“That’s All I Was Concerned With”: Charles Barkley Declines A Massive Deal So Coworkers Get Paid

In this world, we all start out having different chances, and only some of us, whether through talent, hard work, or luck, manage to climb to the top. But just because the world isn’t fair doesn’t mean that we can’t try and change that ourselves.
A perfect example of a successful person doing the right thing is NBA legend and show host at TNT Charles Barkley, who, among his other generosities, recently left hundreds of millions of dollars on the table just so his coworkers could keep their jobs. Scroll down to find out more!
Since the world is not a fair place, it’s up to people to try and tip that scale whenever they have the power to do so
NBA decided to end its contract with TNT network, consequentially ending the fan-favorite ‘Inside the NBA’ show, where Charles Barkley works as an analyst
Basketball, just like most other sports, would be nowhere near as big of a thing if it wasn’t for the fans, and when it comes to including these fans in that sport, broadcasting plays a major part.
For the past 35 years, one of the main broadcast networks for the National Basketball Association (NBA) has been the TNT network, previously known as Turner Sports and Warner Bros. Discovery Sports. But now, it seems that this era has come to an end.
As Amazon Prime takes over TNT’s place with NBA broadcasts after the 2024-2025 season, we will likely also have to say goodbye to the fan-favorite show ‘Inside the NBA.” It has run since 1989, and it was hosted by Ernie Johnson Jr., who was joined by three former professional basketball players-turned-analysts — Shaquille O’Neal, Kenny Smith, and the hero of our story, Charles Barkley.
After the news went public, many other broadcast companies tried to get Barkley, offering stunning sums of money, starting from $100 million
It’s clear that these four people were among the main reasons this show won 19 Sports Emmy Awards, but their entertaining discussions would’ve never been possible without the amazing team behind the cameras. And yet, as the show comes to an end, it’s not these famous individuals who have to worry about having to look for another source of livelihood.
Fortunately, this fact didn’t escape Barkley’s attention. As the headhunt began, the man was made offers left and right, all starting at a minimum of $100 million, which would be incredibly hard to say no to for most people.
But the former NBA legend didn’t have such a dilemma. “The No. 1 thing for me is my people from Turner get to keep their jobs for at least another year. That’s all I was concerned with,” shared Barkley in an interview on the Dan Le Batard Show.
Barkley rejected all offers, deciding to stay with TNT for the final season of the show so that the team behind the cameras would be able to keep their jobs for at least another year
The man admitted that getting all these stunning offers was definitely a nice feeling, but while he was very thankful for all the networks’ generous offers, securing a new deal wasn’t a priority for him. “As long as I got my people safe at TNT, man, I feel really good.”
Of course, this wasn’t the only motivation for Charles. After all, what he gets to do every single day is a dream job for many basketball fans, and he’d rather keep doing it than go someplace else, even if it’s meant to last just one more year. “Like I say, they’re going to pay me to go and talk about nothing, so I can’t look a gift horse in the mouth.”
Even though most commenters were already aware of Charles Barkley’s big heart, they loved reading this story nonetheless. They were also quick to share other similar stories about him and even shared their personal recountings, many of which have never reached the press, with each being more heartwarming than the last one.
One of the best examples that arguably tops this recent NBA legend’s story is this article that Shirley Wang wrote on WBUR, which made a lot of the commenters, and likely many more people, tear up while reading it.
It was a story about Shirley’s dad, Lin Wang, who was a simple man and a basketball fan who, against all odds, became great friends with Charles Barkley when they met at an empty hotel bar many years ago.
The conversation made a spark between the two, which soon blossomed into a lifelong friendship. While they were both in town, the guys spent a few nights hanging out, and after they had to go their separate ways, they made sure to stay in touch and meet up wherever necessary.
Throughout his life, Charles Barkley did his fair share of controversial things, but he also did a lot of good, impacting many lives along the way
Few people believed Lin when he told them he was friends with Charles Barkley, but the man didn’t care. The pair had their fair share of adventures, and the man even got to visit the ‘Inside the NBA’ set and meet the other hosts.
Shirley’s father also didn’t hesitate to book tickets to Barkley’s hometown when his mom passed away, not getting scared away by all the surprised looks when he arrived at the funeral among all the famous guests. And so, similarly, Charles was also there when, a couple of years later, Lin’s life was cut short after he lost his battle with cancer.
Barkley gave the warmest speech, sharing his feelings and expressing condolences. Despite never meeting his friend’s family before, the man also made sure to talk to them personally, offering some more comforting words and letting them know that if they needed him, he’d always be available.
In the end, the two-time basketball hall of famer clearly had an impressive career as a player and as an analyst. With the larger-than-life personality that he has, he has also caused his fair share of trouble, going as far as being arrested on not one but two separate occasions.
But the man is aware of who he is and what he’s done. After all, he has even stated that he’s not a role model. And yet, if we look at his whole picture, and especially the person he is now, it’s not difficult to find proof pointing otherwise. The world would likely be a better place if more rich people had a heart the size of Charles Barkley’s.
The commenters loved reading the story and were quick to share some even more heartwarming ones
