Even Celebrities Can Be Cringe: 11 Awkward Moments From The 2024 Grammys

The 66th Grammy Awards took place on Sunday (February 4), and just like most major award shows, it was also packed with memorable moments, some a little weirder than others.
The event, which honored the best recordings, compositions, and artists from October 1, 2022, to September 15, saw Taylor Swift making history as the first solo artist to win Album of the Year four times, but she also became the butt of host Trevor Noah’s jokes, except this time she loved it.
Meanwhile, Miley Cyrus graced the red carpet with a gravity-defying hairdo and a show-stopping dress before taking home her first Grammy, and Céline Dion made a surprising appearance at the Grammys in the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, amidst her health condition, when she announced the nominees for Album of the Year.
Bored Panda takes a look at other show-stopping moments from the ceremony.
#1 Killer Mike Was Arrested After Winning Three Awards
Shortly after triumphing and winning best rap performance, rap song, and rap album, Killer Mike was arrested in connection with a physical altercation and was booked on a misdemeanor battery charge.
Image source: @chrissgardner
#2 Beyoncé Was Seen “Hiding” From Fantasia Barrino
During Fantasia Barrino’s show-stopping tribute to Tina Turner, Beyoncé was seen trying to hide from her, seemingly avoiding dancing.
As the 39-year-old artist was performing an uplifting rendition of Proud Mary, she strutted through the audience and singled out celebrities to dance with her during the song’s break, Entertainment Weekly reported.
That’s when viewers noticed Beyoncé seemingly using her huge cowboy hat to cover her face as soon as the attention turned to her.
Image source: E! News
#3 21 Savage Lacked Energy On The Red Carpet
Clips of Laverne Cox interviewing 21 Savage on the Grammys red carpet showcased a rather dull exchange, with Laverne trying her best to fish for longer answers.
As Laverne asked the 31-year-old artist how he was doing, she was met with a monotone “Just a fun moment, yeah.” The rest of his replies kept the same energy.
“Bless Laverne Cox for staying strong lol,” a person quipped on X (formerly known as Twitter).
Image source: E! News
#4 Miley Cyrus Had A Cheeky Ending To Her Acceptance Speech
While accepting the prestigious award of Record of the Year for her song Flowers, Miley Cyrus said: “This award is amazing. But I really hope that it doesn’t change anything because my life was beautiful yesterday.”
“Not everyone in the world will get a Grammy, but everyone in this world is spectacular. So please don’t think that this is important, even though it’s very important, right guys?”
She went on to thank “everyone that’s standing on this stage right now. Tom, Tyler, Michael, and Greg. Our teams, my team, Crush, Columbia, my mommy, my sister, my love, my main gays because look how good I look.”
The songstress concluded her speech with: “I don’t think I forgot anyone. But I might have forgotten underwear. Bye!”
Image source: CBS
#5 Miley Cyrus Was Surprised To See Photographers Using Iphones
While posing for the photographs on the red carpet, Miley Cyrus seemed a little surprised at the professional’s equipment of choice.
Clips of the singer shared on social media saw her looking out at the photographers and exclaiming in shock: “iPhones?”
Image source: Vogue Magazine
#6 Miley Cyrus Called Out The Crowd For Not Singing
Upon performing the song that earned her first Grammy, Miley Cyrus performed Flowers, only to hilariously call out the audience.
As the song built, so did Miley’s apparent confusion over the crowd’s reaction to the set.
“Why are you acting like you don’t know this song?” the singer said to those in attendance, holding her hand up between the song’s first chorus, Entertainment Weekly reported.
Image source: CBS
#7 Taylor Swift Received Backlash For “Snubbing” Céline Dion
Upon making a rare appearance at the ceremony, amid her battle with stiff-person syndrome, to present Taylor Swift with Album of the Year, the Queen of Power Ballads was seemingly ignored, some Grammy viewers noticed on social media.
Clips of the awkward moment showed Taylor failing to acknowledge Céline after taking her award from her hands before quickly looking back to celebrate the moment with her collaborators instead.
People have exclaimed their disappointment on social media for not respecting the music icon, as a person wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter): “Not trying to be a hater but being handed a Grammy by Celine Dion in her very triumphant first public appearance in a long time and barely making eye contact [is] insane.”
Image source: CBS
#8 The Recording Academy Had Everyone Falsely Thinking Nicki Minaj Had Finally Earned Her First Grammy
The Recording Academy has been presenting a number of this year’s awards during the Grammys premiere ceremony and posting those winners on the X (formerly known as Twitter).
However, when the Academy presented the best rap song, the wrong name was posted to X, the Hollywood Reporter reported.
The academy mistakenly posted to X that Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice‘s Barbie World from the Barbie soundtrack was the winner before quickly deleting the post.
Image source: Recording Academy
#9 Michael Trotter Had A Divorce Scare
Michael Trotter told a reporter how he thought his wife, fellow War and Treaty singer Tanya Trotter, was going to divorce him before their Best New Artist Grammy nomination.
He said: “It’s been so emotional because there’s been several days where I thought she was gonna divorce me.”
Image source: rolling stone
#10 Bebe Rexha Sang Opera On The Red Carpet
Bebe Rexha put her classical music studies at the forefront of the red carpet as she belted out incredible opera tunes to an amazed Laverne Cox, who was interviewing her.
Image source: E! News
#11 Jay-Z Called Out The Recording Academy, And Beyoncé Wasn’t Impressed
Jay-Z used his acceptance speech at the 2024 Grammys to call out the Recording Academy, which honored him with a special award.
Upon accepting the 2nd annual Dr. Dre Global Impact Award, the 54-year-old hip-hop star said:
“We want y’all to get it right. At least getting close to right. And obviously, it’s subjective. Y’all don’t gotta clap at everything.”
“Obviously, it’s subjective because, you know, it’s music, and it’s opinion-based. But, you know, some things — I don’t want to embarrass this young lady, but she has more Grammys than everyone and never won album of the year.”
“So even by your own metrics, that doesn’t work. Think about that. The most Grammys never won Album of the Year. That doesn’t work,” People reported.
The rapper might’ve not mentioned his wife by name, but it wouldn’t be a stretch to assume he was referring to Beyoncé, who kept a very stoic composure throughout his speech.
Image source: E! News
Follow Us