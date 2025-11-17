Hey Pandas, What Are Some Signs That You Are Getting Old? (Closed)

by

I don’t want to wear jeans or do not want to walk around with sneakers on. Share some signs with other Pandas.

#1

I told my track teamates i was excited for the chicken run 2 movie amd they stared at me like i was speaking nonsense 😭

None of them have seen chicken run! What happened to the world!!

#2

Everything hurts 😭

#3

If rather stay home and read a book than go out partying.

#4

If rather stay home and read a book than go out partying.

#5

When the woman I work with, who’s the same age as me , kindly pointed out to me that it’s only 12 years till retirement….WTF?

….. and my back, legs,eyesight,attitude towards young people….. And that old face in the mirror, who the fu(k is that?

#6

My back. Need I say more?

#7

Being able to hurt yourself sleeping. I woke up the other night with my shoulder in so much pain I was crying. Unfortunately I can’t take pain meds because they interfere with other medications I’m taking, so I just sat up with a heat pad on my shoulder until it subsided enough for me to sleep. When i woke up again, I was fine except a little stiff.

#8

I was on instagram and saw a post about songs turning 50 this year and they were all songs I remember listening to when I was a kid…

