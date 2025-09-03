77 Fascinating Vintage Advertisements That Might Not Go Down Too Well Today

It can be flabbergasting to fully realize just how different things were in the past. Take advertisements as an example. They are ubiquitous in this day and age, and the industry is huge. But aside from the odd scandal here and there, they more or less make sense in terms of the message and art direction.

However, when you look at ads from the past through a modern lens, you realize just how much cultural attitudes have shifted over the decades and centuries. Our team at Bored Panda has compiled this list of weird vintage ads to show you just how bizarre, unusual, and even socially tone-deaf promotions used to look. Keep scrolling for a mind-blowing visual history and marketing lesson.

#1 Black Racist Stereotypes Used In A Elliott’s Paint And Varnish Company Advertisement, 1935

77 Fascinating Vintage Advertisements That Might Not Go Down Too Well Today

Image source: R2J4

#2 Between You, Your Husband And Your Senator, Planned Parenthood, 1982

77 Fascinating Vintage Advertisements That Might Not Go Down Too Well Today

Image source: Slow-moving-sloth

#3 1916 Kellogg’s Toasted Corn Flakes Ad

77 Fascinating Vintage Advertisements That Might Not Go Down Too Well Today

Image source: Lepke2011

#4 We All Got Vaccines, Except Dad

77 Fascinating Vintage Advertisements That Might Not Go Down Too Well Today

Image source: Ebonystealth

#5 1967 Advertisement For A Chemical Lobotomy

77 Fascinating Vintage Advertisements That Might Not Go Down Too Well Today

Image source: reddit.com

#6 Diamond Dyes Ca 1880’s

77 Fascinating Vintage Advertisements That Might Not Go Down Too Well Today

Image source: QueenHukriede

#7 Eat Ironized Yeast (1930s)

77 Fascinating Vintage Advertisements That Might Not Go Down Too Well Today

Image source: reddit.com

#8 This Child Looks Like Pure Evil

77 Fascinating Vintage Advertisements That Might Not Go Down Too Well Today

Image source: TheBlindJustice

#9 For A Better Start In Life, Start Cola Earlier

77 Fascinating Vintage Advertisements That Might Not Go Down Too Well Today

Image source: Veto13

#10 Cook And Wash On Your Refrigerator! 1952

77 Fascinating Vintage Advertisements That Might Not Go Down Too Well Today

Image source: reddit.com

#11 Wonder Sauna Hot Pants, 1970s

77 Fascinating Vintage Advertisements That Might Not Go Down Too Well Today

Image source: notbob1959

#12 Creepy Clown Kool-Aid Ad (1956)

77 Fascinating Vintage Advertisements That Might Not Go Down Too Well Today

Image source: Ebonystealth

#13 Gillette Razors 1950’s

77 Fascinating Vintage Advertisements That Might Not Go Down Too Well Today

Image source: 70sTimewarp58

#14 Jester Wools (1947, UK)

77 Fascinating Vintage Advertisements That Might Not Go Down Too Well Today

Image source: CryptographerKey2847

#15 The Karo Kid, Karo Syrup Magazine Ad, 1948

77 Fascinating Vintage Advertisements That Might Not Go Down Too Well Today

Image source: notbob1959

#16 1800’s Soap Ad

77 Fascinating Vintage Advertisements That Might Not Go Down Too Well Today

Image source: reddit.com

#17 To Wake Up Gay In The Morning (1940s)

77 Fascinating Vintage Advertisements That Might Not Go Down Too Well Today

Image source: Nanuq

#18 Cellophane (1954): Better Living Through Chemistry

77 Fascinating Vintage Advertisements That Might Not Go Down Too Well Today

Image source: PhilThecoloreds

#19 Grove’s Chill Tonic (1890s)

77 Fascinating Vintage Advertisements That Might Not Go Down Too Well Today

Image source: MetaHelvetica

#20 V-8 Vegetable Juice 1950’s

77 Fascinating Vintage Advertisements That Might Not Go Down Too Well Today

Image source: 70sTimewarp58

#21 Eating Out Gives You A Lift! Swift Premium Ham, 1960

77 Fascinating Vintage Advertisements That Might Not Go Down Too Well Today

Image source: muskyraconteur

#22 Iver Johnson Revolvers, Before 1907

77 Fascinating Vintage Advertisements That Might Not Go Down Too Well Today

Image source: Iver Johnsons

#23 1916 Ad For Wire Mosquito Netting Mask

77 Fascinating Vintage Advertisements That Might Not Go Down Too Well Today

Image source: reddit.com

#24 Dr. Miles Nervine, 1941

77 Fascinating Vintage Advertisements That Might Not Go Down Too Well Today

Image source: grsims20

#25 Nobody Who Loves Bare-As-You-Dare Fashions Looks Dressed Without It! Body Paint, C1970

