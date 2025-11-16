176 Creative Dares For Friends To Liven Up The Party

by

Everybody knows how to play truth or dare questions. This is probably the most popular game to play at a party when the pizza is already gone, but you still have too much energy to sit and watch a movie. Truth or dare is the best opportunity to say and do all the things you wouldn’t in other circumstances, but they are still somehow fun.

The not-so-fun part is that if you play it often with the same circle of friends (and we get it; it’s fun, and you feel comfortable playing with certain people), you soon run out of truth or dare questions that haven’t been used a thousand times. Let us introduce new dares to give your friends that will add a spark to the game.

Remember that dares must be safe, both physically and emotionally. They shouldn’t embarrass your friends or put them in harm’s way. Some things may seem funny while they are in your head, but once they become real, you may find that it is not as much fun as you imagined.  

Enjoy our list of dares at your next party, and make sure to tell us which one you found it most difficult to perform. We hope they will also inspire you to come up with more creative dares to ask your friends and that everyone has a good time.

#1

Go on Instagram Live and read the back of a shampoo bottle. Finish by saying “…Interesting!” And give no explanation other than that!

#2

Call a stranger and tell them a secret.

#3

Text someone using only your nose.

#4

Walk up to an old lady on the street and tell her you’re her grandson.

#5

Show everyone your search history for the past week.

#6

Walk outside and tell the first person you see that you want to marry them.

#7

Silently do the macarena.

#8

Call a random number and tell them, “Do you know who I am?”

#9

Express your favorite color without naming it.

#10

Call the 3rd contact on your phone and sing them 30 seconds of a song that the group chooses.

#11

Let the rest of the group DM someone from your Instagram account.

#12

Knock on your neighbors door with an empty glass and ask them for a glass of water.

#13

Post a really long and serious Facebook status confessing your love for chocolate. The more comical you make it, the better!

#14

Do your best impression of someone in the room and keep going until someone correctly guesses who it is.

#15

Show the most embarrassing photo on your phone.

#16

Talk in a different accent for the next round.

#17

Sing/shout the YMCA out of the window, at the top of your voice.

#18

Phone a friend’s mom, and ask if they will adopt you.

#19

For the rest of the game, wear a hat that you make out of tinfoil.

#20

Show us your hidden talent that’s very weird.

#21

Be blindfolded and let someone feed you something.

#22

Eat a single spaghetti like in Lady and the Tramp with the person to your left.

#23

Call a super fancy restaurant and try to make a reservation under the name of Jennifer Aniston.

#24

Call your crush up and ask him out.

#25

Sing your favorite song in the tune of “Happy Birthday”.

#26

Read out the last 5 text messages you sent, to the last 5 people you spoke to.

#27

Do an impression of a celebrity… and keep going with it until the group guess who you are.

#28

Confess something that you’ve never told your friends before.

#29

Post the oldest selfie on your phone, onto your Instagram story.

#30

You have two minutes… create the best, short, snappy poem, to sum up the night. Poetry not quite for you? Then a rap will also do!

#31

Type with your eyes closed and send whatever you have typed for someone chosen by friend group.

#32

Sing your national language in any foreign accent.

#33

Draw a temporary marker moustache and go to the store with it.

#34

Tell a joke until it makes everyone laugh.

#35

Delete your Instagram and don’t use it for 5 days.

#36

Exchange a clothing item with the player on your right.

#37

Call your crush and explain the rules of monopoly to him/her.

#38

Call a random person and tell them that you want to break up.

#39

Call a delivery number and tell them you love them.

#40

Throw an ice cube under your shirt and hold still for 30 seconds.

#41

Do whatever someone wants for the rest of the day.

#42

Try applying makeup without looking into the mirror.

#43

Stand in front of a mirror and start talking with yourself.

#44

Sing a 30 second solo of a song of your choice.

#45

Do a 2 minute impression of the person to your right.

#46

Make up a rap about pizza and koalas.

#47

Get into a debate with a wall.

#48

Put a picture of your elbow on socials and caption it “my favorite part of my body.”

