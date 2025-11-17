I’ve Been Drawing Relatable Comics On Parenting, And Here Are My Newest 33 Illustrations Of My Family Of Cats

I’m Chesca Hause, the creator of Litterbox Comics, a webcomic based on my family, but where everyone is animals because I hate drawing people! It’s been almost a year since my last post, and I’ve been busy! Not only have I got a bunch of new comics to show you, I’ve also got… and I can’t believe I’m saying this… A book coming out in September!

It’s called “Parenting is Weird: Tails from the Litterbox” and it’s filled with my best comics, (no Santa ruining ones though, because I knew my kids would read it – swears are fine, that ship has sailed!) exclusive art, games, family photo album, animated “flippers”, blurbs from me and stickers! I thought it would feel real once I held the book, but I got my mitts on an advanced copy the other day, and, nope! Still not real! Here’s hoping it will hit me once I see it in the shops.

It’s available to pre-order on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, or wherever you buy books! Now how about some new comics?!

Here is my comic book “Parenting is Weird: Tails from the Litterbox”

#1

#2

#3

#4

#5

#6

#7

#8

#9

#10

#11

#12

#13

#14

#15

#16

#17

#18

#19

#20

#21

#22

#23

#24

#25

#26

#27

#28

#29

#30

#31

#32

#33

