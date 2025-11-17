I Took 24 Photos To Prove That You Need Nothing More Than Your Smartphone To Capture A Great Image

My name is Jakub Polomski. I am a professional landscape and wedding photographer. For the last 20 years, I have used a DSLR camera to photograph. This year I had a chance to test a smartphone as my photography tool. Of course, there are still some features that a smartphone camera lacks in comparison to a DSLR or mirrorless camera. However, the most important advantage of using a smartphone is that you always have it with you just in your pocket.
As for landscape, cityscape, and some portraits I think the smartphone will be my first choice now. Here are the results of my first mobile photography photoshoot captured with my Vivo X60 Pro smartphone. Pictures were taken in my hometown Cieszyn, Poland.
More info: jakubpolomski.com | Instagram | Facebook
#1 Fun On Snow
#2 Footbridge Connecting Poland And Czechia
#3 Głęboka Street
#4 Fun On Snow
#5 Fun On Snow
#6 Piastowska Tower
#7 Beskid Mountains, Poland
#8 Fun On Snow
#9 Wenecja Street
#10 Rotunda On Castle Hill
#11 View From Piastowska Tower
#12 Open Air Museum
#13 Rotunda On Castle Hill
#14 Market Square
#15 Footbridge Connecting Poland And Czechia
#16 Market Square
#17 Głęboka Street
#18 Fun On Snow
#19 Głęboka Street
#20 Walk In Snow
#21 Głęboka Street
#22 Castle Hill
#23 Głęboka Street
#24 Głęboka Street
