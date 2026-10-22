47 Weird And Wonderful Human Body Facts That Prove You Are Far More Fascinating Than You Think

We still don’t know so much about ourselves. Our brains, in particular, are still a mystery even to the most knowledgeable neuroscientists. Despite all the progress we’ve made, we still can’t explain everything.
But over time, we keep learning more about ourselves. And no, we’re not just talking about personal growth or personality traits; we’re also talking about how our bodies actually work. Frankly, we are kind of creepy. And some people on Threads have even shared discoveries that made them see their own bodies a little differently, and here’s what they had to say.
#1
That menopause isn’t just shifting hormones, it’s an entire endocrine system change.
The lack of research in women’s health is pathetic.
Image source: titanium__blonde, Mikhail Nilov / Pexels (not the actual photo)
#2
The trauma your ancestors experienced can manifest in autoimmune disorders in you.
Image source: ashamaleestarryeyes, Mikhail Nilov / Pexels (not the actual photo)
#3
Ooh I have 2:
Recently scientists discovered that the brain stem and the forebrain (lobes) are made of genetically different materials. We essentially have 2 brains.
Also each time we access a memory, you are actually remembering the last time you remembered it, not the actual event.
Image source: has_thoughts18, Anna Shvets / Pexels (not the actual photo)
Evolution is a fascinating thing. As humans evolve, we gain or lose certain traits based on our changing needs. For instance, about 35% of people are born without wisdom teeth, partly because our jaws have changed over time. These teeth are becoming less necessary, showing how our bodies continue to adapt to our environment.
Before cooking tools became widespread, our ancestors ate a rough diet consisting of roots, nuts, seeds, and raw meat. Naturally, chewing these foods required strong jaw muscles, and wisdom teeth provided extra grinding power. Today, our diets have changed dramatically, and we can even survive on liquids alone- funny how it works.
#4
The brain has no pain receptors.
You can live with only one lung.
A tooth can restore your eyesight.
Image source: shaun_avery1981, https://kaboompics.com/ / Pexels (not the actual photo)
#5
You can temporarily get someone’s allergy from a blood donation!
I 100% think they should be monitoring that like they do what blood type it is!!!!!!!
Image source: dll137, https://kaboompics.com/ / Pexels (not the actual photo)
#6
Here’s another one: when you’re pregnant, you actually grow a whole new organ — the placenta — from scratch. Your body builds it, uses it as a life‑support system, and then discards it like it’s no big deal. Humans are wild.
Image source: menageriematriarch, SHVETS production / Pexels (not the actual photo)
#7
Unchoreographed dynamic stretching aka morning stretch with yawn, is called pandiculation and it provides pain relief, improved balance, stress reduction and more.
Image source: nosy_neighbor_, Miriam Alonso / Pexels (not the actual photo)
#8
Here’s another amazing fact! Your liver is the only internal organ that can regenerate much of its lost tissue. Even after a large portion is surgically removed, it can grow back toward its original size. The human body is truly remarkable!
Image source: sukesh_chawla, Kindel Media / Pexels (not the actual photo)
#9
You have to pretend to sleep in order to fall asleep.
Image source: chitownpeggy, Polina / Pexels (not the actual photo)
#10
Dehydration can cause temporary brain shrinkage.
Image source: cee.threee, Engin Akyurt / Pexels (not the actual photo)
#11
That little pink bit in the corner of your eye..it’s the remains of a third eye lid called vestigial leftovers.
Image source: cozzaluv, Vika Glitter / Pexels (not the actual photo)
#12
Rumbling sounds in your belly is called borborygmi.
Image source: michellegiannone, cottonbro studio / Pexels (not the actual photo)
#13
The brain uses about 20% of the body’s oxygen at rest, despite making up only about 2% of body mass.
Image source: sciedpete, Kevin Malik / Pexels (not the actual photo)
#14
When you have cataract surgery, they put an artificial Lens in to replace the one you were born with.
It’s made of silicone or plastic. Goes in folded in half, and then unfolds inside your eye.
And no stitches afterwards. Not a single one.
Image source: floridianreader, James Ampong Quilario / Pexels (not the actual photo)
#15
When babies are born, all the hormones that were raging in their mothers are raging in them as well. That can make baby girls get what looks like a period and both girls and boys may get breast tissue and even lactate.
Image source: deirdrezabawa, juliane Monari / Pexels (not the actual photo)
#16
When my Mom had her vericose veins removed she said they pulled em out like a spaghetti noodle.
Image source: jelkadonna, mohamed abdelghaffar / Pexels (not the actual photo)
#17
Because there are always pregnant people, the average number of skeletons in the body is more than 1.
Image source: bubbiecore, Tima Miroshnichenko / Pexels (not the actual photo)
#18
Amniotic fluid is fetus urine and the fetus drinks it.
Image source: kidsdrdave, Valeriia Svietlova / Pexels (not the actual photo)
#19
A woman, even as a fetus, already has all the eggs she ever will have. Therefore, she existed initially in her grandmother’s womb.
Image source: leah_aka_violet, cottonbro studio / Pexels (not the actual photo)
#20
People who sneeze when exposed to bright lights (photic sneeze reflux) have faulty “wiring” in their brain.
Image source: pixie503378, cottonbro studio / Pexels (not the actual photo)
#21
Pregnant women can develop a type of diabetes that goes away once they give birth. Happened to me twice.