#49

Jump up and down and sing a song at the same time.

#50

Choose a person in the group and say what annoys you about them.

#51

Call your mother and tell her “You Know!” and wait to see if she cracks and tells you her secret.

#52

Cite a poem without opening your mouth.

#53

Tell your crush you’re over them.

#54

Eat half a lemon and don’t make faces.

#55

Continuously talk for 3 minutes without stopping.

#56

One by one, make up a title for each player’s movie about their life.

#57

Try to drink a glass of water without using your hands.

#58

Sing instead of speaking for the next two rounds of the game.

#59

Spin around 20 times then try to walk straight.

#60

Let your friends pose you in a funny position and stay like that until the next round.

#61

Go outside and dance like a cowboy.

#62

Eat a teaspoon of either mustard, soy sauce or hot sauce.

#63

Do one thing you’re afraid of.

#64

Take a shot of pickle juice.

#65

Change your relationship status on Facebook to ‘Divorced.’

#66

Fill your mouth with juice, and try not to laugh as everyone in the group tells a joke.

#67

Call a random number and try to flirt with the person who picks up.

#68

Open the window and scream to the top of your lungs how much you love your mother.

#69

Go out and hug 5 trees, each for 30 seconds.

#70

Tell the group in detail about your first kiss.

#71

Fill up your mouth with water and sing a song until someone from the group guesses the song.

#72

Write a Facebook post about your feelings and make it super long and dramatic.

#73

Take a walk down the street alone and talk to yourself.

#74

Set your crush’s picture as your FB profile picture.

#75

Belly dance or do the moonwalk in front of everyone.

#76

Sing a romantic song.

#77

Go to a nearby street and tell passerby people that you are hungry.

#78

Balance a spoon on your nose for a few seconds.

#79

Howl out the window like a wolf.

#80

Talk to a broom as if it was your biggest crush, and try to chat them up.

#81

Attempt to do a magic trick.

#82

Sell a piece of trash to someone in your group, using your best salesmanship.

#83

Eat a bite out of a sandwich made from each person choosing one ingredient to put on the sandwich.

#84

Go outside and try to summon the rain.

#85

Hold hands with the person next to you.

#86

Go outside and yell as loud as you can.

#87

Text someone randomly and tell them about your worst habit.

#88

Film one prank video and post it on social media.

#89

Share the most embarrassing photo you have as a child.

#90

Open Facebook, go to the account of the first person you see, and like every post on their wall going back a full year.

#91

Eat a spoonful of wasabi.

#92

Serenade the person next to you.

#93

Order a pizza and pay the delivery guy in all small coins.

#94

Reveal the color of your boxers.

#95

Mimic the way the person on your right walks.

#96

Break a raw egg on your forehead.

#97

Call 5 different people and talk to them in 5 different accents.

#98

Ask someone from the group out on a real date.

#99

Cut bangs.

#100

Close your mouth and your nose: try to pronounce the letter ‘A’ for 10 seconds.

#101

Ring your neighbor’s doorbell and randomly ask for a cup of sugar in full Bollywood style.

#102

Hand over your phone to one of your besties, and let them send one text to anyone from your contacts.

#103

Share an old picture from your FB album on your current timeline.

#104

Hug a person in the room.

#105

Call your crush’s mom and tell her that you like her daughter/son.

#106

Color one of your front teeth black, take a selfie and set it as your profile picture.

#107

Tell your mom how much you are sad about not having a boyfriend or girlfriend.

#108

Pretend as if you are underwater for a few minutes.

#109

Eat a piece of fruit without using your hands.

#110

Pick an animal (anything other than a household pet) and act it out, until your friends guess what it is.

#111

Take a silly selfie and send it to a random person.

#112

Moonwalk everywhere you go for the rest of the game.

#113

Eat a raw vegetable of your friends choosing.

#114

Tell everyone your most embarrassing story to date.

#115

Let the group give you a different hairstyle.

#116

Make every person in the group smile… And keep going until every single person has cracked a smile.

