Jason Momoa Fights Against Single-Use Plastic Water Bottles In Hilarious PSA

by

Jason Momoa has grown a reputation for himself as an environmental warrior. This year he shaved his signature beard to create some buzz for his new company Mananalu, which produces canned water as an alternative single-use plastic water bottle and now he has partnered with Real Deal Mada as part of a hilarious PSA against plastic pollution.

The 39-year-old famous actor’s video, featuring Mada, a former WWE Superstar, was just one snippet from a larger PSA from LonelyWhale, where they urged against the use of plastic bottles. Momoa took to Instagram to promote the environmentally friendly initiative, writing: “Since we couldn’t be at the shoot this is my and @realdealmada contribution to the cause Mahalo @lonelywhale and everyone involved in this PSA.”

Jason Momoa Fights Against Single-Use Plastic Water Bottles In Hilarious PSA

The funny ad begins with Momoa walking out of a building, wearing a vintage t-shirt from the 1992 Pantera album Vulgar Display of Power under a black long-sleeved shirt.

Jason Momoa Fights Against Single-Use Plastic Water Bottles In Hilarious PSA

He then proceeds to slap a plastic water bottle out of a nearby man’s hand, and says, ‘It doesn’t matter how you stay hydrated, as long as you do it without using single-use plastic.’

Jason Momoa Fights Against Single-Use Plastic Water Bottles In Hilarious PSA

Momoa continues his anti-plastic waste crusade and slaps a bottle out of Mada’s hands. The two stand eye to eye and Momoa simply says, ‘What?’

Jason Momoa Fights Against Single-Use Plastic Water Bottles In Hilarious PSA

The video then cuts to a shirtless Momoa in a bathtub, holding a champagne glass filled with ice, which he uses to numb his maimed face.

Jason Momoa Fights Against Single-Use Plastic Water Bottles In Hilarious PSA

“There are so many sustainable alternatives you can reach for,” Momoa says while reaching for a reusable stainless steel bottle to fill his glass.

Jason Momoa Fights Against Single-Use Plastic Water Bottles In Hilarious PSA

“For our planet and for our future generations who depend on it,” Momoa continues, while clinking champagne glasses with Mada.

Jason Momoa Fights Against Single-Use Plastic Water Bottles In Hilarious PSA
Jason Momoa Fights Against Single-Use Plastic Water Bottles In Hilarious PSA

“So please, stop using single-use plastic water bottles,” Momoa says, taking another sip of water, and with that, his PSA clip comes to an end.

Jason Momoa Fights Against Single-Use Plastic Water Bottles In Hilarious PSA

Check out Jason Momoa and Real Deal Mada on his Instagram

Watch the full PSA from Lonely Whale here

People loved the hilarious PSA video twist

Jason Momoa Fights Against Single-Use Plastic Water Bottles In Hilarious PSA
Jason Momoa Fights Against Single-Use Plastic Water Bottles In Hilarious PSA
Jason Momoa Fights Against Single-Use Plastic Water Bottles In Hilarious PSA
Jason Momoa Fights Against Single-Use Plastic Water Bottles In Hilarious PSA
Jason Momoa Fights Against Single-Use Plastic Water Bottles In Hilarious PSA
Jason Momoa Fights Against Single-Use Plastic Water Bottles In Hilarious PSA
Jason Momoa Fights Against Single-Use Plastic Water Bottles In Hilarious PSA
Jason Momoa Fights Against Single-Use Plastic Water Bottles In Hilarious PSA

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
LOST’s Writing on the Wall: Who’s a Candidate? « TVOvermind
3 min read
Feb, 17, 2010
Kodak’s CEO Uses 35mm Film As A Business Card
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Polish Sculptor Makes Water Complete Her Bronze Fountain Sculptures
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
What We Learned from The American Horror Stories Trailer
3 min read
Jun, 30, 2021
The Top Frankie Muniz Appearances Outside of “Malcolm in the Middle”
3 min read
Sep, 22, 2017
I Give New Meaning To Ordinary Objects
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.