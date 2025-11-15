Hey Pandas, What Is The Title Of Your Biography? (Closed)

by

What have you learned about yourself?

#1

Anxiety and Atheism, a story of change.

#2

1001 Ways To Fail. (and other cringy anecdotes)

#3

Don’t Do That! How to Lead a Successful and Fulfilling Life by Avoiding Literally Everything in this Book

#4

I already started writing it. Its called Starting from the bottom. Its the story of how a poor kid with severe social anxiety and dyslexia grew up to be successful and financially independent.

That last part hasn’t happened yet but I am working on it.

#5

How I ended up as a warning to others.

#6

My catchphrase: “Well, That Went Poorly.”

#7

“All the things I didn’t say”. I’ve thought about this quite a bit lol

#8

She tried

#9

The somewhat interesting life of ##### #### ( bleeped out my real name for privacy reasons)

#10

A mistake? No, no! A bad example!

#11

[insert my name]: A Life, or How Attempt to Manage Your Problems and Mostly Succeed at Conversations.

#12

The funniest person alive, but looks aren’t everything. (The master of dad jokes)

#13

I Gave Up Drinking For This? (It’s a coffee table book mostly with an Erma Bombeck feel)

#14

“Logan [last name]: A Mentally Unstable Gay Mess”

#15

But…did you guys know Candice died?

#16

In the company of a stranger.

#17

How To Make Something out of Nothing : A Guide to People With No Plan Whatsoever.

#18

LOGAN NO!!! The saga

