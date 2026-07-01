Chloe Bailey: Bio And Career Highlights

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Chloe Bailey: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Chloe Bailey

July 1, 1998

Atlanta, Georgia, US

28 Years Old

Cancer

Chloe Bailey: Bio And Career Highlights

Who Is Chloe Bailey?

Chloe Elizabeth Bailey is an American singer and actress with a powerful vocal range and bold artistic expression. Her multifaceted talent often blurs lines between R&B, pop, and acting.

She first rose to widespread public attention alongside her sister Halle as the duo Chloe x Halle, whose captivating YouTube covers garnered a massive following. Their soulful rendition of Beyoncé’s “Pretty Hurts” caught the mogul’s eye.

Early Life and Education

Family ties ran deep in Mableton, Georgia, where Chloe Elizabeth Bailey grew up alongside her siblings, guided by parents Courtney and Doug Bailey. Her father taught them songwriting from a young age.

By age five, Bailey was already appearing in minor acting roles, including The Fighting Temptations. The family moved to Los Angeles in 2012, fostering her budding career in music and entertainment.

Notable Relationships

No publicly confirmed current partner for Chloe Bailey, though she was romantically linked to rapper Gunna in 2021. More recently, she dated Burna Boy for a brief period from late 2024 to early 2025.

Bailey has no children. She remains a prominent figure in music and acting, often sharing insights into her self-love journey.

Career Highlights

Chloe Bailey’s music career soared with the duo Chloe x Halle, earning five Grammy Award nominations. Their critically acclaimed album Ungodly Hour garnered widespread praise and charted on the Billboard 200.

Beyond group success, Bailey launched her solo career with the platinum-certified single “Have Mercy.” She actively produces much of her music and released her debut solo album, In Pieces, in 2023.

Signature Quote

“I’m not doing anything crazy; I’m just loving and appreciating my body, and I don’t think there’s anything wrong with that.”

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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