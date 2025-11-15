Hey Pandas, I Have Been So Sad, Tell Me Your Saddest Moment (Closed)

I have been so sad, tell me your saddest moment.
#1
When my uncle commited suicide and I didn’t even know he was suicidal. Also, when I was bullied in 6th grade.
#2
When I tried to bottle feed day old baby rabbits and they ended up dying.
#3
First days of breakup after a relationship that lasted 8 years.
#4
When we had plans to go to the zoo, but we didn’t end up going because of other plans. (I hadn’t been to the zoo for 7 years).
#5
Mine was a triple whammy. On a Sunday I received news of my Bride to Be (Lynne) passing (Kidney failure with complications). On Monday I had a note slid under my apartment door telling me that the new management of my apartment complex was going to evict me. Two days later I was laid off from my part time job effective immediately.
So I lost my Fiancee, my apartment and my job within the space of a few days. This was about 15 years ago and it still hurts despite therapy.
#6
December 2015…
Dec 6th (1st Sunday) my favorite Uncle passed away from Liver Cancer…
Dec 13th (2nd Sunday) Anniversary of my Dad’s passing away, had to put our 10yr old Boxer that we’d had since he 6wks old, to sleep due to cancer…
Dec 27th (4th Sunday) Before going to bed, I went to check on Mom about 30 minutes after she’d gone to bed & found she had passed away…
Let’s just say December is a very depressing month for me😭
#7
When I got hacked.
