Hey Pandas, Draw A Short, Relatable Comic (Closed)

by

Draw a simple comic strip (1-4 frames) that is very relatable. It can be how you’re feeling right now, or about a pet peeve you have, or anything really. You can just use stick figures.

#1 Expressions

Hey Pandas, Draw A Short, Relatable Comic (Closed)

#2 What I Would Do If I Could Stop Time…

Hey Pandas, Draw A Short, Relatable Comic (Closed)

#3 I Need Chocolate

Hey Pandas, Draw A Short, Relatable Comic (Closed)

#4 Procrastination Forced Me To Draw This

Hey Pandas, Draw A Short, Relatable Comic (Closed)

#5 Each Time This Cycle Repeats, The Stress Builds :(

Hey Pandas, Draw A Short, Relatable Comic (Closed)

#6 You Know Those Times When You Just Look Off Into Space And Can’t Take Your Eyes Off It Or Is That Just Me???

Hey Pandas, Draw A Short, Relatable Comic (Closed)

#7 I Don’t Know How Relatable This Comic Is But I’ll Still Post It Here

Hey Pandas, Draw A Short, Relatable Comic (Closed)

#8 This Weird Cat Teleportation Thing

Hey Pandas, Draw A Short, Relatable Comic (Closed)

#9 Early 2020 Vibes

Hey Pandas, Draw A Short, Relatable Comic (Closed)

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Patrick Stewart Has A New Foster Dog And Their Bond Is Adorable
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Autism Series: My Paintings With Acrylic On Canvas
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
5-Year-Old Hawkeye Became The Youngest National Geographic Photographer And Now He’s Making A Book
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Hey Pandas, I Need Your Stories Of Depression Survival (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Nancy Pelosi Will Guest Judge on “RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars”
3 min read
Jan, 22, 2018
People In This Group Are Sharing Decor Ideas That Improved Their Homes 100% (30 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.