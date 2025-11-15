Disney ‘Humanimalized’: Animal Characters Turned Into Humans And Humans Into Animals (20 Pics)

by

Disney characters are distinct and special. They have their own style, aesthetic, and personal traits, which is why they’re so memorable. But let’s take a detour from the canon and ask ourselves “what if something was a little different about them?” What if, for example, Bambi was a human being, and Cruella de Vil was a dog herself? What would they look like then?

Now you may wonder no more, as Alex Pick has concocted images that satisfy this peculiar interest. He has turned the animal characters to humans, and did the reverse to the human characters. The artist calls the series “Disney humanimals,” which is pretty self-explanatory.

The artist explained his motivation behind the series to Bored Panda. “It was an idea already for a very long time to transform the animals into humans and also the other way around! I like these switched roles and those kind of mashups,” he told us. If you like his work, you can check out his Instagram account apiccolodraws, which has 113k followers, and see more of his fun mashups, which include characters from Harry Potter and others.

More info: Instagram

#1 Alley Cat Musicians, Duchess And Thomas

Disney &#8216;Humanimalized&#8217;: Animal Characters Turned Into Humans And Humans Into Animals (20 Pics)

Image source: apicollodraws

#2 Jock And Trusty

Disney &#8216;Humanimalized&#8217;: Animal Characters Turned Into Humans And Humans Into Animals (20 Pics)

Image source: apicollodraws

#3 Peg And Lady

Disney &#8216;Humanimalized&#8217;: Animal Characters Turned Into Humans And Humans Into Animals (20 Pics)

Image source: apicollodraws

#4 Miss Bianca And Bernhard

Disney &#8216;Humanimalized&#8217;: Animal Characters Turned Into Humans And Humans Into Animals (20 Pics)

Image source: apicollodraws

#5 Cruella De Wuff And Nanny

Disney &#8216;Humanimalized&#8217;: Animal Characters Turned Into Humans And Humans Into Animals (20 Pics)

Image source: apicollodraws

#6 Abigail And Amelia Gabble

Disney &#8216;Humanimalized&#8217;: Animal Characters Turned Into Humans And Humans Into Animals (20 Pics)

Image source: apicollodraws

#7 Rita

Disney &#8216;Humanimalized&#8217;: Animal Characters Turned Into Humans And Humans Into Animals (20 Pics)

Image source: apicollodraws

#8 Perdita And Pongo

Disney &#8216;Humanimalized&#8217;: Animal Characters Turned Into Humans And Humans Into Animals (20 Pics)

Image source: apicollodraws

#9 Bambi, Thumper, Flower

Disney &#8216;Humanimalized&#8217;: Animal Characters Turned Into Humans And Humans Into Animals (20 Pics)

Image source: apicollodraws

#10 Lady And The Tramp

Disney &#8216;Humanimalized&#8217;: Animal Characters Turned Into Humans And Humans Into Animals (20 Pics)

Image source: apicollodraws

#11 Si & Am

Disney &#8216;Humanimalized&#8217;: Animal Characters Turned Into Humans And Humans Into Animals (20 Pics)

Image source: apicollodraws

#12 Oliver And Dodger

Disney &#8216;Humanimalized&#8217;: Animal Characters Turned Into Humans And Humans Into Animals (20 Pics)

Image source: apicollodraws

#13 Georgette

Disney &#8216;Humanimalized&#8217;: Animal Characters Turned Into Humans And Humans Into Animals (20 Pics)

Image source: apicollodraws

#14 Frou-Frou, Toulouse, Marie, Berlioz

Disney &#8216;Humanimalized&#8217;: Animal Characters Turned Into Humans And Humans Into Animals (20 Pics)

Image source: apicollodraws

#15 Maid Marian

Disney &#8216;Humanimalized&#8217;: Animal Characters Turned Into Humans And Humans Into Animals (20 Pics)

Image source: apicollodraws

#16 Madame Adelaide Bonfamille

Disney &#8216;Humanimalized&#8217;: Animal Characters Turned Into Humans And Humans Into Animals (20 Pics)

Image source: apicollodraws

#17 Tito And Georgette

Disney &#8216;Humanimalized&#8217;: Animal Characters Turned Into Humans And Humans Into Animals (20 Pics)

Image source: apicollodraws

#18 Uncle Waldo And Roquefort

Disney &#8216;Humanimalized&#8217;: Animal Characters Turned Into Humans And Humans Into Animals (20 Pics)

Image source: apicollodraws

#19 Lady, Tramp, Jock And Trusty

Disney &#8216;Humanimalized&#8217;: Animal Characters Turned Into Humans And Humans Into Animals (20 Pics)

Image source: apicollodraws

#20 Miss Bianca And Bernhard

Disney &#8216;Humanimalized&#8217;: Animal Characters Turned Into Humans And Humans Into Animals (20 Pics)

Image source: apicollodraws

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Woman Who Spent $10,000 On More Than 30 Tattoos Says She Hates Every Single One Of Them
3 min read
Aug, 5, 2025
Will the UK Comedy “Peep Show” Ever Have a Home in the US?
3 min read
Aug, 21, 2017
Five Reasons Why You Should Be Excited For The Second Season Of Warrior
3 min read
Oct, 12, 2019
Five Things You Didn’t Know about History’s “Forged in Fire”
3 min read
Mar, 13, 2018
Anti-Vax Mom’s Messages After Finding Out Her 19-Year-Old Daughter Got Vaccinated Will Leave You Baffled
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
NYT Connections Hints And Answers For 09-September-2025
3 min read
Sep, 8, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.