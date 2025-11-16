Hey Pandas, Tell Me You’re Gen Z Without Actually Telling Me You’re Gen Z (Closed)

by

Looking forward to your answers!

#1

I don’t know my own phone number and I absentmindedly call people “Bruh” and “yo”

#2

I quotes vines and memes all the time,
As a kid I watched Phineas and Ferb all the time

#3

I don’t remember a time before the War on Terror

#4

Boomers always telling me about how rough they had it back in their day and how lazy my generation is. They have no idea.

And also… yeet

#5

Well, let’s see. We have the fact that I use “Yeet”, “bruh”, “ayo” and mention memes daily, “Shrek” is a household name, I can’t memorize my own phone number, and my youngest relatives all use TikTok.

#6

They don’t let you walk naked in the school? F**k the dress code, let’s protest!

They said moral values matter? F**k the old school bulls**t!

She said, she thinks she is a cat? Let’s support her!

#7

uwu👉👈

#8

I have never heard the sound of a modem.

#9

Wassup guys!!1!1!! This is my new YouTube channel where I open random boxes and scream into the microphone lolololol

#10

LBGTQ+ apparently started with us.🙄

#11

I remember thinking my brother’s cellphone was the absolute coolest because it could be flipped up for the numbers and also to the side for a keyboard. My first phone had a touchscreen.

#12

I laugh at the words “Corn Flaek” with a saturated image
I’m yelled at for being emotional

#13

If someone calls my phone, I freak out. We use the GROUP CHAT, okay Nana? Unless somebody is dead, WE USE THE GROUP CHAT.

#14

bet

#15

Yeet, lit, bussin, cap

#16

My mom told me to start looking at colleges outside of the country because of all the recent issues (usa)

#17

Yes, I know what a VHS tape is, yes I used one, yes I was five…

#18

bet

#19

My classmates do tic tok in class for a presentation, I’m in Yr 8

#20

I have a YouTube account in which I post dumb nonsensical content. Loud is funny to me. Also I really like demonic stuff.

#21

I watched 7 Super Girls religiously. Jazzy was my favorite

#22

Every straight boy at my school has said that’s cap at some point, also YEET

#23

You: Hey Pandas, Tell Me you’re Gen Z Without Actually Telling Me You’re Gen Z
Me: ? Googling “What’s Gen Z?”

