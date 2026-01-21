Woman Fabricates Evidence Of Cheating To Convince Friend To Dump Boyfriend, Plan Backfires

If a friend tells you your partner is cheating, that’s usually the kind of comment that can send you into instant panic. But this Redditor didn’t believe it for a second.

Instead, she grew more and more annoyed with her roommate, who couldn’t stop “joking” that her long-distance boyfriend had a side chick in his new city. And when she didn’t bite, the roommate escalated, coming back with supposed “proof” and treating it like a personal mission to expose him. The woman shut it down every time, because none of it added up.

Eventually, the truth did come out, just not the one her roommate was trying to sell. Read the full story below.

As soon as the woman went long distance with her boyfriend, her friend insisted he was cheating on her

Image credits: YuriArcursPeopleimages / envatoelements (not the actual photo)

She refused to believe it, but the friend just wouldn’t let it go

Image credits: YuriArcursPeopleimages / envatoelements (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Iakobchuk / envatoelements (not the actual photo)

Image credits: FriendConflict54

In the comments, readers came through with theories about why she might be acting that way, and plenty of advice on how to handle it

The author later returned with an update, and the truth finally came out

Image credits: LightFieldStudios / envatoelements (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Prostock-studio / envatoelements (not the actual photo)

Image credits: josecarloscerdeno / envatoelements (not the actual photo)

Image credits: FriendConflict54

Readers were stunned, with many saying the friend’s behavior seemed rooted in deep insecurity

