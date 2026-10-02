This Viral TikTok Trend Has People Sharing The Life Stories They’ve Lived Alongside Their Pets (100 Pics)

Sometimes, you look at your pet and suddenly realize just how much life you’ve actually lived together. They were there when you moved, started a new job, your family grew, when things were going great, and maybe even when they weren’t.
That’s pretty much what happened with this TikTok trend, which got people sharing stories about their pets and the milestones, memories, and chapters they’ve been through together. Some of them are happy, some are funny, and some honestly hit you right in the feelings.
Because our pets don’t just happen to be around while we live our lives – they become part of the story themselves. And these people have the memories to prove it.
#1
21 years🤍. Elementary school. HighSchool. University. Every single milestone and birthday. Every tear. I miss her every day 🕊️
Image source: @nh884941
#2
9 years, one house, 0 breakups, 1 graduation and all of my tears 🥹
Image source: @sageiscrying
#3
1 year. From a cold field to a cozy apartment. From being bottle-fed to real meals. A lot of learning for him & us. We raised him. He will see us graduate from university next year. Our greatest adventure. Yet, I read the comments and keep thinking how bad it will hurts when it’ll be his time.
Image source: @mayg.joy
#4
Elementary, high school, and university. Onyx was with me for four homes, three partners, and 11 years. Losing her is the worst thing that has ever happened to me.
Image source: @306.pgl
#5
3 years. With me when I got and lost my first apartment. Went through homelessness. Couch surfed 3 different houses plus a hotel. Moved back to my hometown. Watched me go through DV. Moved to a whole new state (just us), and we now have our home. Graduated college. Now we’re navigating this law school journey 🩷
Image source: @kiyasopretty08
#6
4 years, 1 graduation, 3 apartments, 1 house, having a baby, getting engaged, baby #2 otw. My soul kitty❤️
Image source: @tylerrechel
#7
I wanna do this trend so bad because she’s genuinely my everything, but she’s at 2 years, one house, three heartbreaks(not breakups), and a hell of a lot of tears. In a year, I’ll have a graduation, another home, and another year with my best friend 🩶
Image source: @riribihch28
#8
7 years, 4 apartments, 2 babies, and now my sweet baby boy has cancer that cannot be treated…. He will be laid to rest in the next few weeks….
Image source: @charlattecharchar
#9
I miss mine so much. 18 years. 3 states. From second grade to my 26th birthday. Forever my best guy.
Image source: @ishtewwa
#10
9 years, 3 apartments, 1 breakup, 1 graduation, every single tear. He’s everything in my life 😭
Image source: @alicethemadhooper
#11
She saw 23 years of my life. Miss her a lot.
Image source: @euphoricmushy
#12
7 years she’s 11 but a rescue, 1 house, 3 breakups, 4 jobs and ps yes she accidentally did that to my nose 😅
Image source: @yofav_alaina13
#13
9 years, 3 houses, 2 break ups, 3 jobs, and every single tear 💯💜
Image source: @laceface30
#14
8+ years, 18 months of chemo, 1 time getting hit by a car (him, not me). 8 surgeries between us 3 houses❤️
Image source: @byronfleming892
#15
11 years, 1 apartment, mummy passing, 4 heartbreaks, every single tear.
Image source: @m.leas_
#16
15 years together, love you, little man ❤️❤️
Image source: @clancy.waz
#17
We’re crying 😭 7 years. First apartment on my own. 3 moves. Heart attack. Heart surgery. Countless lupus flares. Marriage separation.
Image source: @tattoosbymads
#18
16 years and counting.
Image source: @charee830
#19
6 years – one breakup – 2 moves and lots of visits to his current dad’s apartment prior to moving in together – one human baby – one engagement – future wedding and hopefully so many more memories to come.. good and bad 🥹
Image source: @pj.12398
#20
6 years. 4 houses. 1 college degree. 1 breakup. 1 marriage. This baby is my soulmate.
Image source: @earthtokaterling
#21
15 years, my baby would have been 16 in september, I miss him every day❤️
Image source: @teigan.wx
#22
8 years together, 4 houses together, 1 miscarriage, 7 jobs, 1 kid, every laughter, tears, and accomplishments together ❤️… my baby is 17 years old and still going strong.
Image source: @leyahsimone1
#23
16 years, 7 apartments, 2 graduations, 3 breakups.
Image source: @j.kassim
#24
It’s always the orange ones. I had him for almost 17 years, 2 states, 10 moves, 3 relationships, and the birth of my first child. I miss him every day. His picture is still my home screen and he passed 8 years ago.
