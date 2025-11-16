When One Streaming Service Canceled Password Sharing And People Lost Their Minds, We Decided To Share Pizza (5 Pics)

by

So, a certain streaming service has canceled password sharing, and that’s NOT CHILL. In response to people all over the internet losing their minds, we decided to share something awesome and far more delicious to consume- pizza!

We launched “Red Baron Pizza Sharing,” encouraging users to share a frozen pizza with friends, family and loved ones because, although they may not be able to share passwords, they can still share something delicious: pizza. And with Red Baron, sharing isn’t just allowed—it’s highly encouraged.  

We created a site suspiciously similar to another site and sent people there for a free pizza to share with someone in their life. In less than 2 hours we ‘sold out’ of all our free pizza coupons (with hundreds of users entering their info every minute!) And because pizza appeals to everyone’s tastes, we made a bunch of pizza film posters to lift the internet’s spirits.

When One Streaming Service Canceled Password Sharing And People Lost Their Minds, We Decided To Share Pizza (5 Pics)
When One Streaming Service Canceled Password Sharing And People Lost Their Minds, We Decided To Share Pizza (5 Pics)

Pizza in every genre!

When One Streaming Service Canceled Password Sharing And People Lost Their Minds, We Decided To Share Pizza (5 Pics)
When One Streaming Service Canceled Password Sharing And People Lost Their Minds, We Decided To Share Pizza (5 Pics)
When One Streaming Service Canceled Password Sharing And People Lost Their Minds, We Decided To Share Pizza (5 Pics)

Red Baron Pizza Sharing

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
129 Inspiring C.S. Lewis Quotes That Will Give You Some Food For Thought
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
This Instagram Requires You To See The Bigger Picture To Understand It
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
6 Photos Showing My Progress From When I Started Teaching Myself Photography Last Year To Now
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Revenge Preview Episode 15 – Scandal
3 min read
Mar, 27, 2011
Why Mellie Grant Was The Most Underrated Character On “Scandal”
3 min read
Dec, 31, 2021
Guy Blames His Ex For Not Taking Care Of Their Child, Gets Destroyed With Words
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.