24 Illustrations Depicting The Absurdity Of The Present-Day World By Santiago Bara (New Pics)

Santiago Bara is an artist from Spain who creates humorous and aesthetically pleasing illustrations as a commentary on modern life. He started making these “little cartoons” as practice for more serious jobs, but they unexpectedly evolved into something bigger than that, and now the artist has more than 7k followers on Instagram.

Santiago’s creations attract attention with their simplicity and accurate depiction of the present-day world. He makes people laugh by highlighting the absurd elements of today’s society. Santiago’s inspiration comes from the real world and his interactions with people. The artist believes that the clash between one’s expectations of the world and what one then finds in everyday situations can be a good starting point for a comic.

More info: Instagram | sbara.bigcartel.com

#1

Image source: il.bara

Image source: il.bara

#2

Image source: il.bara

Image source: il.bara

#3

Image source: il.bara

Image source: il.bara

#4

Image source: il.bara

Image source: il.bara

#5

Image source: il.bara

Image source: il.bara

#6

Image source: il.bara

Image source: il.bara

#7

Image source: il.bara

Image source: il.bara

#8

Image source: il.bara

Image source: il.bara

#9

Image source: il.bara

Image source: il.bara

#10

Image source: il.bara

Image source: il.bara

#11

Image source: il.bara

Image source: il.bara

#12

Image source: il.bara

Image source: il.bara

#13

Image source: il.bara

Image source: il.bara

#14

Image source: il.bara

Image source: il.bara

#15

Image source: il.bara

Image source: il.bara

#16

Image source: il.bara

Image source: il.bara

#17

Image source: il.bara

Image source: il.bara

#18

Image source: il.bara

Image source: il.bara

#19

Image source: il.bara

Image source: il.bara

#20

Image source: il.bara

Image source: il.bara

#21

Image source: il.bara

Image source: il.bara

#22

Image source: il.bara

Image source: il.bara

#23

Image source: il.bara

Image source: il.bara

#24

Image source: il.bara

Image source: il.bara

