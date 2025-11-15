40 Most Wholesome Rescue Pet Photos Of The Month (March Edition)

It’s that wonderful time of the month where we share the most wholesome recent photos of adopted pets with all of you Pandas! Our team over here at Bored Panda absolutely can’t wait to share the cutest, cuddliest, meowtastic, and woofstanding pics with you. Remember to give the rescued animals a gentle boop on their noses with an upvote as you scroll down and share your own adopted pet stories in the comment section below.

As always, you’ll find our earlier most recent posts about pets finding their forever homes and new families here: February, January, and December.

The RSPCA told Bored Panda that one of the positives to come out of the countless Covid-19 lockdowns is an increased interest in rehoming and adopting pets in shelters. “We have seen a huge increase,” a representative of RSPCA told us. “Since lockdown started, on March 23, to December 31 the RSPCA’s Find a Pet section of the website had 39,835,657 views compared to 23,681,542 in the same period the previous year. This is a rise of 68%. Our fostering page had 470,933 visits in the same period compared to 136,705 during the same period in 2019 which is a staggering 244% increase.”

#1 Two Photos Taken An Hour Apart…. Before And After Adoption

Image source: teepurr

#2 6 Years On The Streets. 3 Years In The Shelter. 13 Years Old And She’s Finally Home 😊

Image source: Gland120proof

#3 Y’all Can Keep Your Purebreds. Shelter Dogs Are The Cutest.

Image source: cammykiki

#4 I Think She’s Glad We Went Back And Adopted Her Brother Too

Image source: thewinds0fshit

#5 I Found This Little Boy In The Countryside, Alone. Initially He Was Scared, Now He Seems To Be Pretty Comfortable

Image source: Aritmico

#6 My Recently Adopted Senior Cat, Grandpa Todd

Image source: Typical_White_Girl

#7 Did We Adopt A Baby Hippo?

Image source: cyrilgoldenrock

#8 Least To Say That He Was Really Excited To Come Home With Us! Meet Billy Mae! (Adopted)

Image source: iDontMindu

#9 Found This Little Fella On The Streets. Everyone, Say Hi To Rocky

Image source: stormshadow1810

#10 Just Got Home From Adopting This Fella!

Image source: D_Poner57

#11 Found This Little Munchkin Without A Mama, So I’m Now His Mama

Image source: saidiecat

#12 My Old Man, Adopted Him Last Year. He’s 14 And The Best Roommate Ever

Image source: Herewegoagain49

#13 I Adopted This 7 Y.o. Lady Just Over A Month Ago. Each Day She Seems Cozier & More Playful Than The Last. She Was In A Shelter Since May 2019 Which Made Me So Sad To Hear When I Met Her. She’s Incredibly Sweet & I Am Very Lucky To Have Her

Image source: catswinemfm

#14 My Parents Adopted An Absolute Cuddler!

Image source: GreatKingCodyGaming

#15 I Adopted This Cat At The Lowest Point Of My Life. He Literally Freed Me From Distress And I Can’t Be More Thankful

Image source: duythanh_nguyen

#16 Nobody Wanted To Adopt Him Cause He Only Has 1 Eye

Image source: AutoCrosspostBot

#17 Reddit, Meet Murphy! Rescued 3 Days Ago!

Image source: Hauserdontpreach

#18 Officially “Foster Failed” Today. I Knew As Soon As I Got Him, He Wasn’t Going Anywhere. Everyone, Welcome Chopper! (Aka Pork Chop)

Image source: chaoticbellezza

#19 After Years Of Wanting A Dog My Wife And I Got This 8 Week Old Pup From The Rescue. Meet Arwen.

Image source: iamtombombadil

#20 My Dad Was Very Against Getting A Dog, Especially A Small Dog. We Adopted Her Anyway And Now They Are Best Friends

Image source: KGSAUCYBOY

#21 Rescued From A Street Two Days Ago. Pickle Is Already So Affectionate!

Image source: maclikesthesea

#22 Just Adopted Luna. She Is My Very First Pet. She Is Already My Best Friend !

Image source: SanaFF_

#23 We Just Adopted This Sweet Little Girl! Meet Fiona!

Image source: MrMeritocracy

#24 Handsome Rescue

Image source: yobahid

#25 My Sweet Girl Freya, Adopted Just A Week Ago

Image source: notblu33

#26 Adopted This Little Fella From The Police Today, Everyone Meet Sam!

Image source: i8mj3llyb3ans

#27 Rescued A Bunny A While Ago Which Turned Out To Be Pregnant They Are Doing Great

Image source: HeerSneeuw

#28 Just Adopted This Baby Yesterday And Found Out Her Birthday Was The Day Before, March 10th!

Image source: karebear9340

#29 I Adopted A Potato. Meet Argo

Image source: JeVeuxCroire

#30 Rescued In Puerto Rico, Adopted In New York, Passed Out On The Way Home.

Image source: unplugnothing

#31 Day 2 With Our New Rescue Baby! First Night Was A Little Rough. Hoping She Sleeps Better Tonight!

Image source: kbpig

#32 Mandarin Was The Coolest Cat At The Shelter- I Had To Adopt Him

Image source: Waggmans

#33 I Was Really Worried My Cat Wouldn’t Get Along With His Adopted Brother

Image source: djnicnasty

#34 I Adopted These Twins Tonight! I Havent Got Names Yet Though

Image source: jmp040

#35 My New Rescue Pup

Image source: imissyoudjh

#36 Me And My Cousin Adopted These Siblings A Few Days Ago. Probably The Best Decision Of Our Lives. Everyone Meet Jake And Rosa

Image source: thunderemperor2024

#37 We Adopted Our First Cat Today. A 9 Month Old Maine Coon. Meet Caspian!

Image source: theartninja-c137

#38 My Boyfriend Decided To Adopt Garçon!

Image source: wCodemare

#39 Adopted My First Cat Today. This Is Quesadilla And She Already Owns My Heart

Image source: operachick209

#40 Frankie Was Adopted From The Shelter One Year Ago, Best Decision!

Image source: cavashkie

