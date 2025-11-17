23 Pics From Being A Server That Show Why So Many People Are On The Verge Of Tears

Anyone who’s worked a job where you have to deal with customers knows how emotionally and physically draining it can be. A great example is servers: on their feet all day, dealing with all sorts of Karens for not smiling enough or not being polite enough.

This is a list of waiters’ worst experiences from the r/ServerLife subreddit. The rest of us should check these out not only for their entertainment value. There are plenty of lessons about what kind of entitled customers we should never be.

To know a little more about the inner workings of the subreddit, Bored Panda reached out to one of its moderators, wheres_the_revolt. She was kind enough to tell us more about what it’s like taking care of the community. Check out our short interview below!

#1 Sorry I Politely Asked Your Crotch Goblin To Not Throw Sugar At Other Guests. Lmao

23 Pics From Being A Server That Show Why So Many People Are On The Verge Of Tears

Image source: Saelem

#2 Someone Decided To Have A Gender Reveal At The Table

23 Pics From Being A Server That Show Why So Many People Are On The Verge Of Tears

Image source: fibbybob

#3 My Manager’s Response Makes Me Want To Quit. What Would You Say/Do?

23 Pics From Being A Server That Show Why So Many People Are On The Verge Of Tears

Image source: Amazing-Jaguar2909

#4 A Grown Man Sneezed About 40 Times Within A Few Minutes Without Covering His Mouth. This Is The Aftermath

23 Pics From Being A Server That Show Why So Many People Are On The Verge Of Tears

Image source: ArtisticPossum

#5 My Bad For Not Following The Law I Guess. Sorry Guys

23 Pics From Being A Server That Show Why So Many People Are On The Verge Of Tears

Image source: kxmirx

#6 The Tip Line Said “Turn Over For Tip”

23 Pics From Being A Server That Show Why So Many People Are On The Verge Of Tears

Image source: nicholasgarski

#7 Is Calling Costumers “Hun” Weird?

23 Pics From Being A Server That Show Why So Many People Are On The Verge Of Tears

Image source: warlockofsortz

#8 32 Separate Checks

23 Pics From Being A Server That Show Why So Many People Are On The Verge Of Tears

Image source: Beanergriffin

#9 Seriously

23 Pics From Being A Server That Show Why So Many People Are On The Verge Of Tears

Image source: On-The-Red-Team

#10 Is This Even Legal? Servers Make $3 An Hour In This Area And You Can Take Their Tips?

23 Pics From Being A Server That Show Why So Many People Are On The Verge Of Tears

Image source: SourceIntelligent741

#11 Actually, How About You Don’t (Read The Note First)

23 Pics From Being A Server That Show Why So Many People Are On The Verge Of Tears

Image source: pizzaninjaturtleseat

#12 Group Of Four Older Ladies Left This At The Table Next To Me

23 Pics From Being A Server That Show Why So Many People Are On The Verge Of Tears

Image source: the_lord_bruno

#13 Is This Even Legal?

23 Pics From Being A Server That Show Why So Many People Are On The Verge Of Tears

Image source: RabidHamster105

#14 The Time I Ruined This Woman’s Birthday

23 Pics From Being A Server That Show Why So Many People Are On The Verge Of Tears

Image source: Sudden-Ad-1583

#15 I Was In The Weeds And Very Focused I Guess…

23 Pics From Being A Server That Show Why So Many People Are On The Verge Of Tears

Image source: StuckInSalem

#16 By Far The Craziest Note I’ve Ever Got

23 Pics From Being A Server That Show Why So Many People Are On The Verge Of Tears

Image source: WhiteCrocsGuy

#17 My Day Just Got A Little More Exciting

23 Pics From Being A Server That Show Why So Many People Are On The Verge Of Tears

Image source: PaleBlueDotEnthused

#18 Lol

23 Pics From Being A Server That Show Why So Many People Are On The Verge Of Tears

Image source: cheifqueef1

#19 What You Guys Think? Honestly

23 Pics From Being A Server That Show Why So Many People Are On The Verge Of Tears

Image source: Camus_24

#20 My Co-Worker Got A Novel On Her Check

23 Pics From Being A Server That Show Why So Many People Are On The Verge Of Tears

Image source: junkiejarrett

#21 Came In 15 Mins Before Close And Left This

23 Pics From Being A Server That Show Why So Many People Are On The Verge Of Tears

Image source: ghosteagle

#22 What My GF Got From A Customer

23 Pics From Being A Server That Show Why So Many People Are On The Verge Of Tears

Image source: CouncilOfApes

#23 Just Say You’re Broke

23 Pics From Being A Server That Show Why So Many People Are On The Verge Of Tears

Image source: personalproblem123

#24 This Guy Lost A Fantasy Football Bet To His Friends, So They Made Him Sit At A Separate Table And Eat Dinner With A Cardboard Cutout Of Marjorie Taylor Greene 🤣🤣🤣

#25 How Do Yall Distinguish Sweet And Unsweet Tea? I’ll Start

Image source: Jajanotfun

#26 Cause…tf?!

#27 Missed Both Of My Weekend Shifts Due To Sun Poisoning And Was Over The Moon To Get This!