Image source: @the_mrs_sanchez
#25
Elementary school. High school. University. My first job. Every birthday. Every Christmas. Every version of me. From 2006 to 2026. The biggest and worst heartbreak of my life🤍
Image source: @marcomartins_17
#26
9 years, 2 graduations, 5 moves soon, 1 toxic engagement. My whole entire heart and soul.
Image source: @tarahdudley
#27
14 years in December- I’ve had 5 surgeries, he has had 1 major surgery when he was 6, 1 house.
Image source: @geekonfleek313
#28
14 years: primary school, high school, studies, and my first job. 3 breakups 5 homes, our house and everything we’ve known burning down, losing our best friend (the other dog we had since she was a puppy due to diabetes) and been my best friend through it all.
Image source: @liquid_landscape
#29
10 years, 2 houses, multiple breakups, 0 jobs, putting her down Friday.
Image source: @carolinemarie5789
#30
Me and my CoCo. Almost 6 years; she turns 6 on 8/20, 4 apartments, 2.5 breakups, and my best friend
Image source: @donnareds
#31
13 years. 1 house. 10+ family vacays. Elementary school. Middle school. High school. college. Every tear and moment I felt left out.
Image source: @michele100_
#32
He’s been there through 2 big breakups, 1 apartment, 3 houses (and one caught fire with us inside), 6 jobs, every single tear. My apartment puppy that got to turn “big dog” with his big backyard 🥰 This January he’ll be 11 years old, and I’ve had him since he was 7 weeks old. He’s been my favorite chapter 🥹
Image source: @queensizedisneybounding
#33
7 years, 2 apartments, 2 houses, 2 breakups, 1 hospitalization. Every. Single. Tear.
Image source: @handsolocrys
#34
9 years, 2 houses, 4 apartments, 4 breakups, 1 graduation, 1 pregnancy&childbirth, 7 of my sons’ birthdays, all the tears in between. It’s only been 3 months; we miss you, Milo❤️🪽
Image source: @toribabe101
#35
20 years, 3 apartments, 2 houses, 6 breakups, 2 graduations. Every single tear. You passed in March, and I miss you every day, George 🧡
Image source: @jennehbeee
#36
18 years 💔 got me through grades 5-12 and all of university. Passed away just days before my wedding. 2 apartments, 2 houses. Buttercup ❤️
Image source: @shelbytaschereau
#37
16 years – preschool, primary school, parents’ divorce, high school, step-parents, sisters, university, every tear, and she’s still kicking 😭 (I miss her – I’m at uni).
Image source: @grace_mclennan
#38
16 years, 3 apartments, 2 houses, 2 breakups, high school graduation, and college graduation.
Image source: @carlycakes76
#39
4 years, 2 breakups, 4 houses, lost all my friends, but he stayed around.
Image source: @user476594725
#40
12 years. He’s grown up with me and is watching my kids grow up. He’s still my favorite feller.
Image source: @moleann5
#41
18 years old (still alive): kindergarten, Elementary school, High school, 3 houses, every breakup, every birthday, Christmas, Halloween, Easter, and every single time I’ve loved her 🩷
Image source: @christina7388
#42
4 years, 4 houses, ate a whole straw and it came out whole… bipolar before I was medicated (scary freak-outs but he never shied away) 1 breakup, 1 heartbreak, and every tear I’ve cried in 4 years is in his fur.
Image source: @meowzzzarella
#43
Tux- 17 years, 5 homes, 2 breakups, 1 marriage, 1 master’s degree, 1 career change, every single tear.
Image source: @fromthevaulttherapy
#44
13 years,1 breakup,1 house, and she got me through elementary, middle, and high school, and college. She’s getting old, and I moved out, but she’s still my baby. I’m not ready for the day that she passes.
Image source: @lorelea03
#45
13 years, one home, countless amounts of love, in my heart until it stops.
Image source: @tebucks
#46
I think our cats are siblings. 9 years, 2 houses, 3 apartments, 2 breakups, 1 proposal, and a thousand tears.
Image source: @z.araj
#47
My guy is 13…I love him so much and hope he sticks around a lot longer!He’s my sidekick… 3 homes, 1 nasty divorce, and now we are alone together. Lost his sister in May 😢
Image source: @normasalinaslang
#48
5 friends, 2 jobs, 1 job loss, 1 house, 1 breakup 5000 tears, and 1000000 cuddles. Can’t wait to see our life together as my first kitten! (I’m 18 she’s 7 months).
