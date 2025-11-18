50 Women’s Hairstyles From The 1960s That Range From Hilarious To Amazing

by

The 1960s were wild. In a good way, of course. It was the decade when thousands of Americans challenged democracy, fought for their freedom and equal rights, and rewrote established norms in every realm, starting from cinema and music and ending with fashion and hair. The aforementioned even became a symbol of social change as women chose shorter and edgier cuts and men grew out their locks to lengths that were considered scandalous. The bouffants, pompadours, and poodle cuts that were all the craze in the previous decades were replaced by beehives, afros, and classic shags. 

To better visualize what the ‘60s hair was all about, the team at Bored Panda compiled a list full of the most incredible hairdos from this era. Get your hairspray and teasing comb ready as you scroll through, and don’t forget to upvote the ones that mesmerized you the most!

While you’re at it, make sure to check out a conversation with Kate Ross, hair specialist at Irresistible Me, who kindly agreed to chat with us about ‘60s hair. 

#1

50 Women&#8217;s Hairstyles From The 1960s That Range From Hilarious To Amazing

Image source: dd525

#2

50 Women&#8217;s Hairstyles From The 1960s That Range From Hilarious To Amazing

Image source: emeraldnob

#3

50 Women&#8217;s Hairstyles From The 1960s That Range From Hilarious To Amazing

Image source: eaglemaxie

#4

50 Women&#8217;s Hairstyles From The 1960s That Range From Hilarious To Amazing

Image source: Spes_Vintage

#5

50 Women&#8217;s Hairstyles From The 1960s That Range From Hilarious To Amazing

Image source: emeraldnob

#6

50 Women&#8217;s Hairstyles From The 1960s That Range From Hilarious To Amazing

Image source: emeraldnob

#7

50 Women&#8217;s Hairstyles From The 1960s That Range From Hilarious To Amazing

Image source: Till80

#8

50 Women&#8217;s Hairstyles From The 1960s That Range From Hilarious To Amazing

Image source: emeraldnob

#9

50 Women&#8217;s Hairstyles From The 1960s That Range From Hilarious To Amazing

Image source: emeraldnob

#10

50 Women&#8217;s Hairstyles From The 1960s That Range From Hilarious To Amazing

Image source: Loovenelle

#11

50 Women&#8217;s Hairstyles From The 1960s That Range From Hilarious To Amazing

Image source: emeraldnob

#12

50 Women&#8217;s Hairstyles From The 1960s That Range From Hilarious To Amazing

Image source: IwishIwasBailey

#13

50 Women&#8217;s Hairstyles From The 1960s That Range From Hilarious To Amazing

Image source: anon

#14

50 Women&#8217;s Hairstyles From The 1960s That Range From Hilarious To Amazing

Image source: Till80

#15

50 Women&#8217;s Hairstyles From The 1960s That Range From Hilarious To Amazing

Image source: Till80

#16

50 Women&#8217;s Hairstyles From The 1960s That Range From Hilarious To Amazing

Image source: emeraldnob

#17

50 Women&#8217;s Hairstyles From The 1960s That Range From Hilarious To Amazing

Image source: anon

#18

50 Women&#8217;s Hairstyles From The 1960s That Range From Hilarious To Amazing

Image source: Till80

#19

50 Women&#8217;s Hairstyles From The 1960s That Range From Hilarious To Amazing

Image source: Till80

#20

50 Women&#8217;s Hairstyles From The 1960s That Range From Hilarious To Amazing

Image source: anon

#21

50 Women&#8217;s Hairstyles From The 1960s That Range From Hilarious To Amazing

Image source: Rawalmond73

#22

50 Women&#8217;s Hairstyles From The 1960s That Range From Hilarious To Amazing

Image source: Till80

#23

50 Women&#8217;s Hairstyles From The 1960s That Range From Hilarious To Amazing

Image source: EstusFiend

#24

50 Women&#8217;s Hairstyles From The 1960s That Range From Hilarious To Amazing

