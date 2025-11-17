We Created Whimsical Art That Captures Bigfoot’s Friendship With Cats (6 Pics)

Halloween is approaching, making it the perfect time to showcase some mystical art. And this new collection imagines an unexpected friendship between two legends – Bigfoot and cats!

In one retro print, Bigfoot lounges serenely in the forest, embraced by feline friends. A black cat relaxes on his shoulder, a white cat snuggles his side, and kittens playfully frolic nearby. The grainy style adds to the magical atmosphere.

Another moonlit piece shows Bigfoot and a tuxedo cat sauntering together, their companionship evident in the silvery light. The cat’s markings elegantly complement Bigfoot’s textured appearance. Their shadowy silhouettes hint at mysteries.

A similar nighttime image captures Bigfoot and a black cat walking side-by-side, their unlikely bond clear in this frozen moment. The contrast between the cat’s sleek form and Bigfoot’s imposing figure creates visual interest.

And the charming tea party print portrays Bigfoot, cats, Yetis, and more mingling quirky characters. The playful gathering exudes lighthearted charm.

For fans of legends and cats, these prints are perfect for Halloween. The focus on friendship softens the mystical subjects.

Add some seasonal magic to your Halloween with these cryptid-feline prints! Grab one for your wall, or pick up fun mugs or shirts. With Halloween fast approaching, now is the time to check out the art.

Thanks a lot!

The Daniels.

Daniel Rimada (Brooklyn) and Daniel Mule (Staten Island)

More info: Etsy

#1 Bigfoot Lounges In The Redwoods, Embraced By Cats Who Snuggle And Playfully Frolic Around Him

Image source: bodegacatsofnewyork

Image source: bodegacatsofnewyork

#2 A Cat Pours Tea For Eclectic Guests Including Bigfoot, Yeti, Loch Ness Monster, And More At A Whimsical Garden Party

Image source: bodegacatsofnewyork

Image source: bodegacatsofnewyork

#3 A Black Cat Strides Confidently Alongside Bigfoot, Their Bond Evident, In A Misty, Nostalgic Woodland Scene

Image source: bodegacatsofnewyork

Image source: bodegacatsofnewyork

#4 In A Redwood Forest, A Joyful Bigfoot Is Surrounded By Loving Cats Who Curl Up Against And Play With Him

Image source: bodegacatsofnewyork

Image source: bodegacatsofnewyork

#5 Dappled Light Filters Through Trees On A Tabby Cat And Bigfoot, Showcasing Their Camaraderie As They Explore Nature

Image source: bodegacatsofnewyork

Image source: bodegacatsofnewyork

#6 At A Charming Tea Party, A Content Cat Is Surrounded By Legendary Beings, Reflecting Old-Time Photo Warmth

Image source: bodegacatsofnewyork

Image source: bodegacatsofnewyork

