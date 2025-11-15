40 Most Wholesome Rescue Pet Photos Of The Month (March Edition)

It’s that wonderful time of the month where we share the most wholesome recent photos of adopted pets with all of you Pandas! Our team over here at Bored Panda absolutely can’t wait to share the cutest, cuddliest, meowtastic, and woofstanding pics with you. Remember to give the rescued animals a gentle boop on their noses with an upvote as you scroll down and share your own adopted pet stories in the comment section below.
As always, you’ll find our earlier most recent posts about pets finding their forever homes and new families here: February, January, and December.
The RSPCA told Bored Panda that one of the positives to come out of the countless Covid-19 lockdowns is an increased interest in rehoming and adopting pets in shelters. “We have seen a huge increase,” a representative of RSPCA told us. “Since lockdown started, on March 23, to December 31 the RSPCA’s Find a Pet section of the website had 39,835,657 views compared to 23,681,542 in the same period the previous year. This is a rise of 68%. Our fostering page had 470,933 visits in the same period compared to 136,705 during the same period in 2019 which is a staggering 244% increase.”
#1 Two Photos Taken An Hour Apart…. Before And After Adoption
#2 6 Years On The Streets. 3 Years In The Shelter. 13 Years Old And She’s Finally Home 😊
#3 Y’all Can Keep Your Purebreds. Shelter Dogs Are The Cutest.
#4 I Think She’s Glad We Went Back And Adopted Her Brother Too
#5 I Found This Little Boy In The Countryside, Alone. Initially He Was Scared, Now He Seems To Be Pretty Comfortable
#6 My Recently Adopted Senior Cat, Grandpa Todd
#7 Did We Adopt A Baby Hippo?
#8 Least To Say That He Was Really Excited To Come Home With Us! Meet Billy Mae! (Adopted)
#9 Found This Little Fella On The Streets. Everyone, Say Hi To Rocky
#10 Just Got Home From Adopting This Fella!
#11 Found This Little Munchkin Without A Mama, So I’m Now His Mama
#12 My Old Man, Adopted Him Last Year. He’s 14 And The Best Roommate Ever
#13 I Adopted This 7 Y.o. Lady Just Over A Month Ago. Each Day She Seems Cozier & More Playful Than The Last. She Was In A Shelter Since May 2019 Which Made Me So Sad To Hear When I Met Her. She’s Incredibly Sweet & I Am Very Lucky To Have Her
#14 My Parents Adopted An Absolute Cuddler!
#15 I Adopted This Cat At The Lowest Point Of My Life. He Literally Freed Me From Distress And I Can’t Be More Thankful
#16 Nobody Wanted To Adopt Him Cause He Only Has 1 Eye
#17 Reddit, Meet Murphy! Rescued 3 Days Ago!
#18 Officially “Foster Failed” Today. I Knew As Soon As I Got Him, He Wasn’t Going Anywhere. Everyone, Welcome Chopper! (Aka Pork Chop)
#19 After Years Of Wanting A Dog My Wife And I Got This 8 Week Old Pup From The Rescue. Meet Arwen.
#20 My Dad Was Very Against Getting A Dog, Especially A Small Dog. We Adopted Her Anyway And Now They Are Best Friends
#21 Rescued From A Street Two Days Ago. Pickle Is Already So Affectionate!
#22 Just Adopted Luna. She Is My Very First Pet. She Is Already My Best Friend !
#23 We Just Adopted This Sweet Little Girl! Meet Fiona!
#24 Handsome Rescue
#25 My Sweet Girl Freya, Adopted Just A Week Ago
#26 Adopted This Little Fella From The Police Today, Everyone Meet Sam!
#27 Rescued A Bunny A While Ago Which Turned Out To Be Pregnant They Are Doing Great
#28 Just Adopted This Baby Yesterday And Found Out Her Birthday Was The Day Before, March 10th!
#29 I Adopted A Potato. Meet Argo
#30 Rescued In Puerto Rico, Adopted In New York, Passed Out On The Way Home.
#31 Day 2 With Our New Rescue Baby! First Night Was A Little Rough. Hoping She Sleeps Better Tonight!
#32 Mandarin Was The Coolest Cat At The Shelter- I Had To Adopt Him
#33 I Was Really Worried My Cat Wouldn’t Get Along With His Adopted Brother
#34 I Adopted These Twins Tonight! I Havent Got Names Yet Though
#35 My New Rescue Pup
#36 Me And My Cousin Adopted These Siblings A Few Days Ago. Probably The Best Decision Of Our Lives. Everyone Meet Jake And Rosa
#37 We Adopted Our First Cat Today. A 9 Month Old Maine Coon. Meet Caspian!
#38 My Boyfriend Decided To Adopt Garçon!
#39 Adopted My First Cat Today. This Is Quesadilla And She Already Owns My Heart
#40 Frankie Was Adopted From The Shelter One Year Ago, Best Decision!
