Hey Pandas, What Would You Like The Editors Of Bored Panda To Know?

Bored Panda is a great website for a lot of things. It builds community, helps us learn and gives us a platform to share new perspectives. We get to laugh and cry and argue. This community is a bright spot in the lives of many. However, as with most good things, it also has its problems, many of which are shared in comment sections across the website. So, I want to know, if you could share something that would improve BP, what would you like to share with the staff?
Disclaimer: I’m not on BP’s staff, but hope we will get enough responses that it will garner the attention of those with the power to make positive improvements.
I’ll go first. The most infuriating thing to me that detracts from the positive impact of Bored Panda is the narrowing down of lists after they’ve been on the front page for a while. To be clear, some things just need to be removed from a list. If an item gets downvoted like crazy, there’s usually a reason, and most will be glad to see it go. But the shortening of lists from 70 original posts to 30, or 100+ to 50 is just absurd. I understand from the staff’s perspective why they would do this, but the user experience it creates is very frustrating.
For those of us who like to comment and be a part of the discussion, coming back to see that over half of the comments I’ve made have been moved to the jump makes continuing those discussions much harder. Notifications are made pointless when it only brings me to the top of a post after a comment has been relegated to the bottom of an article. While I appreciate the commitment to keeping articles all on one page (as opposed to annoying articles with a new page every 5 posts, or, god-forbid, EVERY post), maybe it’d be worth it to only allow 50 posts to a page or something. BP gets its clicks for ad-revenue, and Pandas get to see the whole article.
What say you? What would you like BP to know?
#1
BP Editors, you are doing a great job! Keep making awsome and fun content, but please not so much AI and celebrity news, I want to see happy news here and not “____ seen eating a burger at __!!”
#2
I know your job is rough and that your doing what you can but…
Do better idk what algorithim/ code u have to use to fix censoring but do it there is no reason w!lly gets censored but racism, rape, other words that should be censored do no…
Anyways thx for keeping bp safe and giving us content :]
#3
Can you fix the downvoting thing?Most people think its for if you don’t agree but its really used for reporting bad comments.