Image source: anon

#25

50 Women&#8217;s Hairstyles From The 1960s That Range From Hilarious To Amazing

Image source: olduslife

#26

50 Women&#8217;s Hairstyles From The 1960s That Range From Hilarious To Amazing

Image source: GaGator43

#27

50 Women&#8217;s Hairstyles From The 1960s That Range From Hilarious To Amazing

Image source: Till80

#28

50 Women&#8217;s Hairstyles From The 1960s That Range From Hilarious To Amazing

Image source: anon

#29

50 Women&#8217;s Hairstyles From The 1960s That Range From Hilarious To Amazing

Image source: Till80

#30

50 Women&#8217;s Hairstyles From The 1960s That Range From Hilarious To Amazing

Image source: Till80

#31

50 Women&#8217;s Hairstyles From The 1960s That Range From Hilarious To Amazing

Image source: Till80

#32

50 Women&#8217;s Hairstyles From The 1960s That Range From Hilarious To Amazing

Image source: IwishIwasBailey

#33

50 Women&#8217;s Hairstyles From The 1960s That Range From Hilarious To Amazing

Image source: Till80

#34

50 Women&#8217;s Hairstyles From The 1960s That Range From Hilarious To Amazing

Image source: RelatocuriosoK

#35

50 Women&#8217;s Hairstyles From The 1960s That Range From Hilarious To Amazing

Image source: MacPhisto501st

#36

50 Women&#8217;s Hairstyles From The 1960s That Range From Hilarious To Amazing

Image source: Till80

#37

50 Women&#8217;s Hairstyles From The 1960s That Range From Hilarious To Amazing

Image source: Till80

#38

50 Women&#8217;s Hairstyles From The 1960s That Range From Hilarious To Amazing

Image source: anon

#39

50 Women&#8217;s Hairstyles From The 1960s That Range From Hilarious To Amazing

Image source: MyoyoShinnyo

#40

50 Women&#8217;s Hairstyles From The 1960s That Range From Hilarious To Amazing

Image source: Till80

#41

50 Women&#8217;s Hairstyles From The 1960s That Range From Hilarious To Amazing

Image source: Spes_Vintage

#42

50 Women&#8217;s Hairstyles From The 1960s That Range From Hilarious To Amazing

Image source: IwishIwasBailey

#43

50 Women&#8217;s Hairstyles From The 1960s That Range From Hilarious To Amazing

Image source: MyoyoShinnyo

#44

50 Women&#8217;s Hairstyles From The 1960s That Range From Hilarious To Amazing

Image source: Till80

#45

50 Women&#8217;s Hairstyles From The 1960s That Range From Hilarious To Amazing

Image source: olduslife

#46

50 Women&#8217;s Hairstyles From The 1960s That Range From Hilarious To Amazing

Image source: Till80

#47

50 Women&#8217;s Hairstyles From The 1960s That Range From Hilarious To Amazing

Image source: Till80

#48

50 Women&#8217;s Hairstyles From The 1960s That Range From Hilarious To Amazing

Image source: notbob1959

#49

50 Women&#8217;s Hairstyles From The 1960s That Range From Hilarious To Amazing

Image source: Inkyadinka

#50

50 Women&#8217;s Hairstyles From The 1960s That Range From Hilarious To Amazing

Image source: Till80

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Quartz Nails Are The Newest Beauty Trend And They Literally Rock
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Hey Pandas, Why Do I Feel Nervous Asking For Days Off At Work? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
My Friend Spent Over 500 Hours To Capture The Suffering Of The Ukrainian People In Her Paintings (19 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Former Disguise Expert For The CIA Reveals Spy Secrets: “My Career That No One Knows About”
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
Woman Refuses To Put On Makeup To Meet BF’s Friends For The First Time, Is Baffled By His Toxic Reaction
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
“Most Terrifying Plane Crash Video”: Witnesses Disturbed After Watching Horrific UPS Plane Crash
3 min read
Nov, 6, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.