77 Fascinating Vintage Advertisements That Might Not Go Down Too Well Today

Image source: muskyraconteur

#26 Rainier Beer: Beneficial To Young And Old

77 Fascinating Vintage Advertisements That Might Not Go Down Too Well Today

Image source: Ebonystealth

#27 The Most Inappropriate Ad Of All Time. 1975

77 Fascinating Vintage Advertisements That Might Not Go Down Too Well Today

Image source: tforbesabc

#28 Gingervating (1938)

77 Fascinating Vintage Advertisements That Might Not Go Down Too Well Today

Image source: StephenMcGannon

#29 Suits For Contortionists (Cricketeer Suits, 1972)

77 Fascinating Vintage Advertisements That Might Not Go Down Too Well Today

Image source: reddit.com

#30 Did Not Age Well

77 Fascinating Vintage Advertisements That Might Not Go Down Too Well Today

Image source: ThrowawayId289

#31 Do You Still Beat Your Wife? 1950s

77 Fascinating Vintage Advertisements That Might Not Go Down Too Well Today

Image source: reddit.com

#32 Charles E. Hires Co. 1892

77 Fascinating Vintage Advertisements That Might Not Go Down Too Well Today

Image source: Charles E. Hires Co.

#33 Old Spice. 1980

77 Fascinating Vintage Advertisements That Might Not Go Down Too Well Today

Image source: tforbesabc

#34 Pamphlet From The Home Economics Department Of The Fruit Dispatch Company, 1939

77 Fascinating Vintage Advertisements That Might Not Go Down Too Well Today

Image source: reddit.com

#35 Hamlin’s Wizard Oil Poster, 1890

77 Fascinating Vintage Advertisements That Might Not Go Down Too Well Today

Image source: commons.wikimedia.org, source

#36 Buster Brown Shoes, Circa 1905

77 Fascinating Vintage Advertisements That Might Not Go Down Too Well Today

Image source: symphonic-ooze

#37 Please Let You Wife Come In The Living Room. Highpoint (1950s)

77 Fascinating Vintage Advertisements That Might Not Go Down Too Well Today

Image source: Ebonystealth

#38 Wool Nose Warmer

77 Fascinating Vintage Advertisements That Might Not Go Down Too Well Today

Image source: Ebonystealth

#39 Milton Bradley Shrunken Head Sculpting Kit (1975)

77 Fascinating Vintage Advertisements That Might Not Go Down Too Well Today

Image source: MetaHelvetica

#40 Pizza Hut And Death, University Of S. Florida Newspaper, 1969

77 Fascinating Vintage Advertisements That Might Not Go Down Too Well Today

Image source: Slow-moving-sloth

#41 7up: Why We Have The Youngest Customers In The Business

77 Fascinating Vintage Advertisements That Might Not Go Down Too Well Today

Image source: Ebonystealth

#42 1950s Ad

77 Fascinating Vintage Advertisements That Might Not Go Down Too Well Today

Image source: POMANTRANS

#43 Shirley Simkins And Sally Hayes, Lifersavers, 1957

77 Fascinating Vintage Advertisements That Might Not Go Down Too Well Today

Image source: Ebonystealth

#44 Open Up An Oreo And Take A Lick (1950)

77 Fascinating Vintage Advertisements That Might Not Go Down Too Well Today

Image source: MetaHelvetica

#45 The Flip’n Style Hair Dryer – “Even If You Can’t Use It, It’s Fun To Have”

77 Fascinating Vintage Advertisements That Might Not Go Down Too Well Today

Image source: onepersononeidea

#46 Facts

77 Fascinating Vintage Advertisements That Might Not Go Down Too Well Today

Image source: bil_sabab

#47 Keep Baby Safe

77 Fascinating Vintage Advertisements That Might Not Go Down Too Well Today

Image source: vanhouten_greg

#48 Drink Ovaltine To Wake Up Gay In The Morning! 1940s Ad

77 Fascinating Vintage Advertisements That Might Not Go Down Too Well Today

Image source: reddit.com

#49 Coca Cola Ad From 1951

77 Fascinating Vintage Advertisements That Might Not Go Down Too Well Today

Image source: TastyCereal2

#50 Dream Date Portrait Pillow

77 Fascinating Vintage Advertisements That Might Not Go Down Too Well Today

Image source: Ebonystealth

#51 Lysol 1930’s

77 Fascinating Vintage Advertisements That Might Not Go Down Too Well Today

Image source: Rocko9999

#52 Instant Shoe Coloring By Lady Esquire 1964

77 Fascinating Vintage Advertisements That Might Not Go Down Too Well Today

Image source: reddit.com

#53 Leonetto Cappiello – Biscotines Union, C. 1906

77 Fascinating Vintage Advertisements That Might Not Go Down Too Well Today

Image source: Leonetto Cappiello

#54 Sugar: Your Weight Loss Ally. Mid-60s

77 Fascinating Vintage Advertisements That Might Not Go Down Too Well Today

Image source: reddit.com

#55 This Little Psychopath Is Really Enjoying His Van Camp’s Pork And Beans (1952)

