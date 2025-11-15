I’m Trying To Spread Awareness About A Zero-Waste Lifestyle By Making Comics (34 New Pics)

by

Hi! My name is Mira! I have been trying to live a more sustainable lifestyle for a few years now. And if you have ever tried it, you know how hard it can be.

But I truly believe the first step towards creating less waste is being well-informed on the subject, and being aware of the specific issues and problems. So I started researching online and sometimes the information could be truly overwhelming and rather gloomy. After I would spend some time reading, I would have no willpower to live, let alone take any action whatsoever. The other issue was the depressing manner in which a big part of the information was presented, so it didn’t seem likely that anyone would want to share it with their friends or family in order not to ruin their day as well.

You can find my previous post about my zero waste comics by clicking here.

More info: Instagram | patreon.com | Etsy | Facebook | awareanimals.com

#1 A Find

#2 Reuse

#3 Trends

#4 The Bet

#5 Sustainable Dress Up

#6 Stop It!

#7 My Sustainable Bag

#8 Valentine’s Day

#9 Reduce

#10 Not Again

#11 Shocking Fact

#12 Buddy

#13 On The Road

#14 The Greatest Invention

#15 Super Powers

#16 My Sustainable Kitchen

#17 The Specialist

#18 Providing

#19 It’s A System

#20 6 Things You Can Do To Be Happier

#21 The List

#22 Oh, Deer

#23 My Sustainable Bathroom

#24 The Unexpected Snack

#25 Home

#26 Together

#27 Happy New Year

#28 Asocial

#29 Illusionist

#30 Jack-O-Lantern

#31 The Gift Of An Experience

#32 Camping Enthusiast

#33 The Gift

#34 Fashionable

