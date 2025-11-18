This Artist Repurposes Scrap Metal, Discarded Objects, And Textile Into Animal Sculptures (20 New Pics)

Barbara Franc is a London-based artist who turns everyday discarded items into lively animal sculptures. Using materials like old keys, kitchen utensils, guitar strings, and fabric scraps, she gives new life to things that would otherwise end up as waste. Her creativity shines through in each piece, making the sculptures not just beautiful but also a clever example of upcycling.

“I have been a mixed-media Sculptor for over 30 years now. Animals are my primary inspiration and I increasingly use recycled and discarded materials as I enjoy the challenge of transforming something with a past history into something new and exciting,” Franc says on her website.

More info: Instagram | barbarafranc.co.uk | Facebook | x.com

#1

Image source: barbara.franc

#2

Image source: barbara.franc

#3

Image source: barbara.franc

#4

Image source: barbara.franc

#5

Image source: barbara.franc

#6

Image source: barbara.franc

#7

Image source: barbara.franc

#8

Image source: barbara.franc

#9

Image source: barbara.franc

#10

Image source: barbara.franc

#11

Image source: barbara.franc

#12

Image source: barbara.franc

#13

Image source: barbara.franc

#14

Image source: barbara.franc

#15

Image source: barbara.franc

#16

Image source: barbara.franc

#17

Image source: barbara.franc

#18

Image source: barbara.franc

#19

Image source: barbara.franc

#20

Image source: barbara.franc

