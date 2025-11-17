50 Photos From People Who Showed Off Their Incredible Easter Egg Decorating Skills Online

by

Happy Easter weekend, pandas! If you’re celebrating this Sunday, we hope you have the most wonderful time with your friends and family members, devouring chocolate bunnies and enjoying the nice spring weather. And even if you don’t have any plans, we’ve got an eggcellent treat in store for you down below!

Bored Panda has gone on a hunt across the whole internet to find some of the most beautiful, creative and impressive Easter eggs the world has ever seen. So enjoy scrolling through this list that might inspire you to go all out with your paint brushes this weekend, and be sure to upvote all of the pics that you think would make the Easter Bunny proud!

#1 Pysanky, Aka Ukrainian Easter Eggs, Made By My Mother

Image source: sans_deus

#2 My Beautiful Easter Eggs

Image source: masterskaya_bojakorovka

#3 My Mom Is Homophobic And Forced Me To Decorate Eggs This Year. So I Made My Eggs Different Pride Flags. She Has No Idea

Image source: lylapepper

#4 This Is How We Dye Easter Eggs In Serbia Using Only Natural Ingredients

We wrap the leaves around the eggs with old nylon stockings and tie them with yarn. For dying, we use onion skin.

Image source: mellimeow

#5 Easter Eggs Hand-Painted By My Mom. Happy Easter From Germany

Image source: Athrax

#6 My Work Had An Easter Egg Contest And This Was My Submission

Image source: Muthacack

#7 Beautiful Hand-Painted Easter Eggs

Image source: stalwart_rabbit

#8 This Is My Painting Of The Earth On An Ostrich Egg

Image source: Kishlorenn

#9 Easter Eggs Hand-Decorated By My Uncle. Happy Easter From Croatia

Image source: Teuta_Zenobia_Dihya

#10 I Made The Medieval Manuscript Horse Into An Actual One Using Wooden Eggs. Happy Easter

Image source: jenniology

#11 My Van Gogh Masterpieces On The Easter Eggs

Image source: mipittura

#12 I Never Got Around To Posting My Easter Eggs, But This Is Professor Eggsavier And Eggward Scissorhands

Image source: Acherontiaa

#13 My Father’s Ukrainian Easter Eggs Are Made From Emu Eggs. Banana For Scale

Image source: Sixhaunt

#14 My Attempt At Scratched Easter Eggs

Image source: Kochammcie

#15 Dragon Egg I Made With Push Pins And Painted With Glitter Polish

Image source: tiffanyann5152

#16 My Family Uses Natural Dyes And Leaves For Easter Eggs Each Year

Image source: hyunrivet

#17 My Grandpa Takes His Easter Egg Hunt Seriously

Image source: texacer

#18 Easter Egg Decoration Of Evenflowstudio

Image source: EvenflowStudio

#19 I Made An Easter Egg Today. I’m Going To Give It To My Mom And Try To Score Some Daughter Points

Image source: talulahflush

#20 My Office Held An Easter Egg Decorating Contest. I’m Not Artistically Inclined

Image source: Pattmost20

#21 Egg Decoration (Great Idea From #betterhomesandgardens … Use Temporary Tattoos … So Many Possibilities

Image source: cgaiadesigns

#22 My Easter Eggs, 2020. Patterns Were Carved Into The Shell By A Needle

Image source: Salt_rock_lamp

#23 Happy Easter

Image source: d_generART

#24 Easter Eggs

Image source: marinamina178

#25 Easter Eggs From Transylvania

Image source: KingBlana

#26 My Friends Invited Me Over For Their Easter Egg Decorating Competition. They Thought I Was Toast When I Dropped My Egg. I Improvised And Won

Image source: samartypants

#27 My Little Easter Hats For Eggs

Image source: pensebonheur

#28 My Easter Egg This Year

Image source: smokeymcpott

#29 My Three-Year-Old Son Is Obsessed With Dragons. So I Made Him Some Dragon Eggs For Easter. They Are Nothing Special, But I Hope He Likes Them

I made them by taking aluminum foil and shaping it into eggs. Then I took white clay, made a bunch of tiny circles, and placed them from the bottom up. Then I baked the eggs and painted them.

Image source: Anaria32

#30 First Try For Easter Eggs This Year And Verry Happy With The Result

Image source: RivaRada

#31 I Tried Painting Eggs Using The Pysanky Method. It’s Very Time-Consuming But Kinda Therapeutic

Image source: cuteoichi

#32 Easter Felt Eggs

Image source: FeltHerbs

#33 Easter Egg Coloring With Ties

Image source: Katie Schumm, Katie Schumm

#34 Cool Easter Eggs Me And My Grandma Made

Image source: DrunkBoiLRG

#35 After Seeing Ed Sheeran On Saturday Night My Son Wanted To Design This For His Easter Egg Decoration Competition. Meet Egg Sheeran

Image source: GS120383

#36 My Easter Eggs. It’s Not With The Usual Materials, But I Hope That’s Ok

Image source: vanesa-hs

#37 I Always Love The Colors My Wife And Kids Make On Their Easter Eggs

Image source: silent_Ag

#38 I Made Chocolate Easter Egg. It’s A Hollow Shell, But I’ll Probably Fill Them With Truffles, Enrobed Confit Orange Strips, And Mini Eggs

Image source: EssOhh

#39 Painted Easter Eggs

Image source: Superstar_Dom

#40 The Bingo Hall, My Grandma Goes To, Is Having An Easter Egg Decoration Contest. Here Is Her Submission

Image source: fireflowreport

#41 I Made Some Dragon Easter Eggs

Image source: ohnoshebettadid

#42 For The Last Three Years, My Girlfriend Has Had An Egg Dying Party Before Easter. I Van Gogh Every Year

Image source: BraveConeDog

#43 I Decided To Make A Space-Themed Easter Egg

Image source: jaymecantdance

#44 My Goddaughter’s Angry Chicken Easter Egg. I Don’t Know About You, But It Made Me Smile

Image source: Fatcatdaisy

#45 Easter Eggs With Food Coloring

Image source: the_real_k_2k1

#46 I Can’t Stop Printing These Easter Eggs

Image source: Lazybeans

#47 I Need To Start 3D Printing More Egg Holders For My Horror Collection. I’ll Have To Move The Non-Horror Eggs To Another Area

Image source: dannykissel88

#48 Lava Easter Egg I Made. Careful It’s Hot

Image source: KitCat_The_KittyCat

#49 Some Eggs I Painted For Easter

Image source: EthanH1000

#50 I Tried Putting Something More Interesting On The Easter Eggs

Image source: IncrediblyEasy

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
