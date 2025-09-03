77 Fascinating Vintage Advertisements That Might Not Go Down Too Well Today

It can be flabbergasting to fully realize just how different things were in the past. Take advertisements as an example. They are ubiquitous in this day and age, and the industry is huge. But aside from the odd scandal here and there, they more or less make sense in terms of the message and art direction.
However, when you look at ads from the past through a modern lens, you realize just how much cultural attitudes have shifted over the decades and centuries. Our team at Bored Panda has compiled this list of weird vintage ads to show you just how bizarre, unusual, and even socially tone-deaf promotions used to look. Keep scrolling for a mind-blowing visual history and marketing lesson.
#1 Black Racist Stereotypes Used In A Elliott’s Paint And Varnish Company Advertisement, 1935
Image source: R2J4
#2 Between You, Your Husband And Your Senator, Planned Parenthood, 1982
Image source: Slow-moving-sloth
#3 1916 Kellogg’s Toasted Corn Flakes Ad
Image source: Lepke2011
#4 We All Got Vaccines, Except Dad
Image source: Ebonystealth
#5 1967 Advertisement For A Chemical Lobotomy
Image source: reddit.com
#6 Diamond Dyes Ca 1880’s
Image source: QueenHukriede
#7 Eat Ironized Yeast (1930s)
Image source: reddit.com
#8 This Child Looks Like Pure Evil
Image source: TheBlindJustice
#9 For A Better Start In Life, Start Cola Earlier
Image source: Veto13
#10 Cook And Wash On Your Refrigerator! 1952
Image source: reddit.com
#11 Wonder Sauna Hot Pants, 1970s
Image source: notbob1959
#12 Creepy Clown Kool-Aid Ad (1956)
Image source: Ebonystealth
#13 Gillette Razors 1950’s
Image source: 70sTimewarp58
#14 Jester Wools (1947, UK)
Image source: CryptographerKey2847
#15 The Karo Kid, Karo Syrup Magazine Ad, 1948
Image source: notbob1959
#16 1800’s Soap Ad
Image source: reddit.com
#17 To Wake Up Gay In The Morning (1940s)
Image source: Nanuq
#18 Cellophane (1954): Better Living Through Chemistry
Image source: PhilThecoloreds
#19 Grove’s Chill Tonic (1890s)
Image source: MetaHelvetica
#20 V-8 Vegetable Juice 1950’s
Image source: 70sTimewarp58
#21 Eating Out Gives You A Lift! Swift Premium Ham, 1960
Image source: muskyraconteur
#22 Iver Johnson Revolvers, Before 1907
Image source: Iver Johnsons
#23 1916 Ad For Wire Mosquito Netting Mask
Image source: reddit.com
#24 Dr. Miles Nervine, 1941
Image source: grsims20
#25 Nobody Who Loves Bare-As-You-Dare Fashions Looks Dressed Without It! Body Paint, C1970
Image source: muskyraconteur
#26 Rainier Beer: Beneficial To Young And Old
Image source: Ebonystealth
#27 The Most Inappropriate Ad Of All Time. 1975
Image source: tforbesabc
#28 Gingervating (1938)
Image source: StephenMcGannon
#29 Suits For Contortionists (Cricketeer Suits, 1972)
Image source: reddit.com
#30 Did Not Age Well
Image source: ThrowawayId289
#31 Do You Still Beat Your Wife? 1950s
Image source: reddit.com
#32 Charles E. Hires Co. 1892
Image source: Charles E. Hires Co.
