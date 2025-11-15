Hey Pandas, What Is Your Favorite Country?

Share down below.

#1

Australia. I live in the US right now but I would love to live in Australia.

#2

Germany 🇩🇪!

#3

Iceland, it truly is a magical place. The people are lovely and it will take your breath away. Expensive but worth every penny for a trip!

#4

The UK.
I’m French-born.
Been in the UK 27 years. Ain’t going nowhere.

#5

Italy love all the renaissance art

#6

Japan! All things fun and awesome are there! If I ever leave the US, I’m going straight to Japan. :D Kitty cafe here I come!

#7

I’ve always wanted to go to Ireland.

#8

Japan. My dad is there. When I think of Japan, I think of dad.

#9

France. I know it is very weird, but I was just born there, so I supposed I eventually became attached to this place.

#10

Wales where i live, the scenery is so beautiful especially in Snowdonia

#11

Totally agree with #3. living in Switzerland at the moment but thinking of going back

#12

Columbia or poland

#13

Romania. I am Romanian but I have not visited it yet, it is so incredibly beautiful and the food is unique and wondrous, I love it!

#14

US or Japan, I live in the US but if I could live anywhere else i’d live in Japan.

#15

South Korea!! I love the cute kawaii stuff they have ! Also , My favourite k-pop Bands are there . sheeeesh

#16

America we have good McDonalds and Japan has cool anime UwU