#117

Spin an imaginary hula hoop around your waist for the rest of the round.

#118

Let the person sitting next to you, brush your teeth.

#119

Walk outside and tell the next person you see, that you love them.

#120

Eat a teaspoon of the spiciest thing you have in the kitchen.

#121

Read the ingredients list on a packet of food, as seductively as you can.

#122

Make a facemask out of wet toilet roll, then take a picture and post it on socials, claiming it’s the “next big thing for revitalizing your skin!”.

#123

Build your own pillow fort then sit in it for the next round.

#124

Do a model runway walk outside on the sidewalk.

#125

You must ask the group for permission to use the bathroom for the rest of the night.

#126

Make a hand puppet by drawing a face on your hand, and use your hand to say what you want to say.

#127

Call the library and ask if they carry a dictionary that translates British to American.

#128

Let the person to your right take an ugly picture of you. And then let them send that to your crush.

#129

Mix all the leftovers in the refrigerator together and then take a bite.

#130

Call your parents in a very panicked voice.

#131

Until the next round, talk super loud, like nobody can hear you.

#132

Let everyone look through your bag.

#133

Put your tongue out and cite a poem for at least 30 seconds.

#134

Put as much popcorn in your mouth as possible without chewing and only start chewing when it’s full.

#135

Go to your neighbors and ask if they would adopt you.

#136

Reveal to the group the number of days you have lasted without a shower.

#137

Call a friend and pick a serious fight with them.

#138

Bite a soap.

#139

Tell your girlfriend that your friends don’t like her so you can’t be with her anymore.

#140

Try eating a snack without using your hands.

#141

Give a foot massage to the person to your right.

#142

Attempt to breakdance to music for one minute.

#143

Call a super fancy restaurant and try to make a reservation under the name of someone famous. Even try to speak like them and see if you’re still able to get the booking.

#144

Draw a moustache on your face (with something washable like eyeliner) and keep it on for the rest of the game.

#145

Dance with no music for one minute… and really go for it!

#146

Take a selfie with a toilet and post it on socials.

#147

Eat a mouthful of crackers and then try and whistle.

#148

Stand in the back yard and yell at the top of your lungs, “nooooo! I was adopted!”.

#149

Pick someone in the group and let them slap you in the face.

#150

Post something embarrassing on social media.

#151

Let the person to your right put duct tape on any part of your body they choose and rip it off.

#152

Eat a raw potato.

#153

Let the person on your right take an ugly picture of you and your double chin and post it on IG with the caption, “I don’t leave the house without my double chin.”

#154

Brush the hair of the person in front of you until it’s your turn again.

#155

Pick up something from the trash and hold it in your hands for the rest of the game.

#156

Let one of the guys in the group put lipstick on your lips and leave it for the rest of the game.

#157

Do 20 pushups.

#158

Lay on the floor for the rest of the game.

#159

Drink 3 big cups of water without stopping.

#160

Go back and forth under the table until it’s your turn again.

#161

Exchange clothes with your bestie for the next 3 rounds.

#162

Scroll through your Facebook/Instagram feed and stop at random. Whoever’s post you land on – comment a 10 sentence paragraph on their post.

#163

Scoff as many snacks as you can fit in your mouth, all in one go.

#164

Grab a snack and chew as loud as you can or grab a drink and slurp ridiculously loud.

#165

Stand up and sing your National Anthem, with a completely straight face.

#166

Sing like an opera singer.

#167

Lay on the floor and act like a piece of frying bacon.

#168

Try to hold your breath for one minute.

#169

Act like a crazy chicken for 30-seconds.

#170

Explain who your celebrity crush is and why.

#171

Remove your socks with your teeth.

#172

Take a selfie with the person next to you, and post it on social media along with a deep and emotional paragraph about what they mean to you.

#173

Lick the bottom of your shoe.

#174

Brush your teeth with your best friend’s toothbrush.

#175

Run out of the front door, do 10 leaping jumps, then shout “I believe I can fly!” and run back inside.

#176

Let the person to your right braid your hair.