Image source: @whos_pippa1
#49
12 years. 2 houses. 1 apartment. 2 breakups. 2 graduations. 1 death.
Image source: @obi1ng
#50
5 & 4, 1 relationship, 1 apartment & 2 houses; gained two little human siblings. Lost my boy at the start of Feb, and my girl just wasn’t the same without her big brother; she passed at the start of July. Sometimes it feels like I just dreamed them😭💔
Image source: @_taylorbrindley
#51
15 years, so many houses I can’t remember, 2 apartments, all my breakups, elementary school, high school, us living in a shelter, abusive relationship, every cheater, now to living in a safe place🥹
Image source: @jewelsss277
#52
Only 2 years but 3 houses, 1 breakup, every license I have, and every single tear.
Image source: @alexishbrantley
#53
4 years, 3 moves, 1 breakup, 3 friend breakups, this girl seen it all and I couldn’t imagine having anyone else at my bedside 🥺
Image source: @phoebebbguns
#54
13 years. 2 houses. 2 apartments. 4 deaths. A breakup. Couch surfing. And every single tear and kiss.
Image source: @randirt_dirty32
#55
13 years. 4 houses. Elementary-college graduation. Through all the ups and downs. I miss u so much,, Cy🤍🕊️
Image source: @thumbellarina
#56
6 years, 3 countries, 4 apartments, 1 marriage, 2 graduation.
Image source: @linakarcal
#57
19 years, 2 houses, Elementary School, High School, my diagnosis of autism and a neurological delay of 5 years, one heartbreak, a lot of cats that he takes care of like they were his kittens. I miss him everyday.
Image source: @yanihiroki345
#58
16, had him when I was 16, all through my teenage, 20s into my 30s.
Image source: @bryannawilcoxx
#59
one breakup, 3 apartments, one baby and still my little princess 🥰
Image source: @bianca.monette
#60
2 breakups, one sibling (cat) death, one move, many fosters, and 3 new siblings. The happiest, most precious little girl. I can’t live without her.
Image source: @ashslizzle
#61
My best friend. 10 years. 1 house. 2 breakups. He was always there. Lost him some months ago. He was my best friend. ❤️😭
Image source: @elena_murias
#62
15 years together 🤎 Primary school, high school, diploma studies, different careers. 2 breakups. 3 moves. Every single tear. I will miss him forever 🪽
Image source: @lozmorris5
#63
4 years, 2 houses, 1 apartment, 6 horrible jobs, and 1 rocky relationship where he witnessed every emotion I could show. 1 life with 1 person❤️I hope he’s okay with that.
Image source: @seafield98
#64
10 years, 1 house, elementary, high school, university, 1 pandemic, 3 surgeries, every single tear.
Image source: @_lmsalazar
#65
1 year, 2 apartments, 1 breakup, 1 graduation, a million joys together, my son, my partner and my life 🐾💚
Image source: @sabrit1298
#66
4 years (he’s 9 though, got him when he was 5), 4 breakups, 2 apartments (different sides of the country)… my little love ❤️🐈⬛
Image source: @anastasiakov_
#67
This is Corvette, 13 almost 14yrs, 4 houses, 3 breakups, 1 miscarriage, 3 graduations, and every single other tear and happiness throughout all the years❤️😭
Image source: @sunshine1127_0506
#68
13 years, primary school, high school, didn’t judge me when I didn’t graduate from college, 4 major breakups, 3 houses, every single milestone in my life since I was 7 years old. That’s my literal son; I could never ever live without him next to me.
Image source: @dancin.stick.bug
#69
6 years. 4 states. 4 apartments and 1 house. 2 boyfriends. 4 jobs. My everything ✨🩷
Image source: @alicethemadhooper
#70
6 years, 1 house, many many ups and downs, and he is always my savior in each one 🐈⬛♥️
Image source: @chiraznaoui5
#71
She was 13 and 3 months. I miss her every day💔 9th August forever haunts me.
Image source: @mladydi
#72
11 years. 2 graduations. He’s resting now.
Image source: @jellyace.shop
#73
Mine was with me for 10 years. I went to high school, went through uni, and had an abusive relationship, and when I married and left for the UK, the day I left, he went to heaven with the other angels ❤️
Image source: @xhulja.p
#74
5 years, 3 apartments, 1 baby, and a marriage🩵
Image source: @marleymullenix
#75
10 years! 1 apartment, 2 houses, 2 breakups, 1 graduation
Image source: @itz.hannah0
#76
6 years, 1 house, 1 graduation, 1 board exam, 1 oath-taking, 3 breakups… but he’s not here anymore with me. I missed my cat so much.
