animal Paintings (30 Pics)

Inspired by nature and animals and “driven by emotions and curiosity,” Italian artist Roberto Rizzo, who is now based in southern Spain, paints extremely detailed animal portraits on an unusual canvas—rocks. Rizzo takes on the challenge of creating acrylic animal paintings that curve around the natural shapes of the rock, making each painting a one-of-a-kind piece of art. He also draws realistic pet portraits for pet parents from all around the world who want to honor their furry friends in a unique way.
Roberto Rizzo has been painting on rocks since 1996. From tiny rocks that can fit in the palm of your hand or close to life-size replicas of an animal—this artist is able to transform any lifeless rock or stone into an incredible hyperrealistic painting that could be easily mistaken for a photograph.
We can’t imagine a better person to explain painting on rocks than Roberto Rizzo and Bored Panda had a chance to interview the artist about his inspirations and work process, so don’t miss that below!
More info: Instagram | robertorizzoart.net | Etsy