#33 Old Spice. 1980
Image source: tforbesabc
#34 Pamphlet From The Home Economics Department Of The Fruit Dispatch Company, 1939
Image source: reddit.com
#35 Hamlin’s Wizard Oil Poster, 1890
Image source: commons.wikimedia.org, source
#36 Buster Brown Shoes, Circa 1905
Image source: symphonic-ooze
#37 Please Let You Wife Come In The Living Room. Highpoint (1950s)
Image source: Ebonystealth
#38 Wool Nose Warmer
Image source: Ebonystealth
#39 Milton Bradley Shrunken Head Sculpting Kit (1975)
Image source: MetaHelvetica
#40 Pizza Hut And Death, University Of S. Florida Newspaper, 1969
Image source: Slow-moving-sloth
#41 7up: Why We Have The Youngest Customers In The Business
Image source: Ebonystealth
#42 1950s Ad
Image source: POMANTRANS
#43 Shirley Simkins And Sally Hayes, Lifersavers, 1957
Image source: Ebonystealth
#44 Open Up An Oreo And Take A Lick (1950)
Image source: MetaHelvetica
#45 The Flip’n Style Hair Dryer – “Even If You Can’t Use It, It’s Fun To Have”
Image source: onepersononeidea
#46 Facts
Image source: bil_sabab
#47 Keep Baby Safe
Image source: vanhouten_greg
#48 Drink Ovaltine To Wake Up Gay In The Morning! 1940s Ad
Image source: reddit.com
#49 Coca Cola Ad From 1951
Image source: TastyCereal2
#50 Dream Date Portrait Pillow
Image source: Ebonystealth
#51 Lysol 1930’s
Image source: Rocko9999
#52 Instant Shoe Coloring By Lady Esquire 1964
Image source: reddit.com
#53 Leonetto Cappiello – Biscotines Union, C. 1906
Image source: Leonetto Cappiello
#54 Sugar: Your Weight Loss Ally. Mid-60s
Image source: reddit.com
#55 This Little Psychopath Is Really Enjoying His Van Camp’s Pork And Beans (1952)
Image source: Quick_Presentation11
#56 Racist Advertisement Represents A Black Boy Becoming White Thanks To Pears Soap’s “Magic” Based On The Fable Washing The Blackamoor White, Published In The Graphic For Christmas, 1884
Image source: Wikipedia
#57 1966 Ivory Liquid Soap Advertisement
Image source: reddit.com
#58 I’d Like Something Good, Welch’s Cocoanut, 1956
Image source: Slow-moving-sloth
#59 Seemed Like A Good Place To Post This. Whiskey Toothpaste. LOL
Image source: bharreld
#60 Curves Of Youth. 1887
Image source: tforbesabc
#61 Husbands Beat Wives. 1949
Image source: Dhorlin
#62 1950’s Wastebasket Ad (Brand Unknown)
Image source: morganmonroe81
#63 Sea Monkeys, Bouffants And Inflatable Bodyguards, 1963
Image source: Slow-moving-sloth
#64 1965 Wham-O String A Tree
Image source: Ebonystealth
#65 Appliances 1964
Image source: 70sTimewarp58
#66 Can’t Get Tired Of The 50’s
Image source: bad_werewolf
#67 Mccleans Toothpaste 1971
Image source: tforbesabc
#68 Drummond Sweaters
Image source: reddit.com
#69 Chlorodent Toothpaste 1953
Image source: on_those_1960s
#70 Your Next Belt Buckle Will Be Bronzed Lips, 1972
Image source: Slow-moving-sloth
#71 It’s A Soap Ad. (Pears Soap, Late 1800s – Early 1900s)
Image source: Mosritian-101
#72 “Keep Her Where She Belongs…” – 1974 Weyenberg Massagic Shoes Ad
Image source: FNaXQ
#73 An Ad For Drummond Sweaters From 1959
Image source: lampoluza
#74 The World’s Smartest Shirts, Van Heusen, 1952
Image source: notbob1959
#75 The Game Is Broomsticks (Creepy Ad)
Image source: mistermajik2000
#76 American Poster By Alfred Parker For United States Office Of War Information/ Division Of Public Inquiries. United States Of America, 1943
Image source: esdfa20
#77 Rice Council Of America – “Life” Magazine Ad – 1967
Image source: WhileFalseRepeat
