50 Dark Anime Series That Will Mess With Your Mind

Forget the preconceptions about anime being all doki-doki and kawaii. Dark anime have been gaining massive popularity over the past few years, and for good reason: they’re mature and full of shocking twists.

Do you know the kind of show that leaves you feeling like you can’t shake the dread off your shoulders? The one that makes you question what it is to be human? Or wish you had more than 10 minutes before your next lecture so that you could just sit and enjoy another episode that will make you contemplate life’s deeper meaning or lack thereof?

We’ve had our fair share of disturbing anime experiences by now, and they all have one thing in common: they’re not afraid to push the envelope with mature content and storylines. So here are the best dark anime series, from psychological thrillers to supernatural horrors, if you want an immersive experience that’ll stick with you long after it’s over!

#1 The Promised Neverland

2019 | 23 episodes

 

Although the series starts by showing us a group of cheerful kids living their lives in a vivacious orphanage, we soon get to discover the kids are actually being raised to become gourmet food for demons, with the complicity of adults! The oldest kids in the orphanage set out on a mission to save themselves and the rest of the family, but it’s not easy when you’re always under the careful eye of the woman you once considered a mother. The narrative sucks you right in, and there’s no way you won’t binge-watch this series.

Image source: amazon.com

#2 Made In Abyss

2017 | Ongoing (25 episodes)


Despite its childish art style and the fact that the main characters are literally kids, Made In Abyss is an incredibly shocking anime. It follows the journey of Riko and Reg as they descend into the titular Abyss, a giant unexplored void that leads to the depths of the Earth and populated by strange creatures, hoping to find Riko’s mother, Lyza.

Image source: amazon.com

#3 Hellsing Ultimate

2006 | 10 episodes


Hellsing Ultimate is a 10-episode OVA that follows the manga storyline more closely than the original anime show. The series follows the clandestine Hellsing Organization, which fights against the hideous monsters roaming England, including vampires and ghouls. It’s a mature anime that falls into the action genre, so expect lots of fighting and graphic bloodshed!

Image source: amazon.com

#4 Vinland Saga

2019 | Ongoing (48 episodes)


Set in a fictionalized version of Europe during the Viking Age, everything about Vinland Saga seems to be perfect down to the smallest detail, so it’s not a surprise it’s considered one of the best anime series of the 2010s. It’s undoubtedly a violent anime, so if you’re hardly impressed by lots of blood and gore in fighting sequences, go for it! The show is also getting a well-deserved second season animated by MAPPA, planned for January 2023.

Image source: amazon.com

#5 Attack On Titan

2013 | Ongoing (87+ episodes)


Set in a post-apocalyptic world, Attack On Titan tells the struggles of humanity forced to live inside cities surrounded by enormous walls, a defense against titans that feast on humans, seemingly without reason. Everything about Attack On Titan got its fair share of praise, starting with the characters and the dark themes, ending with the incredible storyline, rich with plot twists that question the characters’ morality and raise discussion among fans. No wonder it’s beloved among critics and fans alike! The fandom is currently waiting for the very last part of the final season, coming out in 2023.

Image source: amazon.com

#6 Samurai Champloo

2004 | 26 episodes


Despite falling off the radar, Samurai Champloo is still worth watching, especially if you like well-made battle scenes. It’s an action-packed anime show set in feudal Japan, where traditional elements and anachronistic cultural references are blended, and the characters are interesting enough to keep you hooked from start to finish.

Image source: amazon.com

#7 From The New World

2012 | 25 episodes


Most haven’t even heard of it, but it’s a real gem. In an era where all humans possess psychic powers and seem to live idyllic lives, From The New World (Shinsekai Yori in Japanese) is a dark dystopian thriller that will keep you on edge. It’s a deep story that gets unraveled episode by episode and requires attention to get the smallest details. The result is an incredibly underrated anime set in a world that isn’t as bright as it may look from the first episodes.

Image source: amazon.com

#8 Banana Fish

2018 | 24 episodes 


Here we are with a personal favorite. Banana Fish is one of those masterpieces that steal your heart and change it forever. The series explores the relationship between Ash Lynx, a young gang leader in New York City, and Eiji Okumura, a Japanese photographer’s assistant documenting the daily life of American gangs. Their meeting will change everything for both of them as they feel like they’ve finally found the person they needed the most. Be aware of the heavy themes depicted throughout the series, including pedophilia, prostitution, and the mafia.

Image source: amazon.com

#9 Death Parade

2015 | 12 episodes

 

I’ll be honest: I got fooled by this anime. The opening may look joyous and lighthearted, but the show is the opposite. Set in an elegant version of purgatory, in every episode we get to explore some incredibly intriguing characters. Even the extras who are there for 20 minutes and get judged for their life choices get your attention with seemingly no effort. This psychological thriller with just 12 episodes is totally underrated, so you better go watch it!

Image source: amazon.com

#10 Kino’s Journey The Beautiful World

Image source: amazon.com

#11 Berserk

Image source: amazon.com

#12 Puella Magi Madoka Magica

2011 | 12 episodes

 

Being a teenager is hard enough. It’s even harder when you decide to sign a contract with a supernatural entity to get granted a wish in exchange for obtaining powers and being tasked with fighting witches. Madoka Magica’s cute art style could make you keep your guard down, but it’s still a dark fantasy we’re talking about, and the show has disturbing moments in spades.

Image source: amazon.com

#13 Fate/Zero

Image source: amazon.com

#14 Perfect Blue

Image source: amazon.com

#15 Ergo Proxy

Image source: amazon.com

#16 Tokyo Ghoul

Image source: amazon.com

#17 Ghost Hunt

Image source: amazon.com

#18 Vampire Hunter D: Bloodlust

Image source: amazon.com

#19 Aoi Bungaku Series

Image source: amazon.com

#20 Classroom Of The Elite

Image source: amazon.com

#21 Grave Of The Fireflies

Image source: imdb.com

#22 Death Note

Image source: amazon.com

#23 Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba

Image source: amazon.com

#24 Parasyte

Image source: amazon.com

#25 Ghost In The Shell

Image source: amazon.com

#26 Fullmetal Alchemist Brotherhood

Image source: amazon.com

#27 Fullmetal Alchemist

Image source: amazon.com

#28 Mushi-Shi

Image source: amazon.com

#29 Steins;Gate

Image source: amazon.com

#30 Castlevania

Image source: amazon.com

#31 Trigun

Image source: amazon.com

#32 Metropolis

Image source: imdb.com

#33 Elfen Lied

Image source: amazon.com

#34 Goblin Slayer

Image source: amazon.com

#35 Neon Genesis Evangelion

Image source: amazon.com

#36 The Saga Of Tanya The Evil

Image source: amazon.com

#37 Dororo

Image source: amazon.com

#38 Re: Zero

Image source: amazon.com

#39 Deadman Wonderland

Image source: amazon.com

#40 Angel’s Egg

Image source: imdb.com

#41 Serial Experiments Lain

Image source: amazon.com

#42 Blood+

Image source: amazon.com

#43 Angels Of Death

Image source: amazon.com

#44 Witch Hunter Robin

Image source: amazon.com

#45 Devilman: Crybaby

Image source: imdb.com

#46 No. 6

Image source: imdb.com

#47 Full Metal Panic!

Image source: amazon.com

#48 Junji Ito Collection

Image source: amazon.com

#49 Fate/Apocrypha

Image source: amazon.com

#50 Sirius The Jaeger

Image source: netflix.com

Patrick Penrose
