Low Key Obsessed With These 24 Office Items That Just Hit Different

by

Attention corporate rebels and cubicle revolutionaries: your 9-5 is about to get a glow-up that HR definitely didn’t approve. We’ve uncovered 24 office additions that transform your workspace from soul-crushing beige to main character energy. From desktop punching bags that handle your passive-aggressive emotions better than Karen from accounting, to sarcastic pens that say what you can’t in meetings, these finds prove that professional doesn’t have to mean boring. Because if you’re spending 40 hours a week somewhere, you might as well make it feel less like a prison and more like your personality threw up all over your desk.

Picture this: Your tiny vacuum cleaning up desktop crumbs while looking adorable, a disco ball diffuser turning quarterly reports into a party, and a queue ticket dispenser for colleagues who can’t grasp the concept of “I’m busy.” These aren’t just office supplies; they’re tiny acts of rebellion disguised as productivity tools. Whether you’re shredding sensitive documents in a miniature paper shredder that sparks more joy than Marie Kondo, or expressing your feelings through a meme mousepad that speaks to your soul, each item helps you maintain your sanity while technically staying professional.

#1 Cow And UFO : Undeniably Funny Office Decor

Review: “This was my coworkers “funny” gift in her bag this year and the whole office got a kick out of it! Very cute and well made.” – Bailee Nester

Low Key Obsessed With These 24 Office Items That Just Hit Different

Image source: amazon.com

#2 This Mini Archery Bow Set Can Be A Great Stress Reliever. Just Don’t Aim It At Karen From Hr!

Review: “Extremely good price and extremely good bow it was made out of metal and very good. I very much recommend it.” – Janet Aschenbrener

Low Key Obsessed With These 24 Office Items That Just Hit Different

Image source: amazon.com

#3 A Tiny Ticket Dispenser Is The Perfect Gift For Your Busy Boss

Review: “This was a Great gift for boss that always has a line waiting to talk to them! Working digital now serving sign and small paper tickets in the dispenser!” – M. Miller

Low Key Obsessed With These 24 Office Items That Just Hit Different

Image source: amazon.com

#4 Pump Up Your Productivity With This Squat Rack Pen Holder , A Miniature Gym For Your Pens And Pencils That’s A Real Heavyweight In Office Humor

Review: “Girlfriend got me this as a gift and I loved it. I’m a bodybuilder so love seeing this on my desk.” – Harpreet

Low Key Obsessed With These 24 Office Items That Just Hit Different

Image source: amazon.com

#5 Sweep Your Desk Clean With A Smile With This Mini Desktop Vacuum , A Ladybug-Shaped Cutie That’s As Functional As It Is Adorable

Review: “It’s cute and works as intended.” – bigbs1

Low Key Obsessed With These 24 Office Items That Just Hit Different

Image source: amazon.com, david

#6 Pen Holder : At Least Someone Will Be Bending The Knee To You At The Office

Review: “Looks cool! Bigger than I thought and good detail. Happy!” – Clint Ryan

Low Key Obsessed With These 24 Office Items That Just Hit Different

Image source: amazon.com

#7 Get Yourself Some Sarcastic Ballpoint Pens That Have Just As Much Attitude As You

Review: “They are heavier than expected. They write well and are comfortable to hold. The printing on them is clear and easy to read. I can now communicate my anger and frustration, just by lifting my pen.” – Shannon Smith

Low Key Obsessed With These 24 Office Items That Just Hit Different

Image source: amazon.com

#8 These Desk Signs Are Way Better Than A Classic ‘Hang In There’ Poster

Review: “Purchased these for a Boss’s Day gift to a good friend that loves cats. She loves it and changes the picture every day she works in the office and it gives us a good laugh every time. They are pretty thick and sturdy pages, definitely worth the purchase!” – Katie D.

Low Key Obsessed With These 24 Office Items That Just Hit Different

Image source: amazon.com

#9 This Word/Excel Windows Shortcut Sticker Isn’t Lazy, Its Efficient!

Review: “Very helpful. When my mind is overwhelmed with work and I can’t remember simple computer functions, this comes in so handy!!!” – Candice M Eaker

This cheat sheet is cute, but most days it will be essential to your productivity! We have a few more productivity heroes for you, especially if you are a remote work warrior.

Low Key Obsessed With These 24 Office Items That Just Hit Different

Image source: amazon.com

#10 Take A Swing At Stress With This Desktop Punching Bag , A Mini But Mighty Way To Release Tension And Add Some Fun To Your Workspace

Review: “Works well great fit for my workspace. Tested it out the other day.” – Charleen Allen

Low Key Obsessed With These 24 Office Items That Just Hit Different

Image source: amazon.com, Samantha Rudolph

#11 Quickly Get Rid Of The Evidence With Your Very Own Portable Paper Shredder

Review: “This is a great product for shredding small paper notes. It’s sturdy and works very well.” – Estefania

Low Key Obsessed With These 24 Office Items That Just Hit Different

Image source: amazon.com

#12 Create A Buzz Around Your Workspace With This Desktop Beehive With Bee Paperclips , A Sweet And Functional Way To Keep Your Papers In Order

Review: “To say I’m Obsessed is an understatement!!!! I absolutely LOVE 🐝🐝🐝 and this goes with my bee-themed room!!!! 😍😍😍. Will probably purchase a few more just because you never know when you need a backup 🥰🥰🥰” – Angel Zartman

