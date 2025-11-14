Thai Couple Give Their Old House A Makeover And The Before And After Pictures Speak For Themselves

Pear Junglin is not your everyday lifestyle blogger. The Thai influencer who celebrates “happy living” has just unveiled a jaw-dropping house makeover. Together with her boyfriend Nont, Pear started the renovation back on the 3rd of June, 2019 after the couple acquired an old house in Bangkok, Thailand.
Pear has been documenting every step on her social media, bringing the couple a crowd of 25K admiring followers. She now has a whole Facebook page dedicated to the “1889 Haus” that stretches to 1614 square feet and has taken them around 8 months of diligent work. Let’s take a look down below at the beautiful renovation that may inspire you to embark on a restoration journey too.
Pear and her boyfriend Nont have been renovating their 1614 sq ft house in Bangkok, Thailand for the past 8 months
Bored Panda contacted Pear to find out more about the couple and their awesome house makeover. Nont and Pear, who have been in a relationship for 11 years, started their friendship in high school. Today, Pear’s boyfriend Nont is an architect who runs a Thai construction management company “Official Space” with his business partner. Meanwhile, Pear is a lifestyle blogger running the Facebook page “Peary Is Happy,” which has more than 26K followers.
The idea for renovation came after Pear and Nont decided to start living as a couple. “Nont asked for permission from his family to renovate the house that belongs to them.” After they agreed, “Nont used his architectural skills to design the house that would fit the two of us,” recounted Pear.“
We were talking about everyday life, style, and concepts that we both like.” As soon as Pear and her boyfriend agreed on the vision, Nont started designing “this lovely and simple home.”
Pear said that “my boyfriend has designed every corner of this house” and she feels absolutely grateful for that. Today, the couple feels overwhelmed with the positive feedback and are “absolutely happy” with the result.
People were stunned by the day and night difference the makeover has made
This is how Pear’s house looked one year later
“We just want to capture all these precious moments and share them with our child one day,” said Pear. She also added that since so many countries, people, and businesses have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic, the couple tries to focus on what brings good memories and emotions.
It’s not only the exterior which is jaw-dropping, the interior is on another level too
