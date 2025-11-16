Hey Pandas, Tell Me You’re Gen Z Without Actually Telling Me You’re Gen Z (Closed)

Looking forward to your answers!
#1
I don’t know my own phone number and I absentmindedly call people “Bruh” and “yo”
#2
I quotes vines and memes all the time,
As a kid I watched Phineas and Ferb all the time
#3
I don’t remember a time before the War on Terror
#4
Boomers always telling me about how rough they had it back in their day and how lazy my generation is. They have no idea.
And also… yeet
#5
Well, let’s see. We have the fact that I use “Yeet”, “bruh”, “ayo” and mention memes daily, “Shrek” is a household name, I can’t memorize my own phone number, and my youngest relatives all use TikTok.
#6
They don’t let you walk naked in the school? F**k the dress code, let’s protest!
They said moral values matter? F**k the old school bulls**t!
She said, she thinks she is a cat? Let’s support her!
#7
uwu👉👈
#8
I have never heard the sound of a modem.
#9
Wassup guys!!1!1!! This is my new YouTube channel where I open random boxes and scream into the microphone lolololol
#10
LBGTQ+ apparently started with us.🙄
#11
I remember thinking my brother’s cellphone was the absolute coolest because it could be flipped up for the numbers and also to the side for a keyboard. My first phone had a touchscreen.
#12
I laugh at the words “Corn Flaek” with a saturated image
I’m yelled at for being emotional
#13
If someone calls my phone, I freak out. We use the GROUP CHAT, okay Nana? Unless somebody is dead, WE USE THE GROUP CHAT.
#14
bet
#15
Yeet, lit, bussin, cap
#16
My mom told me to start looking at colleges outside of the country because of all the recent issues (usa)
#17
Yes, I know what a VHS tape is, yes I used one, yes I was five…
#18
bet
#19
My classmates do tic tok in class for a presentation, I’m in Yr 8
#20
I have a YouTube account in which I post dumb nonsensical content. Loud is funny to me. Also I really like demonic stuff.
#21
I watched 7 Super Girls religiously. Jazzy was my favorite
#22
Every straight boy at my school has said that’s cap at some point, also YEET
#23
You: Hey Pandas, Tell Me you’re Gen Z Without Actually Telling Me You’re Gen Z
Me: ? Googling “What’s Gen Z?”
