Hey Pandas, Have You Ever Experienced The Mandela Effect, And What Happened?

Mandela effect is strange the more evidence we have the sooner we can escape.

#1

So I was playing my video games and when I went to change the game they were all the same game I told my mom but they were all back to normal it sounds insane but it’s true. I also realized that I curious George never had a tail EVER it also sounds strange but you should look it up.

#2

The monopoly man don’t have a monecule 👀

#3

I’m not sure if it is a Mandela effect or just a complete mishearing.
Neil Armstrong’s famous ‘One small step for man’ is actually ‘One small step for a man’.
Neil himself later said that even he couldn’t hear the ‘a’, but I think if you listen closely you can hear him join the ‘a’ onto the end of ‘for’, so it sounds like “fora”.

#4

Well I mean is it the Berenstein bears? Or the Berenstain bears?? I clearly remember reading the Berenstein bears??? *hyperventilates*

