59 Before & After Pics That Show What Happens When You Stop Drinking

Stepping out of your usual routines and changing old habits, even the small ones, is a tough job requiring lots of dedication and self-control. And even when you know very well that replacing them is far better than sticking to the old, it is still not an easy thing to do. Though, hell or high water, these people held to the promise to themselves in resolving their ways about a drinking problem. And look at them now! If these alcohol abuse conquerors and their before and after pictures aren’t inspiring, we don’t know what is!
The health benefits of alcohol rehab are evident in these people – they all seem glowing, fit, and even better versions of themselves. Not only they’ve managed to stop drinking, but they have also adopted a healthy lifestyle to complement their new way of living. So if you need some inspiration to overcome your own hardships, scroll down below and check these heroes and their astonishing achievements!
#1 I Took The Picture On The Left Almost 17 Months Ago, Outside An Emergency Room, At Sunrise, Something Told Me I Didn’t Want To Forget That Moment. I Forget Easily. I’m Going Public With This Now Simply Because I Need To Advocate For Recovery More
Image source: recoveryrockstars
#2 Left Is Me In The ICU From An Overdose. Decided I Was Sick And Tired Of Being Sick And Tired And Am 6 Months Clean And Sober Today
Image source: sturgio_garcia
#3 This Woman, Who Was Dropped Out Of School At The Age Of 14, Battled Alcoholism And Depression To Become An A&E Doctor 15 Years Later
Image source: BPM Media
#4 I Gave Up Alcohol When My Daughter Turned 1. I’m 5 Years Sober Today
Image source: Doolan91
#5 Lost 105 Lbs In 15 Months. First I Quit Drinking. Three Months Later I Changed My Diet (Cut Carbs And Portion Control). Finally, About 12 Months Of Working Out. Change Is Possible No Matter What Your Age Is
Image source: Slipperyfister
#6 1 Year Without Drinking
Image source: gayforjesus666
#7 After A Decade Under The Influence And Not Taking Care Of Myself, I Am 3 Weeks Away From 1 Year Of Sobriety. 50 Lbs Lighter And A New Job Doing What I Am Passionate About. Life Is Much Better And I Definitely Enjoy It Now
Image source: fatheraabed
#8 A Little Over A Year Ago. I’d Had Most Of A Box Of Wine Earlier In The Day And Then Drank Around 12oz Of Whiskey On Stage (Stand Up Comedy) In Front Of A Crowd. Currently, Almost A Year Sober
Image source: mrquint
#9 11 Months Sober And Life Has Never Been Better. I’ve Lost 20kg!
Image source: JohnDeCaux
#10 One Year Of No Alcohol Has Changed My Life. I Lost 53 Pounds And I’m 1000 Times Happier. I Tried To Recreate My Bloated Pic
Image source: Klamsykrawl
#11 Here Is What 826 Days Sober Looks Like. Left Is Me June 11th 2014, On The Right Is Me Today. Recovery Is Possible
Image source: DisregardThisOrDont
#12 I’m Coming Up On My First Year Of Sobriety. It’s Crazy What A Difference A Year Can Make
Image source: skab_365
#13 10 Years. Sobriety. Good Support Network. And A Firm Dedication To Being The Superhero My Dog Thinks I Am
Image source: theyseemErockin
#14 So Proud Of My Brother. Celebrated One Year Of Sobriety And Also Being One Person Lighter. Just Awesome
Image source: VoteLibertarian
#15 The Progression Of Sobriety. 24 Hours/1 Year. One Day At A Time
Image source: dunnkw
#16 Before And After 307 Days Sober
Image source: RustyB1981
#17 My Recovery Progress Makes Me Smile. 4+ Years Of Sobriety Transformation
Image source: katyaontko
#18 What A Year Of Sobriety And 60 Pounds Lost Looks Like
Image source: bmax91
#19 Doesn’t Seem Like Much To Some But 100 Days With No Alcohol. Don’t Let Fear Of Judgement Get In The Way Of A Better Life
Image source: PootieTang_
#20 Just Found A Old Picture Of Me On FB. I’m About 9 Months Sober From The Time It Was Taken
Image source: level1biscuit
#21 By The Grace Of God… I’ve Made It 4 Years. My Past Made Me Who I Am But I’m Never Looking Back. This Mugshot Was A Painful Reminder Of Despair
Image source: skab_365
#22 Quit Drinking One Year Ago This Weekend. 35 Lbs Loss
Image source: iDoneDo
#23 Lost 170 Lbs In 18 Months. Sobriety, Diet, And Exercise Have Paid Off
Image source: smithersboss
#24 On The Left – 2009 During A 6 Month Relapse After I Left My Daughter’s Dad And Tried To Convince Myself That Without Him, I Didn’t Have An Addiction. On The Right – 2017 After Celebrating 7 Years Of Sobriety, Dropping The Weight, Accepting My Body, Exploring My Sexuality And Thriving In The Uniqueness That Makes Me, Me
Image source: retired_blackout_artist
#25 2,5 Years Of Sobriety And Powerlifting
Image source: Celticjumper
#26 One Year Sober!
