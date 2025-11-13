30 Hilarious Reasons Why Every Cat Owner Should Get A Glass Table

by

Just like drone photography, pictures of cats sitting on glass tables allow you to see the world through a new perspective. Bored Panda has collected a list of photos taken from below these majestic furballs, and they will open your eyes wider than any YouTube conspiracy video. Some of these kitties look like catships while others tend to resemble catloaves, but all of them are equally sweet. Scroll down to check them out and upvote your faves.

#1 Every Step You Take Every Bag You Shake Every Fish You Bake I’ll Be Watching You!

Image source: rexiecat

#2 My Mother Just Sent Me This Picture.. She Just Woke Up And Had This Fella Sleeping Over Her Bed

Image source: Netblast

#3 Glass Bowl Of Cat!

Image source: Luca_Lastname

#4 The Tongue Out Tuesday Vibes In Combeanation With Some Chubbiness And Bootyfulness

Image source: rexiecat

#5 Mikan Is Always Crushed

Image source: chiyo.mame

#6 Hover Cat Is Here

#7 Bean Paws

Image source: peghah_maleknejad

#8 The Most Spectacular View From The Bottom

Image source: chiyo.mame

#9 Oh Hello. I Didn’t See You Down There

Image source: AviahWinchester

#10 MRW I Have No Money And I See People Eating Delicious Food In Cafes

#11 Cats Are Liquid

Image source: boopyouonthenose

#12 Sleeping Like That

Image source: chatoranekogen

#13 Wish You A Pawsome Day. Beautiful Pawsies Lola And Nina

Image source: ladylolathecat

#14 Melting Cloud

Image source: Lobo2ffs

#15 Looking Up At A Full Set Of Jellybeans

Image source: DCLanger

#16 I See What You Are Cooking

Image source: doparcel

#17 Squishy Boi

Image source: narwhal-lord14

#18 The Anatomy Of A Catloaf

#19 Floof

#20 Chubby Cheeks

Image source: Lina____

#21 Kitty Had A Hard Night

Image source: SgtLemming

#22 I Notice You Looking At Muh Belleh!!!

Image source: Lisa_Corum

#23 Feeling Sleepy

Image source: sidshembekar

#24 Cutest Gremlin Ever

Image source: monty_theking

#25 Human If You Post This We Are Going To Have Problems

Image source: chanceofchance

#26 A Curled Peet, Jellybean Toes Fully On Display

Image source: emptydictionary

#27 Is There Even Such A Thing As Too Many Wrinkles?

Image source: cata_thesphynx

#28 Pete Cleaning On Glass

Image source: mamaroo10

#29 Fat Loaf

#30 “Human, Look At Ma Beans!”

Image source: sidshembekar

