My 15 Favorite Photos That Depict Unstaged Father-Daughter Moments At Weddings (New Pics)

by

There’s no relationship quite like the relationship with your parents, and for me, the relationship I have with my father is so special.

So as it comes to Father’s Day, I wanted to find a series of images that really represent fathers worldwide, specifically on wedding days.

Here’s a series of my favorite unstaged wedding moments that depict that special relationship and how emotions and the moment can get the better of you from a collection of the greatest wedding photographers in the business.

If you haven’t seen my previous post with the same theme, you can check it out here.

#1 “How Has Dad Stolen The Show Again?”

My 15 Favorite Photos That Depict Unstaged Father-Daughter Moments At Weddings (New Pics)

Image source: Jacob Gordon Photography

#2 “A View I Can’t Get Used To”

My 15 Favorite Photos That Depict Unstaged Father-Daughter Moments At Weddings (New Pics)

Image source: Artisan X Photography

#3 The Biggest O.M.G.

My 15 Favorite Photos That Depict Unstaged Father-Daughter Moments At Weddings (New Pics)

Image source: Lee Allison Photography

#4 “I Am Going To Hold You Tight Forever”

My 15 Favorite Photos That Depict Unstaged Father-Daughter Moments At Weddings (New Pics)

Image source: Ben Minnaar Photography

#5 “Let’s Do This”

My 15 Favorite Photos That Depict Unstaged Father-Daughter Moments At Weddings (New Pics)

Image source: Soven Amatya

#6 A Look Of Pure Love

My 15 Favorite Photos That Depict Unstaged Father-Daughter Moments At Weddings (New Pics)

Image source: Dan Morris Photography

#7 The Hug Of A Lifetime

My 15 Favorite Photos That Depict Unstaged Father-Daughter Moments At Weddings (New Pics)

Image source: J S Coates

#8 “I Cannot / I Won’t Watch”

My 15 Favorite Photos That Depict Unstaged Father-Daughter Moments At Weddings (New Pics)

Image source: Miki Studios

#9 A Whole Lot Of Love For Dads

My 15 Favorite Photos That Depict Unstaged Father-Daughter Moments At Weddings (New Pics)

Image source: York Place Studios

#10 “Hold In There, Dad”

My 15 Favorite Photos That Depict Unstaged Father-Daughter Moments At Weddings (New Pics)

Image source: Ash Davenport

#11 “Oh Dear Dad, You’re Going To Make Us Go Now”

My 15 Favorite Photos That Depict Unstaged Father-Daughter Moments At Weddings (New Pics)

Image source: Denise Winter Photography

#12 Thumbs Up For All The Dads Out There

My 15 Favorite Photos That Depict Unstaged Father-Daughter Moments At Weddings (New Pics)

Image source: Miki Studios

#13 The Hug Of A Lifetime

My 15 Favorite Photos That Depict Unstaged Father-Daughter Moments At Weddings (New Pics)

Image source: Wildly In Love

#14 “I Will Always Be There For You, Dad”

My 15 Favorite Photos That Depict Unstaged Father-Daughter Moments At Weddings (New Pics)

Image source: Tim Dunk

#15 Smiles All Around

My 15 Favorite Photos That Depict Unstaged Father-Daughter Moments At Weddings (New Pics)

Image source: Phils Alisbury

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Why Fans of The Original Kung Fu Aren’t Happy With the Reboot
3 min read
Apr, 16, 2021
50 Funny Tweets From People Who Are So Done With Zoom Calls
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
My 15 Surreal Art Pieces
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Gyroscopic Grill
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Tom Hanks Sends Another Update On His Health After Testing Positive For Coronavirus
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Hey Pandas, What’s The Most Embarrassing Moment Of Your Life?
3 min read
Sep, 20, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.