Image source: @beady.ph
#77
4 years old. 0 heartbreaks, 3 moves 🥰
Image source: @elvisandbille
#78
She’s not even 3 years old yet, and she’s already been through 2 apartments and 3 houses. I’m very grateful to have been able to get her out of those places and give her a forever home. She’s now a totally different cat!
Image source: @papi2139
#79
7 years since he adopted our family. Fellow peer during COVID Zoom classes, 1 HS graduation, 4 college graduations, 1 breakup, 1 marriage, 2 grad school beginnings, every sickness and every good thing. The man of our dreams; we’re so blessed.
Image source: @misternacho
#80
My sweet baby has seen every stage from 18-26 so far. My young adulthood wouldn’t have been bearable without him. He’s watched my heart break, heal, and break again. He’s been here for the biggest blessings of my life, and I’m not ready for the day he won’t be here.
Image source: @kays.photography0
#81
16 years, 6 houses, 2 breakups, 7 jobs, 2 hospitalizations, COVID, our papa passing away. Every. single. tear. 😭 Have to put him down on Monday due to kidney failure. I’m going to forever miss him 😞💔
Image source: @taylabeadman
#82
6 years, 1 home, 2 breakups. It’s been two years since I lost you. I don’t know if you’re still alive, how you’re doing, or if you’re eating well. I don’t even know if I’m allowed to grieve you. He’s my biggest heartbreak for rn. i love u forever, chino 🥺💔
Image source: @shekingthebucks
#83
5 years was under a lot of stress at a toxic job left said toxic job been there thru my health issues my better years and better days all the highs and lows my engagement 💍 last year she comforts me when things get tough… she’s my little sunshine 🥲💖
Image source: @beagoesugc
#84
12 years. 4 breakups. 6 jobs. 1 marriage. 1 baby. Countless tears. Forever ready to snuggle ❤️
Image source: @tdogg6.7
#85
15 years, 3 houses, every single tear, miss you my boy.
Image source: @sweetgirl.xo1
#86
11 years… 7 homes… 5 breakups… 2 degrees… 2 jobs… It’s clear I’m a mess, and you can see it on her face 😆😆🫶🏼🫶🏼
Image source: @bambermoon
#87
14 years, 4 breakups, 6 jobs, 2 houses, infinity tears. I miss my angel boo so much.
Image source: @kiahhdoll
#88
Rescue dog of 9 years. One divorce, 5 house moves, including one from Australia to the UK, 5 jobs, two family deaths. One wedding.
Image source: @melissavictoria81
#89
12 years. 3 houses. 2 boyfriends. 7 jobs. I’ll miss him forever. Rest easy big dog 😢❤️
Image source: @scoley
#90
5 years, 2 states, 4 houses, always by my side.
Image source: @carissaandbear
#91
15 years, 2 houses, primary school, high school, a new country, every heartbreak and every bit of happiness. Every one of my best childhood and early adulthood memories are with her. I miss my baby girl everyday.
Image source: @savannah_sky03
#92
11 years, endless tears, and endless smiles.
Image source: @kennamxx
#93
9 years, 1 house, saw my 3 exes, first job, didn’t care if I cried, only cared about food.
Image source: @its_joxy
#94
She was almost 16. We had to put her down in April, and she would’ve been 16 in July. My strong baby girl 💕🪽
Image source: @jaded.2024
#95
5 years, 7 apartments😅(2 flooded from neighbors), 1 job , 1 breakup.
Image source: @jayleen_esthetics
#96
11 years, 3 houses, 2 different states, 2 relationships. I lost him last fall. It will be a year soon.
Image source: @critter.gitter.kennels
#97
My 7-year-old baby has been with me through it all, and I’ve been through it all with him. I’ve had him since he was born 🥰❤️
Image source: @xoxoitsabby
#98
7 years, 2 houses, very messy situationship, 3 jobs, and my healer ❤️he makes everything better! We found each other when we needed it most.
Image source: @xo.mariah2323
#99
11 years, 4 houses, first owner passed away, 1 job, 1 breakup, all the tears and love in the world.
Image source: @m_i_k_e_l_a..08
#100
3 years, 1 house, 4 breakups, 1 job, every single tear. My pride and joy istg.
Image source: @holychrist_03
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