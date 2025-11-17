Hey Pandas, What Is The Most Mature Thing You Have Caught Yourself Saying? (Closed)

Sometimes our own maturity surprises us.
#1
“I’m sorry for being a b***h, it wasn’t your fault”
#2
“The person who marries a fool is an even bigger fool than the one they’re marrying”
#3
My bf was expressing how he had burnt himself out trying to work on our relationship and always “take the lead” and be the perfect bf.
I had never thought of that before but I started trying to reassure him, “If you are burning yourself out, we are doing this wrong. I want our relationship to be a safe place for you. Somewhere stable even if everything else changes, even if that means we need to take a break right now.”
And then I had one of those “I sound like my parents” moments and got a little scared. XD
I hope he doesn’t assume that my brain is as mature as what was coming out of my mouth.
#4
Pep talk i gave to my friend because she felt like she was the reason her cheer team scored low:
Hey. It’s ok. You’re human. We all are, and we all make mistakes. Yeah, maybe this mistake had more consequence than other do, but that’s still ok. You are not defined by your mistakes and they don’t change who you are unless you let them. So cry the rest of that anger out, let you forgive yourself, pick your Pom poms up and go practice for next year with five times as much confidence as before so you can absolutely blow their minds. And if you still don’t? That’s ok. It doesn’t define you unless you decide it does. I love you and I’m still so proud of you. Go kick a*s!
(It was a message, that’s why I’m able to recite it word for word)
#5
“I try not to hate anyone, because hate will only lead to bad things”
#6
“Why should I stay mad and hold grudges? I’ll only have ruined my own mental health and wasted my own time and energy, they won’t change. So better to stay happy.”
#7
“I really shouldn’t care if other people hate me for being the person I am. We all have issues and if we constantly judge each one another nothing will get better. If you don’t like something about me that’s fine. There’s probably something about you that I wouldn’t like but I’m not going to say that straight to you because again like i said nothing would improve.” However I do recognize that there are sometimes personal issues people have that do need to be resolved but it isn’t my place to tell them that. Tbh when I said this I was talking to myself.
Follow Us