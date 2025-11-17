Hey Pandas, What Was The One Thing That Made You Scared To Be Attached To People? (Closed)

Everybody will have some experience that might make them vary of people and their intentions.
#1
Grew closer than friends with someone I knew online (yes I knew what he sounded like and looked like and no he wasn’t a middle aged white man pedophile)
My mother found out, banned me from talking to him and still haven’t found a way to talk to him for three months. I closed all my friendship doors after that.
Along with him, I was banned from talking to 8 other friends, hence my old name, OSKNILLAB, the first initials of every one of them.
#2
After changing schools 8 times in 8 years, for a while I was scared to get attached to people as the world can change on you in an instant and why get attached if there’s just pain of getting ripped away…
But then it got to the stage when I could count on one hand the things I actually cared about in life on one hand, which was just depression.
Human beings are tricky creatures. They can care and they can be callous. They can lead you and they can mislead you. And relationships don’t always last. But I reckon it’s still worth it.
#3
Definitely my parent’s divorce. Made me deadly serious about marrying well and being a good husband, but also added a lot of stress and fear to actually getting married, as well as lesser emotional commitments.
#4
The COVID pandemic, really.
Everyone turned on each-other. It was crazy.
I lost my home and my friends and my church and my pets and even my country. All in the space of a year.
It’s hard to trust people anymore. You just can’t know who will really stay when things get hard.
I guess the trick is to follow that old saying…hold friendships with an open hand, not a closed one. It will hurt less.
#5
As a little GIRL I realized why my divorced mom had many boyfriends–easy
#6
✨boarding school✨
#7
There isn’t one thing, but I guess one commonality. Wouldn’t say I’m scared but just detached and pickier about who I socialize with.
Moving around and losing contact with people. But social media makes it more easier. That’s if they want to stay in contact.
Fake friendships where someone will be my friend for the perks, or they’re bored, or feel sorry for me for not having many friends. Turns out so many of my so-called, fairweather friends have been just that. I only have the movies as reference to show me what real friendships are like.
#8
Giving 20 years of my life to someone I thought I’d be with forever. I can’t take that risk again.
#9
For me, it was the constant hurt that people around gave me each time I failed.
People I thought who would stay with me through thick and thin just pressurized and blamed whenever they could even though they knew that I was falling down into a dark pit that would be hard for me to get up from.
And those who helped me just used the vulnerability to frustrate me when they could.
But, thanks to them, I have learnt not to open up to anybody or talk about my worries. Then I get the classic “Don’t shut yourself out” thing
#10
People leave, people move on…..
People die….. We all reach the age when we look around and think, were did they all go….wtf?
Follow Us