77 Fascinating Vintage Advertisements That Might Not Go Down Too Well Today

Image source: Quick_Presentation11

#56 Racist Advertisement Represents A Black Boy Becoming White Thanks To Pears Soap’s “Magic” Based On The Fable Washing The Blackamoor White, Published In The Graphic For Christmas, 1884

77 Fascinating Vintage Advertisements That Might Not Go Down Too Well Today

Image source: Wikipedia

#57 1966 Ivory Liquid Soap Advertisement

77 Fascinating Vintage Advertisements That Might Not Go Down Too Well Today

Image source: reddit.com

#58 I’d Like Something Good, Welch’s Cocoanut, 1956

77 Fascinating Vintage Advertisements That Might Not Go Down Too Well Today

Image source: Slow-moving-sloth

#59 Seemed Like A Good Place To Post This. Whiskey Toothpaste. LOL

77 Fascinating Vintage Advertisements That Might Not Go Down Too Well Today

Image source: bharreld

#60 Curves Of Youth. 1887

77 Fascinating Vintage Advertisements That Might Not Go Down Too Well Today

Image source: tforbesabc

#61 Husbands Beat Wives. 1949

77 Fascinating Vintage Advertisements That Might Not Go Down Too Well Today

Image source: Dhorlin

#62 1950’s Wastebasket Ad (Brand Unknown)

77 Fascinating Vintage Advertisements That Might Not Go Down Too Well Today

Image source: morganmonroe81

#63 Sea Monkeys, Bouffants And Inflatable Bodyguards, 1963

77 Fascinating Vintage Advertisements That Might Not Go Down Too Well Today

Image source: Slow-moving-sloth

#64 1965 Wham-O String A Tree

77 Fascinating Vintage Advertisements That Might Not Go Down Too Well Today

Image source: Ebonystealth

#65 Appliances 1964

77 Fascinating Vintage Advertisements That Might Not Go Down Too Well Today

Image source: 70sTimewarp58

#66 Can’t Get Tired Of The 50’s

77 Fascinating Vintage Advertisements That Might Not Go Down Too Well Today

Image source: bad_werewolf

#67 Mccleans Toothpaste 1971

77 Fascinating Vintage Advertisements That Might Not Go Down Too Well Today

Image source: tforbesabc

#68 Drummond Sweaters

77 Fascinating Vintage Advertisements That Might Not Go Down Too Well Today

Image source: reddit.com

#69 Chlorodent Toothpaste 1953

77 Fascinating Vintage Advertisements That Might Not Go Down Too Well Today

Image source: on_those_1960s

#70 Your Next Belt Buckle Will Be Bronzed Lips, 1972

77 Fascinating Vintage Advertisements That Might Not Go Down Too Well Today

Image source: Slow-moving-sloth

#71 It’s A Soap Ad. (Pears Soap, Late 1800s – Early 1900s)

77 Fascinating Vintage Advertisements That Might Not Go Down Too Well Today

Image source: Mosritian-101

#72 “Keep Her Where She Belongs…” – 1974 Weyenberg Massagic Shoes Ad

77 Fascinating Vintage Advertisements That Might Not Go Down Too Well Today

Image source: FNaXQ

#73 An Ad For Drummond Sweaters From 1959

77 Fascinating Vintage Advertisements That Might Not Go Down Too Well Today

Image source: lampoluza

#74 The World’s Smartest Shirts, Van Heusen, 1952

77 Fascinating Vintage Advertisements That Might Not Go Down Too Well Today

Image source: notbob1959

#75 The Game Is Broomsticks (Creepy Ad)

77 Fascinating Vintage Advertisements That Might Not Go Down Too Well Today

Image source: mistermajik2000

#76 American Poster By Alfred Parker For United States Office Of War Information/ Division Of Public Inquiries. United States Of America, 1943

77 Fascinating Vintage Advertisements That Might Not Go Down Too Well Today

Image source: esdfa20

#77 Rice Council Of America – “Life” Magazine Ad – 1967

77 Fascinating Vintage Advertisements That Might Not Go Down Too Well Today

Image source: WhileFalseRepeat