Image source: TheDude0007
#27 Today I Am Three Years Sober. This Is Day 1 After Being Assaulted And Last Week. It’s A Huge Relief To Know I Don’t Have To Drink Anymore
Image source: bettyfatstacks
#28 On The Left: 1-4 Bottles Of Wine A Week… Dayum, There’s A Lot Of Full Coverage Foundation On That Mug. Eeeek. On The Right, 9 Months Later: Lots Of Infused Water, Bb Cream & Some Contour/Blush. The Difference: Sobriety
Image source: allyson.kane
#29 What A Difference 10 Months Can Make. I Quit Drinking, Started Working Out, Got Divorced, Moved 1000 Miles By Myself, And Started A New Business. Happier And Healthier Than I’ve Been In A Long Time
Image source: Meems138
#30 I Quit Drinking, Went Vegan And Started Running. Oh, And My Eyebrows Improved Too
Image source: BethanSuperstar
#31 On The Left I Was At The Lowest Point In My Life. On The Right I Am 3 Months And 22 Days Clean And Sober
Image source: skab_365
#32 5 Years Sober Today
Image source: lojke
#33 The Beauty Of Living Life Sober Is Most Of My Struggles Today Are Based Around Amazing Blessings In My Life. Career Decision Struggles (But I Have Multiple Streams Of Income), Parenting Struggles (But I Have A Beautiful Baby Girl) And Struggling To Find My True Purpose In Life (But I’m Finally Asking Myself The Question And Pursuing Passions)
Image source: terin.devoto
#34 I Didn’t Realize What Alcohol Was Really Doing To Me Until I Stopped Drinking
Image source: Hand_Hugs
#35 Friend Of Mine Got Sober And Went From Looking Like Frank Gallagher To Matt Damon
Image source: jrminoh
#36 One Month Sober From Alcohol And Drugs
Image source: Gloomy_Shroomy
#37 Over 2 Years Clean And Sober
Image source: skab_365
#38 One Year Sober From Pills And Alcohol
Image source: theheartofthesea
#39 July 2017 Vs January 2018. 120 Lbs Vs 160 Lbs. Depressed Vs Happy. Getting Sober Is The Best Thing I’ve Done
Image source: TimeTrxvel
#40 I’ve Been Sober A Year Today And A Lot Has Changed! It Started With Quitting Drinking, Then Off Antidepressants, Bought A House, Quit Smoking, Started Working Out, And Now Going Back To School! If You Want To Know What Your Future Looks Like, Look At The Decisions You Are Making Today
Image source: myinneralien
#41 6 Months Dry. I’ve Got My Eyes Back. Before Pic About A Year Ago
Image source: Rainbowwonder23
#42 Just Over 2 Years Ago Now I Quit Drinking. Put Simply – It Changed Everything
Image source: oneyearnobeer
#43 Celebrating Four Years Sober
Image source: dub-squared
#44 30 Months Without A Drink, And 2000 Miles Ran! I’ve Never Looked Like This
Image source: aaronmj
#45 Twenty Months Of Sobriety
Image source: x2
#46 One Year Sober And Being Healthier. I Feel More Like Myself Than I Have In Years
Image source: Rooster55
#47 I Quit Drinking And Taking Pills All Together (Been Sober Almost 4 Years Now) I Started My Own Online Workout, Nutrition And Coaching Business To Help Other Women Make A Positive Change In Their Life Too
Image source: almzone
#48 I Remember Being So Annoyed With Myself Waking Up Every Damn Saturday Morning Hungover And Bailing Out On The Gym – And One Day, I Stead Of Saying “F*ck It”, Everyone’s About To Meet A New Cass
Image source: cassdigiovanni
#49 I’m A Year Sober
Image source: slayerr7x
#50 It Simply Amazes Me When I Look Back At Old Pictures To See What Was And Find So Much Gratitude For What I Have And Who I Am Today
Image source: health_resurrected
#51 Sober And 20 Lbs Re-Gained
Image source: mnag
#52 Picture On The Left Was Me Signing Off From Personal Insta Last Summer As I Was Bored Of Myself. Exhausted By Life, Drinking. Picture 2 Just Now 15 Months Alcohol Free
Image source: mandy_lovesober
#53 5 Months Sober And Many More To Come
Image source: raking
#54 6,5 Months Of CICO, Sobriety And Running
Image source: sarafranchesca55
#55 It’s Been More Than 5,5 Years Since I Gave Up Drinking Alcohol For Good! Finding The Raw And Vegan Lifestyle Helped Me Stay Sober Once I Took The Decision. To Kick A Bad Habit You Have To Replace It With A Good One!
Image source: rawvana
#56 500 Days Sober. 1 Year Of Lifting Weights
Image source: Nopeplease
#57 My Worst Day Sober Is Better Than My Best Day Drinking
Image source: carlieyoungfit
#58 8 Months Clean And Sober
Image source: tokieofrivia
#59 Lost 16 Lbs In 80 Days. IF And No Alcohol
Image source: nellymosa1
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