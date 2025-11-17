50 Photos From People Who Showed Off Their Incredible Easter Egg Decorating Skills Online

Happy Easter weekend, pandas! If you’re celebrating this Sunday, we hope you have the most wonderful time with your friends and family members, devouring chocolate bunnies and enjoying the nice spring weather. And even if you don’t have any plans, we’ve got an eggcellent treat in store for you down below!
Bored Panda has gone on a hunt across the whole internet to find some of the most beautiful, creative and impressive Easter eggs the world has ever seen. So enjoy scrolling through this list that might inspire you to go all out with your paint brushes this weekend, and be sure to upvote all of the pics that you think would make the Easter Bunny proud!
#1 Pysanky, Aka Ukrainian Easter Eggs, Made By My Mother
Image source: sans_deus
#2 My Beautiful Easter Eggs
Image source: masterskaya_bojakorovka
#3 My Mom Is Homophobic And Forced Me To Decorate Eggs This Year. So I Made My Eggs Different Pride Flags. She Has No Idea
Image source: lylapepper
#4 This Is How We Dye Easter Eggs In Serbia Using Only Natural Ingredients
We wrap the leaves around the eggs with old nylon stockings and tie them with yarn. For dying, we use onion skin.
Image source: mellimeow
#5 Easter Eggs Hand-Painted By My Mom. Happy Easter From Germany
Image source: Athrax
#6 My Work Had An Easter Egg Contest And This Was My Submission
Image source: Muthacack
#7 Beautiful Hand-Painted Easter Eggs
Image source: stalwart_rabbit
#8 This Is My Painting Of The Earth On An Ostrich Egg
Image source: Kishlorenn
#9 Easter Eggs Hand-Decorated By My Uncle. Happy Easter From Croatia
Image source: Teuta_Zenobia_Dihya
#10 I Made The Medieval Manuscript Horse Into An Actual One Using Wooden Eggs. Happy Easter
Image source: jenniology
#11 My Van Gogh Masterpieces On The Easter Eggs
Image source: mipittura
#12 I Never Got Around To Posting My Easter Eggs, But This Is Professor Eggsavier And Eggward Scissorhands
Image source: Acherontiaa
#13 My Father’s Ukrainian Easter Eggs Are Made From Emu Eggs. Banana For Scale
Image source: Sixhaunt
#14 My Attempt At Scratched Easter Eggs
Image source: Kochammcie
#15 Dragon Egg I Made With Push Pins And Painted With Glitter Polish
Image source: tiffanyann5152
#16 My Family Uses Natural Dyes And Leaves For Easter Eggs Each Year
Image source: hyunrivet
#17 My Grandpa Takes His Easter Egg Hunt Seriously
Image source: texacer
#18 Easter Egg Decoration Of Evenflowstudio
Image source: EvenflowStudio
#19 I Made An Easter Egg Today. I’m Going To Give It To My Mom And Try To Score Some Daughter Points
Image source: talulahflush
#20 My Office Held An Easter Egg Decorating Contest. I’m Not Artistically Inclined
Image source: Pattmost20
#21 Egg Decoration (Great Idea From #betterhomesandgardens … Use Temporary Tattoos … So Many Possibilities
Image source: cgaiadesigns
#22 My Easter Eggs, 2020. Patterns Were Carved Into The Shell By A Needle
Image source: Salt_rock_lamp
#23 Happy Easter
Image source: d_generART
#24 Easter Eggs
Image source: marinamina178
#25 Easter Eggs From Transylvania
Image source: KingBlana
#26 My Friends Invited Me Over For Their Easter Egg Decorating Competition. They Thought I Was Toast When I Dropped My Egg. I Improvised And Won
Image source: samartypants
#27 My Little Easter Hats For Eggs
Image source: pensebonheur
#28 My Easter Egg This Year
Image source: smokeymcpott
#29 My Three-Year-Old Son Is Obsessed With Dragons. So I Made Him Some Dragon Eggs For Easter. They Are Nothing Special, But I Hope He Likes Them
I made them by taking aluminum foil and shaping it into eggs. Then I took white clay, made a bunch of tiny circles, and placed them from the bottom up. Then I baked the eggs and painted them.
Image source: Anaria32
#30 First Try For Easter Eggs This Year And Verry Happy With The Result
Image source: RivaRada
#31 I Tried Painting Eggs Using The Pysanky Method. It’s Very Time-Consuming But Kinda Therapeutic
Image source: cuteoichi
#32 Easter Felt Eggs
Image source: FeltHerbs
#33 Easter Egg Coloring With Ties
Image source: Katie Schumm, Katie Schumm
#34 Cool Easter Eggs Me And My Grandma Made
Image source: DrunkBoiLRG
#35 After Seeing Ed Sheeran On Saturday Night My Son Wanted To Design This For His Easter Egg Decoration Competition. Meet Egg Sheeran
Image source: GS120383
#36 My Easter Eggs. It’s Not With The Usual Materials, But I Hope That’s Ok
Image source: vanesa-hs
#37 I Always Love The Colors My Wife And Kids Make On Their Easter Eggs
Image source: silent_Ag
#38 I Made Chocolate Easter Egg. It’s A Hollow Shell, But I’ll Probably Fill Them With Truffles, Enrobed Confit Orange Strips, And Mini Eggs
Image source: EssOhh
#39 Painted Easter Eggs
Image source: Superstar_Dom
#40 The Bingo Hall, My Grandma Goes To, Is Having An Easter Egg Decoration Contest. Here Is Her Submission
Image source: fireflowreport
#41 I Made Some Dragon Easter Eggs
Image source: ohnoshebettadid
#42 For The Last Three Years, My Girlfriend Has Had An Egg Dying Party Before Easter. I Van Gogh Every Year
Image source: BraveConeDog
#43 I Decided To Make A Space-Themed Easter Egg
Image source: jaymecantdance
#44 My Goddaughter’s Angry Chicken Easter Egg. I Don’t Know About You, But It Made Me Smile
Image source: Fatcatdaisy
#45 Easter Eggs With Food Coloring
Image source: the_real_k_2k1
#46 I Can’t Stop Printing These Easter Eggs
Image source: Lazybeans
#47 I Need To Start 3D Printing More Egg Holders For My Horror Collection. I’ll Have To Move The Non-Horror Eggs To Another Area
Image source: dannykissel88
#48 Lava Easter Egg I Made. Careful It’s Hot
Image source: KitCat_The_KittyCat
#49 Some Eggs I Painted For Easter
Image source: EthanH1000
#50 I Tried Putting Something More Interesting On The Easter Eggs
Image source: IncrediblyEasy
