50 Times People Bragged And Were Shamed For It In This “Weird Flex But Ok” Online Group

If you spend time on the internet, which everyone does these days, you’d know that a big part of communication here is made up of memes. “Weird flex but Ok” is no exception.

According to Merriam-Webster dictionary, the first known use of “weird flex but ok” occurred in December 2017, when a college student named Finn Feighery replied to a post by the human rights activist Malala Yousafzai with a sarcastic response to a tweet listing the highlights of the year previous.

The phrase got picked up on social media, and today it has well secured its place in the internet’s lingo. So this time, we’re taking a look at “Weird flex but Ok” put into practice as seen in the cases of people bragging about questionable and unusual things. There’s even a corner of Reddit titled “Weird flex but Ok” dedicated to sharing such instances, so pull your seat closer!

#1 Weird Flex, But Ok!

Image source: i_survived_2020_

#2 Weird But True Flex

Image source: Krishm1

#3 Feels Pretty Warm To Me

Image source: -L-W-I-A-Y-

#4 Weird Flex But Ok

Image source: petty_mom

#5 Psycho

Image source: Super_Marioo

#6 Odd Boast But Alas

Image source: Sp_rkz29

#7 Cool, I Was Only Trying To Be Nice

Image source: mandn3253

#8 Dang

Image source: TonyBravo99

#9 Ron Weedy

Image source: real-live-adult

#10 Get Rekt

Image source: dealerz1110

#11 Guess They Have Been Warned

Image source: PsychotherapeuticLie

#12 #parenting

Image source: Courtasaurusrex

#13 Wait

Image source: theguywhotookatit

#14 Pretty Impressive. Weird Flex But Ok

Image source: TheSmoothBear

#15 I Know That This Is Edgy As Hell But I Thought That This Was A Good Place To Put This

Image source: TonyBravo99

#16 Hmm

Image source: reddit.com

#17 Hope Everyone Is Doing Well And Staying Safe!

Image source: SDcat09

#18 Weird Flexecution

Image source: ImhereWhereuat

#19 Die Like Men!

Image source: Electronic_Moment271

#20 Ok. Neat Flex

Image source: Wubwubbutler

#21 Weird Flex But Ok

Image source: mrman1123456

#22

Image source: DocMcFortuite

#23 “Look How Rectangular My Cow Is”

Image source: br094

#24 Weird Flex But Ok

Image source: tdtredit

#25 Flexing On Birds

Image source: GeoffTheFleb

#26 Bill Gates 1994: This Cd-Rom Can Hold More Information Than All The Paper That’s Here Below Me

Image source: hyelins

#27 Only True Rednecks Put Stickers On Their Cars Flexing Their Redneckness

Image source: blooming_aster

#28 Paris Marathon Was Cancelled So This Dude Ran Back And Forth On His 7 Meter Balcony For A Marathon Length

Image source: RKips

#29 Abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz

Image source: 501LilSpoon

#30 I’ve Had This Apple Stopwatch Running For Almost 3 Years

Image source: reddit.com

#31 I Have A Different Mask For Every Day Of The Week

Image source: afromagic808

#32 Haha Yes

Image source: ceramorin

#33 Weird Flex But Ok

Image source: Ishidres

#34 Weird Flex, But It Works

Image source: reddit.com

#35 Weird Flex

Image source: KaNaDiaN-TWiN

#36 Bill Nye F*cked My Mom In College

Image source: uvero

#37 Grocery Store Hottie Flex

Image source: menstrualtaco

#38 Money Is Money I Guess

Image source: YaBoiCW

#39 Weard Flex But Okay

Image source: alt—-f4

#40 Weird Flex But Ok

Image source: realFlexorcist

#41 Weird Flex But Ok

Image source: reddit.com

#42 Imagine Liking Cheetos That Much

Image source: AngryRussianGamer

#43 Power. Unlimited Power

Image source: OatsMcGoat

#44 Future Flex, But Ok

Image source: Alclis

#45 Uh, Okay

Image source: andykaufmanismydad

#46 Ok

Image source: Iamahighlighter012

#47 Ok Buddy

Image source: Oofedup001

#48 Ok Buddy

Image source: Biono03

#49 Weird Flex But Ok

Image source: AvidNeckbeard

#50 I Am The King Unless Someone Beats Me

Image source: FartonUrCaKe