Low Key Obsessed With These 24 Office Items That Just Hit Different

Image source: amazon.com, Angel Zartman

#13 Add A Touch Of Studio 54 Glam To Your Workspace With This Discoball Diffuser , A Funky And Functional Way To Light Up Your Office And Get The Party Started

Review: “So pretty. Spins and lights up beautifully.” – JAMIE

Low Key Obsessed With These 24 Office Items That Just Hit Different

Image source: amazon.com, Charity Rivers

#14 These Adorable Kawaii Pens Will Give You Something To Smile About In Your Dreary Meetings

Review: “These pens are awesome! Not only are they cute, they write so nice without smearing.” – Denise

Low Key Obsessed With These 24 Office Items That Just Hit Different

Image source: amazon.com

#15 Coworker Appreciation Gift & Award Paper Certificate Note Pad : Sometimes It’s The Little Things That Make You Smile

Review: “I’ve used these for a few years. The ability to thank an employee for the little things, builds confidence in staff and assures them that they are seen.” – CMS

Low Key Obsessed With These 24 Office Items That Just Hit Different

Image source: amazon.com

#16 The Sad Truth Is, While Everyone Is On Holiday In Their Campers, You Just Have This Vintage Camper Pencil Holder To Look At

Review: “This was a huge hit at the office holiday party gift exchange. I decided to leave it in the packaging and let the winner put it together. It was a fun little activity and it’s still on their desk!” – Devin

Low Key Obsessed With These 24 Office Items That Just Hit Different

Image source: amazon.com

#17 Fetch Yourself Some Fun With This Doggy Sticky Note Dispenser , A Paws-Itively Adorable Way To Keep Track Of Notes And Reminders With Bone-Shaped Goodies

Review: “This is adorable and everyone stops at my desk to check it out.” – christy white

Low Key Obsessed With These 24 Office Items That Just Hit Different

Image source: amazon.com, Lynner

#18 Embody The Spirit Of Resigned Acceptance With This “This Is Fine” Meme Mousepad , A Hilarious And Relatable Addition To Your Workspace

Review: “Arrived exactly as shown, and is good material. Design is perfect.” – Brad G.

Low Key Obsessed With These 24 Office Items That Just Hit Different

Image source: amazon.com, lighten_up_already

#19 Get A Grip On Your Emotions With This Crocheted Emotional Support Pickle , A Sour-Sweet Companion To Provide Comfort And Whimsy At Your Desk

Review: “This is very cute! Purchased as a gift and they loved it!!!!” – K. Denike

Maybe you need this positive pickle, or you know someone else who might need a little pick-le me up? We have a whole list of 40 gifts that will make your office bestie smile.

Low Key Obsessed With These 24 Office Items That Just Hit Different

Image source: amazon.com

#20 Save Your Furniture From Water Marks And Take A Trip Down Memory Lane With These Floppy Disk Coasters , A Retro-Tech Solution For The Modern Office

Review: “Love how they look, feel, and function as coasters. They really do feel like floppy disks! The thickness is A1 and the embossing looks really accurate!” – Shrimp Girl

Low Key Obsessed With These 24 Office Items That Just Hit Different

Image source: amazon.com, Heather

#21 Let It All Out With This Stress Relief Dammit Doll , A Squeeze-Ably Cathartic Companion For When You Just Need To Yell (And Squeeze) It Out

Review: “The office has been under a lot of stress lately, so I passed the doll around for all to use, the office mood relaxed very quickly everyone was laughing by the end of the day.” – Cynthia M Coston

Low Key Obsessed With These 24 Office Items That Just Hit Different

Image source: amazon.com, Cynthia M Coston

#22 These Skull Scissors Are An Accurate Representation Of What You Feel Like On The Inside

Review: “I really like the scissors. It’s the perfect size for my hands. Sharp enough to cut paper or cloth.” – AliD

Low Key Obsessed With These 24 Office Items That Just Hit Different

Image source: amazon.com

#23 Bring A Little Rainforest Flare To Your Cubicle With This Resin Frog Decor

Review: “These are by far my favorite desk accessory. They are made out of ceramic and kind of heavy but the adhesive makes it so it will go absolutely nowhere, even if you knock into it. They are so cute and just the right little work friends I needed.” – Mb C

Low Key Obsessed With These 24 Office Items That Just Hit Different

Image source: amazon.com

#24 This Ceramic Frog Pencil Holder Adds A Charming Vintage Feel To Your Desk

Review: “Looks super cute on my desk at work product arrived intact and matches the rest of my frog decor on my desk.” – jason

Low Key Obsessed With These 24 Office Items That Just Hit Different

Image source: amazon.com

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Hey Pandas, What Was Something That Gave You The Chills? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
40 People Spill The Tea On The Weirdest Rules They Were Unfortunate Enough To See Enforced
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
I Watercolor Cherry Blossom Animals
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
I Decided To Recreate One Famous Classic Painting A Day For A Year, And Here Are My 53 Recreations
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
50 Historical Images Shared On This Page That Is Dedicated To “Great Historical Events”
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Angry Karen Demands A Manager At A Coffee Shop, Walks Out Satisfied, Not Realizing She’s Been Played
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.