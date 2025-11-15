40 People Share Some Of The Most Ridiculous Customer Demands They’ve Heard

Anyone who has worked in retail knows that there are good customers, there are bad ones, and then there are people who have just come out of hell and are on a mission to make everyone’s life miserable.

Recently, Twitter user Pigeon Fancier posted a question: “What’s the most ridiculous demand a customer has made of you?” and the answers have been flooding in nonstop! From returning a fully consumed rotisserie turkey because it was too dry to demanding a book with real dinosaur photos, here are some of the wildest replies.

Image credits: isabelzawtun

#1

Image source: DorianPlum

#2

Image source: BobbyPesto

#3

Image source: WaterstonesPicc

#4

Image source: Frenchie1904

#5

Image source: paulteta

#6

Image source: DoISmellFood

#7

Image source: KayNoire

#8

Image source: vanderheydensax

#9

Image source: plantfacey

#10

Image source: davewal

#11

Image source: 30yroldrunaway

#12

Image source: punmagnate

#13

Image source: kristinneuman

#14

Image source: DorianPlum

#15

Image source: niftybiscuit

#16

Image source: and_how

#17

Image source: PanickedIdiot

#18

Image source: AmandaJane314

#19

Image source: toolguybak

#20

Image source: BrittanyClayton

#21

Image source: vedraven

#22

Image source: Jaffapug

#23

Image source: ecgeering

#24

Image source: ObscureAaron

#25

Image source: comptroller

#26

Image source: gran_archist

#27

Image source: juliamarieok

#28

Image source: ItsAndyFromWork

#29

Image source: ChiuauaTeardrop

#30

Image source: lindseyfever

#31

Image source: abbycohenwl

#32

Image source: isabelzawtun

#33

Image source: deniseisabroad

#34

Image source: amy_bugg

#35

Image source: meesterbob

#36

Image source: Mcbedwell

#37

Image source: mccanncreates

#38

Image source: Ant_0fficial

#39

Image source: markydoodoo

#40

Image source: ghoulrunnings

Patrick Penrose