Image source: bsaucier1, Amina Filkins / Pexels (not the actual photo)
#22
You have little rocks in your inner ear and if they get knocked loose you’ll get debilitating vertigo. Doctors fix it by rotating your head in particular way.
Image source: smashleyhamer, Maria Marselle / Pexels (not the actual photo)
#23
There’s only one bone in the human body that’s not connected to another bone-the hyoid bone-& it’s the most definitive way to detect strangulation post mortem.
Image source: missa8oha8, Shiny Diamond / Pexels (not the actual photo)
#24
If you develop a thiamine deficiency, you can develop uncontrollably eye movements that impact vision and can’t always be cured even after the deficiency is corrected.
Image source: laurenjonik, Alan Ahmadi / Pexels (not the actual photo)
#25
Ovaries and fallopian tubes aren’t connected. Ovulation is basically a game of catch.
Image source: thequietgirl26, Aliaksei Semirski / Pexels (not the actual photo)
#26
When you have a c-section, they sometimes they pull the whole uterus out and flop it on mom’s belly and then cut the uterus open and take the baby out. Then they close it and pop it back inside before sewing up the first incision. I had no idea until I was in the OR for one. Whew.
Image source: wynnde13, Vidal Balielo Jr. / Pexels (not the actual photo)
#27
On rare occasion a woman can be pregnant and that pregnancy hides BEHIND her intestines so basically in her back.
Image source: reallycyn, Matilda Wormwood / Pexels (not the actual photo)
#28
People aren’t born with knee caps (patellas). It’s cartilage at first, are gradually turns to bone (ossification).
Image source: wynv27, Towfiqu barbhuiya / Pexels (not the actual photo)
#29
About 20-30% off all people are born without wisdom teeth, including me.
Image source: bubleeone, Towfiqu barbhuiya / Pexels (not the actual photo)
#30
Some people have some or all of their internal organs situated on the other side of the body as opposed to the norm. If all organs are on the opposite side, it is called Situs Inversus Totalis. It affects around 1 out of 10k people. Usually organ functionality is not affected and sometimes those affected don’t even know about it unless they undergo visual examinations.
Image source: annabindere
#31
Some humans can live without a patella (kneecap). They can even run half marathons a couple of years after it has been taken out.
Image source: vilnuphotos
#32
Young children can regrow a surprisingly complete fingertip, but only if the injury is beyond the base of the fingernail.
Image source: ibagrak
#33
Our lungs go all the way up to our shoulder. Don’t know why this surprised me. The anesthesiologist told me that when they put the central line in for my son’s heart surgery. When putting the central line in there is a chance of knicking the lung.
Image source: mysticalmoc
#34
The average amount of heartbeats in a lifetime is enough to go the distance to the moon and back, so when you say “I love you to the moon and back” it really means “I love you with every beat of my heart” and I just think that’s so sweet.
Image source: missjamieleigh93, Jonas Androx / Pexels (not the actual photo)
#35
When I had my gallbladder removed the surgeon explained that the connecting tube kinda turns itself into a mini gallbladder so the liver still has support, which I thought was pretty cool.
Image source: fionacalou
#36
My uncle had two double transplant surgeries. Man was out there with 5 kidneys and 3 pancreas.
Image source: melanya_c
#37
A friend has just received a kidney donation, and yes, it was located in a ‘new’ space, which was covered by a tattoo. The surgeon not only added the kidney, but pattern matched the tattoo!
Artistry and genius.
Image source: katiesdad1306
#38
Scientists discovered in 2020 that there are mucus secreting salivary glands called Tubarial Glands that are immediately adjacent to the adenoids near the opening of the eustachian tube in the ear. Up until this discovery, we had no idea these glands existed, and often accidentally removed or damaged them during tonsillectomy and adnoidectomy surgeries.
Image source: anwakefield
#39
A heart pumps 300 litres of blood an hour. A blue whale is 27.000 + man that’s a lot of blood.
Image source: aldo_the_apachie
#40
Some people are born with a little hole just in front of the upper ear rim. It’s called a preauricular pit. Some of them have sinus tracts under the skin that can sometimes become clogged or even infected.
Image source: coueelynn
#41
Sometimes after people get their tonsils removed, they can grow back.
Image source: b_ritta_mary
#42
I learned this because I had gestational diabetes and my baby’s blood sugar was on the lower side when she was born. Being in contact with their birthing parent can raise a babies blood sugar up to 15 points. So they had me feed her and then hold her chest to chest. Her blood sugar was perfect after that.
Image source: jesreadsandwrites
#43
There’s like a small percent of gout patients who have a severe reaction to allopurinol that results in their nails separating from their skin.
Image source: zcksummers
#44
Many women’s feet grow in size during pregnancy. I’ve had 2 children and mine grew a size during each pregnancy.
Image source: susanja32
#45
If you only have one fallopian tube it can sometimes reach over to catch an egg released from the opposite ovary. I learned this while undergoing IUI and wondered why my doctor didn’t cancel my cycle when I ovulated on the “wrong” side (I was born with only one tube).
Image source: kaitlinrose79
#46
I’m gonna assume this isn’t common, since the doctors only have me as an example (but who knows, maybe others will chime in!) You can develop partial mouth numbness due to severe vitamin D deficiency. Once I upped my vitamin D, it went away!
Image source: sheeeva
#47
You have balance receptors in your feet, eyes and ears. Take one away (touch your finger to your nose with eyes open, then close them) and you should be able to do both. If you can’t it may signal an issue.
Image source: esmithtx
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