Tina Turner Fans Are Mad About Beyoncé and Jay-Z Making ‘Mockery’ Of Late Singer’s Abuse

Legendary musician Tina Turner, real name Anna Mae Bullock, tragically passed away two days ago in her home in Switzerland after a longstanding battle with kidney issues. Since then, fans have been exploring her legacy and drawing attention to the mocking and trivialization of her life experience. Most prominently, fans have called out the 2013 song “Drunk in Love,” by Beyoncé and Jay-Z.
The song features the lyrics “Eat the cake, Anna Mae,” a reference to a horrific incident where her partner Ike Turner, enraged at fans asking for her autograph, publicly pushed cake into her mouth while ordering her to eat it. Behind the scenes, Tina Turner later revealed that he was abusive, with this episode serving as a metaphor for his mistreatment and general disrespect of her. Fans have slammed Jay-Z in particular for turning an instance of ostensibly domestic abuse into a joke lyric for a song.
Tina Turner passed away earlier this week after a long-term struggle with kidney issues. For nearly thirty years, she had been living in Switzerland, after relinquishing her US citizenship a while ago. Besides her hugely influential musical career and many awards, including a staggering twelve Grammys, her personal life was more unstable, including the subject of this article, abuse at the hands of Ike Turner.
Over the course of their relationship, Ike struck her with a wooden shoe stretcher, among other physical abuse, and would regularly cheat on her. While Ike Turner never admitted to hitting her, he has publically stated that he slapped her and even drove her to a suicide attempt, which she fortunately survived. In later interviews, she stated that she never forgave him and refused to tour with him ever again.
The lyric “Eat the cake, Anna Mae” does seem innocuous from the side, but in fact, it refers to a public incident where Ike Turner, seemingly infuriated that fans in public wanted Tina’s autograph but not his, started trying to force her to eat cake. Anna Mae Bullock is Tina Turner’s real name. Ike used the precise words “Eat the cake, Anne Mae,” featured in the 2013 song while pushing the dish into her mouth.
This was noted at the time the song came out, as people wondered why Jay-Z would compare his relationship with Beyoncé to Ike Turner and Tina Turner. Critics immediately questioned how Beyoncé can claim to stand for female empowerment while allowing her husband to make fun of a domestic abuse survivor, among other unsavory lyrics.
While on the surface, Ike’s behavior seems petty and jealous, it fits the mold of a domestic abuser. His jealousy at the simple fact that fans wanted someone else’s autograph points toward the narcissism and self-importance that many abusers commonly possess.
His inability to contain his anger at his partner receiving praise manifested as controlling behavior, where he literally tried to shut her up by making her eat cake. This is quite common in abusive relationships, where the abuser has a compulsive need to dictate everything and uses threats and violence to get their way. For Jay-Z to mock this instance is insensitive and downright cruel. If you or a loved one are a victim of domestic abuse, reach out to organizations created to help and shelter victims.
Internet users share their thoughts on the lyric and reflect on Tina’s legacy
