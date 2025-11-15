My 15 Favorite Photos That Depict Unstaged Father-Daughter Moments At Weddings (New Pics)

There’s no relationship quite like the relationship with your parents, and for me, the relationship I have with my father is so special.
So as it comes to Father’s Day, I wanted to find a series of images that really represent fathers worldwide, specifically on wedding days.
Here’s a series of my favorite unstaged wedding moments that depict that special relationship and how emotions and the moment can get the better of you from a collection of the greatest wedding photographers in the business.
If you haven’t seen my previous post with the same theme, you can check it out here.
#1 “How Has Dad Stolen The Show Again?”
Image source: Jacob Gordon Photography
#2 “A View I Can’t Get Used To”
Image source: Artisan X Photography
#3 The Biggest O.M.G.
Image source: Lee Allison Photography
#4 “I Am Going To Hold You Tight Forever”
Image source: Ben Minnaar Photography
#5 “Let’s Do This”
Image source: Soven Amatya
#6 A Look Of Pure Love
Image source: Dan Morris Photography
#7 The Hug Of A Lifetime
Image source: J S Coates
#8 “I Cannot / I Won’t Watch”
Image source: Miki Studios
#9 A Whole Lot Of Love For Dads
Image source: York Place Studios
#10 “Hold In There, Dad”
Image source: Ash Davenport
#11 “Oh Dear Dad, You’re Going To Make Us Go Now”
Image source: Denise Winter Photography
#12 Thumbs Up For All The Dads Out There
Image source: Miki Studios
#13 The Hug Of A Lifetime
Image source: Wildly In Love
#14 “I Will Always Be There For You, Dad”
Image source: Tim Dunk
#15 Smiles All Around
Image source: Phils Alisbury
