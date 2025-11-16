50 Dark Anime Series That Will Mess With Your Mind

Forget the preconceptions about anime being all doki-doki and kawaii. Dark anime have been gaining massive popularity over the past few years, and for good reason: they’re mature and full of shocking twists.
Do you know the kind of show that leaves you feeling like you can’t shake the dread off your shoulders? The one that makes you question what it is to be human? Or wish you had more than 10 minutes before your next lecture so that you could just sit and enjoy another episode that will make you contemplate life’s deeper meaning or lack thereof?
We’ve had our fair share of disturbing anime experiences by now, and they all have one thing in common: they’re not afraid to push the envelope with mature content and storylines. So here are the best dark anime series, from psychological thrillers to supernatural horrors, if you want an immersive experience that’ll stick with you long after it’s over!
#1 The Promised Neverland
2019 | 23 episodes
Although the series starts by showing us a group of cheerful kids living their lives in a vivacious orphanage, we soon get to discover the kids are actually being raised to become gourmet food for demons, with the complicity of adults! The oldest kids in the orphanage set out on a mission to save themselves and the rest of the family, but it’s not easy when you’re always under the careful eye of the woman you once considered a mother. The narrative sucks you right in, and there’s no way you won’t binge-watch this series.
Image source: amazon.com
#2 Made In Abyss
2017 | Ongoing (25 episodes)
Despite its childish art style and the fact that the main characters are literally kids, Made In Abyss is an incredibly shocking anime. It follows the journey of Riko and Reg as they descend into the titular Abyss, a giant unexplored void that leads to the depths of the Earth and populated by strange creatures, hoping to find Riko’s mother, Lyza.
Image source: amazon.com
#3 Hellsing Ultimate
2006 | 10 episodes
Hellsing Ultimate is a 10-episode OVA that follows the manga storyline more closely than the original anime show. The series follows the clandestine Hellsing Organization, which fights against the hideous monsters roaming England, including vampires and ghouls. It’s a mature anime that falls into the action genre, so expect lots of fighting and graphic bloodshed!
Image source: amazon.com
#4 Vinland Saga
2019 | Ongoing (48 episodes)
Set in a fictionalized version of Europe during the Viking Age, everything about Vinland Saga seems to be perfect down to the smallest detail, so it’s not a surprise it’s considered one of the best anime series of the 2010s. It’s undoubtedly a violent anime, so if you’re hardly impressed by lots of blood and gore in fighting sequences, go for it! The show is also getting a well-deserved second season animated by MAPPA, planned for January 2023.
Image source: amazon.com
#5 Attack On Titan
2013 | Ongoing (87+ episodes)
Set in a post-apocalyptic world, Attack On Titan tells the struggles of humanity forced to live inside cities surrounded by enormous walls, a defense against titans that feast on humans, seemingly without reason. Everything about Attack On Titan got its fair share of praise, starting with the characters and the dark themes, ending with the incredible storyline, rich with plot twists that question the characters’ morality and raise discussion among fans. No wonder it’s beloved among critics and fans alike! The fandom is currently waiting for the very last part of the final season, coming out in 2023.
Image source: amazon.com
#6 Samurai Champloo
2004 | 26 episodes
Despite falling off the radar, Samurai Champloo is still worth watching, especially if you like well-made battle scenes. It’s an action-packed anime show set in feudal Japan, where traditional elements and anachronistic cultural references are blended, and the characters are interesting enough to keep you hooked from start to finish.
Image source: amazon.com
#7 From The New World
2012 | 25 episodes
Most haven’t even heard of it, but it’s a real gem. In an era where all humans possess psychic powers and seem to live idyllic lives, From The New World (Shinsekai Yori in Japanese) is a dark dystopian thriller that will keep you on edge. It’s a deep story that gets unraveled episode by episode and requires attention to get the smallest details. The result is an incredibly underrated anime set in a world that isn’t as bright as it may look from the first episodes.
Image source: amazon.com
#8 Banana Fish
2018 | 24 episodes
Here we are with a personal favorite. Banana Fish is one of those masterpieces that steal your heart and change it forever. The series explores the relationship between Ash Lynx, a young gang leader in New York City, and Eiji Okumura, a Japanese photographer’s assistant documenting the daily life of American gangs. Their meeting will change everything for both of them as they feel like they’ve finally found the person they needed the most. Be aware of the heavy themes depicted throughout the series, including pedophilia, prostitution, and the mafia.
Image source: amazon.com
#9 Death Parade
2015 | 12 episodes
I’ll be honest: I got fooled by this anime. The opening may look joyous and lighthearted, but the show is the opposite. Set in an elegant version of purgatory, in every episode we get to explore some incredibly intriguing characters. Even the extras who are there for 20 minutes and get judged for their life choices get your attention with seemingly no effort. This psychological thriller with just 12 episodes is totally underrated, so you better go watch it!
Image source: amazon.com
#10 Kino’s Journey The Beautiful World
Image source: amazon.com
#11 Berserk
Image source: amazon.com
#12 Puella Magi Madoka Magica
2011 | 12 episodes
Being a teenager is hard enough. It’s even harder when you decide to sign a contract with a supernatural entity to get granted a wish in exchange for obtaining powers and being tasked with fighting witches. Madoka Magica’s cute art style could make you keep your guard down, but it’s still a dark fantasy we’re talking about, and the show has disturbing moments in spades.
Image source: amazon.com
#13 Fate/Zero
Image source: amazon.com
#14 Perfect Blue
Image source: amazon.com
#15 Ergo Proxy
Image source: amazon.com
#16 Tokyo Ghoul
Image source: amazon.com
#17 Ghost Hunt
Image source: amazon.com
#18 Vampire Hunter D: Bloodlust
Image source: amazon.com
#19 Aoi Bungaku Series
Image source: amazon.com
#20 Classroom Of The Elite
Image source: amazon.com
#21 Grave Of The Fireflies
Image source: imdb.com
#22 Death Note
Image source: amazon.com
#23 Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba
Image source: amazon.com
#24 Parasyte
Image source: amazon.com
#25 Ghost In The Shell
Image source: amazon.com
#26 Fullmetal Alchemist Brotherhood
Image source: amazon.com
#27 Fullmetal Alchemist
Image source: amazon.com
#28 Mushi-Shi
Image source: amazon.com
#29 Steins;Gate
Image source: amazon.com
#30 Castlevania
Image source: amazon.com
#31 Trigun
Image source: amazon.com
#32 Metropolis
Image source: imdb.com
#33 Elfen Lied
Image source: amazon.com
#34 Goblin Slayer
Image source: amazon.com
#35 Neon Genesis Evangelion
Image source: amazon.com
#36 The Saga Of Tanya The Evil
Image source: amazon.com
#37 Dororo
Image source: amazon.com
#38 Re: Zero
Image source: amazon.com
#39 Deadman Wonderland
Image source: amazon.com
#40 Angel’s Egg
Image source: imdb.com
#41 Serial Experiments Lain
Image source: amazon.com
#42 Blood+
Image source: amazon.com
#43 Angels Of Death
Image source: amazon.com
#44 Witch Hunter Robin
Image source: amazon.com
#45 Devilman: Crybaby
Image source: imdb.com
#46 No. 6
Image source: imdb.com
#47 Full Metal Panic!
Image source: amazon.com
#48 Junji Ito Collection
Image source: amazon.com
#49 Fate/Apocrypha
Image source: amazon.com
#50 Sirius The Jaeger
Image source: netflix.com
Follow Us