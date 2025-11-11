Artist Hangs 20 Miles Of Multicolored Ribbon Inside Grace Cathedral

by

The vaulted hall of a cathedral is already a great place for spiritual introspection, but when it’s graced by a simple yet beautiful artwork like this one by artist Anne Patterson, the effect becomes so much more awe-inspiring and profound. In “Graced by Light,” Patterson hung 20 miles of multi-colored ribbons from the ceiling of Grace Cathedral in San Francisco and illuminated them, creating what seems a ray of multi-colored light from heaven itself.

Patterson’s beautiful piece was inspired by music, which is fitting, considering the cathedral’s pivotal role in the development of Western music. According to Grace Cathedral, “Ms. Patterson envisioned a series of light pathways, connecting heaven and earth, manifest as ribbons. The ribbons carry our prayers, dreams and wishes skyward, and, in turn, grace streams down the ribbons to us.”

In addition to the ribbons, artist and projection designer Adam Larsen has also created a video projection that is projected onto the ribbons every day from 3-6 PM, or until 7:30 PM on Tuesdays. “Graced by Light”will be on display at the Grace Cathedral until February 28th.

Source: gracecathedral.org

Image credits: fiestaban.com

Image credits: fiestaban.com

Image credits: so1150

Image credits: so1150

Image credits: die ganze foto sache

Image credits: die ganze foto sache

Image credits: davidyuweb

Image credits: davidyuweb

Image credits: ryback80

Image credits: ryback80

Image credits: Sean O'Leary

Image credits: Sean O’Leary

Image credits: Ministry

Image credits: Ministry

Image credits: phomchick

Image credits: phomchick

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
