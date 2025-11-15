Hey Pandas, What Is The Title Of Your Biography? (Closed)

What have you learned about yourself?
#1
Anxiety and Atheism, a story of change.
#2
1001 Ways To Fail. (and other cringy anecdotes)
#3
Don’t Do That! How to Lead a Successful and Fulfilling Life by Avoiding Literally Everything in this Book
#4
I already started writing it. Its called Starting from the bottom. Its the story of how a poor kid with severe social anxiety and dyslexia grew up to be successful and financially independent.
That last part hasn’t happened yet but I am working on it.
#5
How I ended up as a warning to others.
#6
My catchphrase: “Well, That Went Poorly.”
#7
“All the things I didn’t say”. I’ve thought about this quite a bit lol
#8
She tried
#9
The somewhat interesting life of ##### #### ( bleeped out my real name for privacy reasons)
#10
A mistake? No, no! A bad example!
#11
[insert my name]: A Life, or How Attempt to Manage Your Problems and Mostly Succeed at Conversations.
#12
The funniest person alive, but looks aren’t everything. (The master of dad jokes)
#13
I Gave Up Drinking For This? (It’s a coffee table book mostly with an Erma Bombeck feel)
#14
“Logan [last name]: A Mentally Unstable Gay Mess”
#15
But…did you guys know Candice died?
#16
In the company of a stranger.
#17
How To Make Something out of Nothing : A Guide to People With No Plan Whatsoever.
#18
LOGAN NO!!! The saga
Follow Us