Boyfriend Breaks Silence After GF Allegedly Loses Life During Unusual Intimate Act, Experts Issue Urgent Warning

A Sydney teenager’s tragic passing has reignited warnings about a dangerous intimate practice that experts say young people may be increasingly exposed to online.
The 16-year-old became unresponsive at a home in Sydney’s Northern Beaches on August 23 and was taken to hospital, where she passed away two days later.
Her boyfriend has since shared a heartbreaking tribute, while police continue investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.
A Sydney teenage girl became unresponsive during an intimate encounter with her boyfriend
A 16-year-old girl has tragically passed away after becoming unresponsive during what police believe was a consensual intimate encounter.
Emergency services were called to a property in Elanora Heights at around 5:45 p.m., where paramedics found her unconscious at the scene.
She was then airlifted to Royal North Shore Hospital in critical condition.
She remained in hospital for two days before passing away on Tuesday night, August 25.
Police have not publicly confirmed the exact cause of her passing or the injuries she sustained.
However, police sources cited by Australian media reportedly said the teenager was believed to have been choked during intimate relations and may also have suffered a seizure after becoming unresponsive.
A 16-year-old boy, believed to be the girl’s boyfriend, has been cooperating with investigators.
According to reports, he told police the pair had been engaged in a consensual act when she suddenly became unresponsive.
The tragedy has left the girl’s friends devastated, with several sharing photographs and videos of her online.
Her boyfriend also left an emotional tribute beneath one of the posts, writing, “I love you more than anything… and I miss you more than you could ever imagine. Rest peacefully, my love.”
The incident has prompted renewed warnings about the dangers of strangulation during intimate relations, particularly because serious injuries can occur without obvious external signs.
Medical experts explain that pressure around the neck can interfere with either the airway or the blood vessels supplying the brain.
A person can therefore become critically ill even when there is little or no visible bruising.
Reduced oxygen reaching the brain can result in confusion, loss of consciousness, seizures, and brain injury.
Medical experts warn that strangulation can cause catastrophic injuries within seconds
Arina Krasnikova/Pexels (not the actual photo)
Pressure on blood vessels can also cause damage that may lead to blood clots or strokes later.
This is one reason experts have repeatedly pushed back against the idea that there is a medically “safe” way to choke someone.
S**ual health and consent advocates have also warned that a person who loses consciousness cannot reliably communicate, meaning attempts to establish boundaries beforehand cannot eliminate the medical risks.
Chanel Contos, founder of Teach Us Consent, told the BBC that young people may be engaging in the practice without understanding its potentially devastating consequences.
She described the Sydney teenager’s passing as “likely preventable” and argued that p**nography has contributed to the normalization of violent behavior during intimate relations.
“Mainstream p**nography routinely depicts violence against women – slapping, strangling, and other a**se – while showing women as enjoying or accepting it,” Contos said.
She added that “this is not the first tragedy of its kind and it won’t be the last.”
The warnings have now moved beyond advocacy groups, with Australian government officials speaking publicly about the issue.
Federal Social Services Minister Tanya Plibersek said she was “extremely worried” after learning about the Sydney incident.
The founder of Teach Us Consent warns, “This is not the first tragedy of its kind, and it won’t be the last…”
Mart-Production/Pexels (not the actual photo)
Speaking to ABC Radio National, she pointed to findings from a 2024 study by the University of Melbourne and the University of Queensland, which surveyed around 4,700 young Australians.
The research found that 57% of Australians aged 18 to 35 reported having experienced strangulation during intimate relations at least once.
About one-third of those who had experienced it said they were between 19 and 21 when they first experienced it.
Plibersek said the figures were deeply concerning and issued a particularly blunt warning: “There is no safe way of choking someone.”
The minister added, “About 60 percent of young people say they’ve seen it in p**nography … it is not safe and we need to use every opportunity of saying this to young people.”
She further warned that the consequences could potentially occur immediately or emerge later through complications such as blood clots.
The federal government is also considering whether stronger action should be taken against online depictions of strangulation.
A spokesperson for Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s office told news.com.au that the government was “deeply concerned” about young people being exposed to s**ual strangulation and other harmful behaviors through online content.
The spokesperson pointed to Australia’s existing online safety laws and age-restricted material rules, which require platforms to take steps to prevent children from accessing harmful or age-restricted material.
They also confirmed that the government was considering a ban on depictions of choking, strangulation, and suffocation in adult content.
In the wake of the teen’s tragic passing, the investigation remains ongoing, with no charges or arrests announced so far
The Sydney investigation has also brought renewed attention to similar cases from the past.
In March 2023, a 27-year-old Texas man was charged with manslaughter after his girlfriend became unresponsive during an “e**tic” act.
According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, the man told investigators that the couple had been engaged in an intimate act before the woman became unresponsive.
Court documents alleged that he had applied pressure to her neck and throat, impeding her breathing.
The woman was taken to hospital but could not be revived.
Other cases have similarly triggered legal debates over whether someone can claim that serious injury was an unintended consequence of consensual “rough” intimate behavior.
In the UK, several high-profile cases involving fatal strangulation have contributed to legal changes surrounding the so-called “rough s*x” defense.
The 2021 Domestic A**se Act made it clear that a person cannot simply rely on a claim of consensual rough intimacy when another person has suffered serious harm.
These cases underscore why Australian experts are concerned about the normalization of strangulation among younger people.
As of this writing, New South Wales Police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the teenager’s passing, and no charges have been laid.
“Maybe he didn’t know what he was doing! My deepest condolences go out to her family,” one netizen wrote
Follow Us