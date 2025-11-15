Hey Pandas, Draw Yourself And Then Draw What You Want To Look Like (Closed)

Draw a self-portrait, then add any alterations like hair color, piercings, anything that you want! This isn’t to make people feel bad about themselves, just for fun!
#1 I Can’t Draw
#2 I’d Like Pink Hair, Please Lol
#3 I Wish I Was A Little Bit Taller, I Wish I Was A Baller
#4 Im A Bad Artist……. But I Want A Pastel Yellow Strip Of Hair :)
#5 The Exact Same, But With Tattoos And More Religious And Gender Acceptance. :)
#6 I Guess I Would Love To Have Wings
#7 I Basically Want To Look Like Janis From Mean Girls Lol
#8 I Wanna Be A Fairy
#9 I Draw Terrible-
#10 Dying My Hair Pink Tomorrow Actually
#11 I Still Would’ve Been Satisfied With Only Cat Ears But Yes
#12 I Would Never Get Away With Looking Like That Tho, Lol
#13 Gimme Those Pigtails!
#14 It Looks Really Sketchy Because I Kinda Rushed ‘Cause I Gotta Get Back To Homework, But… Yeah
#15 I Have Short Dark Hair With Silver At The Tips And Glasses. And I’m Cool With That! I Like What I Look Like And Couldn’t Really Find Something I’d Wanna Change :)
#16 Won’t Happen Tho
#17 Left: What I Look Like Right: What I Want To Look Like (My Hair Is Dyed Pink At The Ends Also But I Couldn’t Find That)
#18 I Need Colorrrrrrr
#19 I Wish I Was Cooler. Than Maybe I Would Have More Friends
#20 Here’s Mine
#21 I Wouldn’t Call Myself A Beauty, But Wouldn’t Change Much Either (Yes, I Have A Unibrow Sometimes))
#22 I Wish I Look Like This. (Sorry I’m Bad) I What Wavy Hair.
#23 This Looks Terrible But So Do I
#24 How I Wanna Look Like, Better Hair, Better Clothes, Thinner, Amazing Hat. *sigh*
Image source: i%20was%20gonna%20add%20purple%20tips%20(love%20purple),%20but%20i%20didnt%20get%20how%20without%20ruining%20everything
#25 I’m Trash At Drawing So I Used Picrew For This! Tbh I Just Wanna Be A Little More Confident
Image source: picrew.com
#26 Me….taller….with Cool Hair…..idk
#27 Thank U Pi Crew
#28 I Do Not Want To Change How I Look, Buuuuut I Do Want Dope Clothes.
#29 Me Right Now vs. What I Want To Look Like-
#30 I’d Like To Have Cool Blue Hair
#31 I Want To Have Silver Hair Next
#32 Meh
#33 Mehhhhh
#34 It Not Really That Big Of A Deal Though. I Could Rant All Day About The Weirdness Of Beauty Standards, But I Won’t.
Image source: thebaddestbitchtowalktheearth.org
#35 Basically I Wish I Looked Like A Vampire
#36 Bruh Im So Bad At Art- Anyways Dont Mind Me Sooo The Me Is What I Look Like *im Literally Wearing Pajamas* The One With Black Hair Is My Oc Iris And The One With The TV Head Is A New Oc I No Has Name For
#37 [insert Catchy Title Here]
#38 These Are Picrews The First One Is Current Me The Second Is That I Wish I Was
#39 I Want To Shave My Head And Dye It Blue! :d
#40 (I Didn’t Draw These) Who I Want To Be vs. Me Currently
Image source: picrew.me
#41 Left Is Current And I Used Picrew
#42 I Made This On Picrew, But Me Currently Is On The Left, And Who I Want To Be Is On The Right.
#43 Yep This I What I Wanna Look Like A Tiktok Egirl
#44 Here It Is (Sorry For The Rip-Off Crayola Walmart Quality Art)
#45 Future Me Hopefully?
#46 I’m The One On The Left
#47 Me
#48 I Wouldn’t Be Able To Draw It The Way I Want, But I’d Like To Be A Bit Like Black Widow
#49 This Is Me, Sadly, Jk
#50 I’m Pretty Bad At Drawing And Writing (Ignore My Terrible Attempt At Arms)
#51 Me vs. My Dnd Character. I Used Picrew Cause I’m Lazy
#52 Here You Go!sorry For Bad Quality
#53 Basically I Wanna Be Skinny, Confident, Outgoing, Cooler, And Less Depressed.
#54 Sorry For The Bad Drawing
#55 It’s A Picrew, Since I Just Can’t Draw. (It Is Also Probably Huge. Sorry)
Image source: picrew.me
#56 I’ve Always Wanted Green Eyes And To Be Thin
#57 What I Want To Be Like
Did you like this article? Follow us on Google News
Follow Us