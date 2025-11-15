Hey Pandas, Draw Yourself And Then Draw What You Want To Look Like (Closed)

by

Draw a self-portrait, then add any alterations like hair color, piercings, anything that you want! This isn’t to make people feel bad about themselves, just for fun!

#1 I Can’t Draw

#2 I’d Like Pink Hair, Please Lol

#3 I Wish I Was A Little Bit Taller, I Wish I Was A Baller

#4 Im A Bad Artist……. But I Want A Pastel Yellow Strip Of Hair :)

#5 The Exact Same, But With Tattoos And More Religious And Gender Acceptance. :)

#6 I Guess I Would Love To Have Wings

#7 I Basically Want To Look Like Janis From Mean Girls Lol

#8 I Wanna Be A Fairy

#9 I Draw Terrible-

#10 Dying My Hair Pink Tomorrow Actually

#11 I Still Would’ve Been Satisfied With Only Cat Ears But Yes

#12 I Would Never Get Away With Looking Like That Tho, Lol

#13 Gimme Those Pigtails!

#14 It Looks Really Sketchy Because I Kinda Rushed ‘Cause I Gotta Get Back To Homework, But… Yeah

#15 I Have Short Dark Hair With Silver At The Tips And Glasses. And I’m Cool With That! I Like What I Look Like And Couldn’t Really Find Something I’d Wanna Change :)

#16 Won’t Happen Tho

#17 Left: What I Look Like Right: What I Want To Look Like (My Hair Is Dyed Pink At The Ends Also But I Couldn’t Find That)

#18 I Need Colorrrrrrr

#19 I Wish I Was Cooler. Than Maybe I Would Have More Friends

#20 Here’s Mine

#21 I Wouldn’t Call Myself A Beauty, But Wouldn’t Change Much Either (Yes, I Have A Unibrow Sometimes))

#22 I Wish I Look Like This. (Sorry I’m Bad) I What Wavy Hair.

#23 This Looks Terrible But So Do I

#24 How I Wanna Look Like, Better Hair, Better Clothes, Thinner, Amazing Hat. *sigh*

Image source: i%20was%20gonna%20add%20purple%20tips%20(love%20purple),%20but%20i%20didnt%20get%20how%20without%20ruining%20everything

#25 I’m Trash At Drawing So I Used Picrew For This! Tbh I Just Wanna Be A Little More Confident

Image source: picrew.com

#26 Me….taller….with Cool Hair…..idk

#27 Thank U Pi Crew

#28 I Do Not Want To Change How I Look, Buuuuut I Do Want Dope Clothes.

#29 Me Right Now vs. What I Want To Look Like-

#30 I’d Like To Have Cool Blue Hair

#31 I Want To Have Silver Hair Next

#32 Meh

#33 Mehhhhh

#34 It Not Really That Big Of A Deal Though. I Could Rant All Day About The Weirdness Of Beauty Standards, But I Won’t.

Image source: thebaddestbitchtowalktheearth.org

#35 Basically I Wish I Looked Like A Vampire

#36 Bruh Im So Bad At Art- Anyways Dont Mind Me Sooo The Me Is What I Look Like *im Literally Wearing Pajamas* The One With Black Hair Is My Oc Iris And The One With The TV Head Is A New Oc I No Has Name For

#37 [insert Catchy Title Here]

#38 These Are Picrews The First One Is Current Me The Second Is That I Wish I Was

#39 I Want To Shave My Head And Dye It Blue! :d

#40 (I Didn’t Draw These) Who I Want To Be vs. Me Currently

Image source: picrew.me

#41 Left Is Current And I Used Picrew

#42 I Made This On Picrew, But Me Currently Is On The Left, And Who I Want To Be Is On The Right.

#43 Yep This I What I Wanna Look Like A Tiktok Egirl

#44 Here It Is (Sorry For The Rip-Off Crayola Walmart Quality Art)

#45 Future Me Hopefully?

#46 I’m The One On The Left

#47 Me

#48 I Wouldn’t Be Able To Draw It The Way I Want, But I’d Like To Be A Bit Like Black Widow

#49 This Is Me, Sadly, Jk

#50 I’m Pretty Bad At Drawing And Writing (Ignore My Terrible Attempt At Arms)

#51 Me vs. My Dnd Character. I Used Picrew Cause I’m Lazy

#52 Here You Go!sorry For Bad Quality

#53 Basically I Wanna Be Skinny, Confident, Outgoing, Cooler, And Less Depressed.

#54 Sorry For The Bad Drawing

#55 It’s A Picrew, Since I Just Can’t Draw. (It Is Also Probably Huge. Sorry)

Image source: picrew.me

#56 I’ve Always Wanted Green Eyes And To Be Thin

#57 What I Want To Be Like

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
