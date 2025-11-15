Hey Pandas, When Life Gives You Lemons, What Are You Going To Do With Them? (Closed)

Squirt someone in the eye with Lemon juice, make lemonade, Be creative! I wanna hear some funny stuff!
#1
I saw a quote about this before that said, “When life gives you Lemons, make apple juice and leave the world wondering how you did it” so yea thats mine
#2
I would call them yellow oranges and sell them for twice the cost
#3
….throw them at lifes face and ask for a banana
#4
Draw faces on them and wrap them in blankets, BOOM 💥 lemon babys!
#5
I would peel it like an orange and try to eat it, but be disappointed that it is not in fact an orange and tastes bitter.
#6
Eat them while staring Life straight in the eyes
#7
Add Vodka and drink up!
#8
I would make lemon bars! (They’re basically lemon tarts. I would recommend trying them!)
#9
When life gives you lemons, make lemonade. Then throw it in the face of the person who gave you the lemonade until they give the mangos you originally asked for! Thx for ur time and have a wonderful time!
#10
Eat them. There is nothing wrong with lemons.
#11
Make a lemon army and throw them at people I don’t like
#12
I would get water and sugar to make lemonade
#13
at least life gave you something lol
#14
Make orange juice
#15
i would make lemonade, to sell at a lemonade stand, to get lots of money, to give to animals in need.
#16
I’ve heard “When life gives you lemons, save them for later. Don’t waste them all on lemonade.”
So yeah I like that quote pretty well
#17
Give them to the Lemon Demon from Friday Night Funkin’
#18
make lemon cupcakes, cakes, cookies and MORE!!
#19
Take the seeds out and plant more to make more then start selling them then the cycle repeats
#20
Throw them at life’s car
#21
make lemonade and then get alot of money from it and them drink lemonade in my sister’s face and she aint gettin nun
#22
Lemon pound cake
#23
Make Life a nice glass of let just say not what they expected or shove them down its throat and watch him die
#24
squeeze them in someone eyes
#25
Call them yellow oranges and sell them for double the price. :] (anyone who gets that reference is epic)
#26
Give them back and say, “No thank you.”
#27
I saw this on the internet and had to share the quote here
What to do when life gives you lemons? DON’T MAKE LEMONADE!
Yell I don’t want you dam lemons
Demand to see lifes manager
burn down lifes house.
I thought this was halarious and I wanted to share it, it might be what I would do, depending on my mood. butI would most likely bake something with them!
#28
Cut them in half, bury them in a pot of fertilized loam, grow an orchard full of lemon trees, become filthy rich.
#29
Save the seeds and plant a lemon grove!!
#30
when life gives you lemon threw them at 2020/2021
#31
Ask life why they didnt give me green apples?
#32
I would use my witch spells to enlarge the lemons then proceed to carve frogs in the lemon skin
#33
Trade them in for Doritos salsa so I can dip my frozen yogurt in it. Did that once and it was one of the the best decisions I’ve ever made.
#34
Make some iced tea and enjoy those lemons!
#35
I would stare life right in the eyes the whole time I was making lemonade and becoming rich from my lemonade stand then when I am a billionaire laugh in Their face as I bye the biggest watermelon ever because that is what I originally asked for.
#36
Squeeze them in life’s eyes.
#37
Cut them in half and squirt the juice in someone’s eyes. COVID s eyes too.
Then eat it like an orange slice.
#38
U take the lemons and put the juice in there eyes and watch there Pain the end
#39
I give everyone a compliment
#40
Make a lemon cannon and shoot life
#41
Make a profit out of it, either a lemonade stand or I plant the seeds and sell my famous lemonade around the world.
