Hey Pandas, What Is Your Favorite Country?

#1
Australia. I live in the US right now but I would love to live in Australia.
#2
Germany 🇩🇪!
#3
Iceland, it truly is a magical place. The people are lovely and it will take your breath away. Expensive but worth every penny for a trip!
#4
The UK.
I’m French-born.
Been in the UK 27 years. Ain’t going nowhere.
#5
Italy love all the renaissance art
#6
Japan! All things fun and awesome are there! If I ever leave the US, I’m going straight to Japan. :D Kitty cafe here I come!
#7
I’ve always wanted to go to Ireland.
#8
Japan. My dad is there. When I think of Japan, I think of dad.
#9
France. I know it is very weird, but I was just born there, so I supposed I eventually became attached to this place.
#10
Wales where i live, the scenery is so beautiful especially in Snowdonia
#11
Totally agree with #3. living in Switzerland at the moment but thinking of going back
#12
Columbia or poland
#13
Romania. I am Romanian but I have not visited it yet, it is so incredibly beautiful and the food is unique and wondrous, I love it!
#14
US or Japan, I live in the US but if I could live anywhere else i’d live in Japan.
#15
South Korea!! I love the cute kawaii stuff they have ! Also , My favourite k-pop Bands are there . sheeeesh
#16
America we have good McDonalds and Japan has cool anime UwU
