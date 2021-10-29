The autumn/winter period is in full swing now, with November typically being the hottest month of the year for releases. November 2021 will see many of the heavy hitters released, including a new Call of Duty, Battlefield, and Pokemon. Here are 10 video games that will be released in November 2021.
Just Dance 2022 (November 4th)
The latest entry in the series, Just Dance 2022, will see its yearly release at the start of the month. The Just Dance series has been released yearly since 2009, with many spin-off titles released throughout the years too. In the game, players recreate dance moves for many popular and classic songs. Just Dance 2022 will feature music by artists such as Sia, Black Eyed Peas, Olivia Rodrigo, Lady Gaga, Katy Perry, Dua Lipa, Taylor Swift, Beyonce, and The Weeknd.
Call Of Duty Vanguard (November 5th)
Like Just Dance, Call of Duty is a yearly release, with Vanguard being the 18th installment in the series. Vanguard will see players go back to World War 2, as opposed to the modern eras that Modern Warfare and Black Ops tend to focus on. Players can expect all of the usual modes to appear in the game, giving a very familiar feel to the game. Many of the weapons from the game are also making their way into Warzone, Call of Duty’s free-to-play battle royale game.
Jurassic World Evolution 2 (November 9th)
Have you ever wanted to create your own zoo full of dinosaurs? Well, you can with Jurassic World Evolution and it is getting a sequel on November 9th. The game looks to be more of the same, but if you enjoyed the first entry in the series then you will like this too.
Forza Horizon 5 (November 9th)
Forza is Microsoft’s flagship racing series, with the game split between the Motorsport and Horizon series. Forza Horizon 5 is the latest entry and players will head to Mexico to race through the desert, jungle, and even a volcano. Graphically the game looks stunning and will really push the boundaries of what the Xbox Series X|S is capable of. The game will be available on day one on Xbox Game Pass, giving players no excuse not to check it out.
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition (November 11th)
We can all agree that Skyrim doesn’t need another port, but it is set to receive one with the Anniversary Edition, which will further remaster the game following the Special Edition release a few years ago. If you’re a big Skyrim fan then this will likely become the definitive version of the game. But, if you just like jumping into the game from time to time then you can probably skip this and just use mods to improve the visual quality of the original.
Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – Definitive Edition (November 11th)
Like Skyrim, the GTA PS2 era trilogy is set to receive a remaster on November 11th. Grand Theft Auto III, Vice City, and San Andreas are getting a fresh coat of paint with them looking really good, although slightly cartoonish. The downside is the game will be a full-priced release, but if you’re a fan of GTA then this will certainly give you plenty of value for your money.
Star Wars: Knights Of The Old Republic (November 11th)
Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic is one of the best games of the era, with the game first released in 2003 exclusively on the Xbox and PC. The game is an incredible RPG game that introduced many gameplay mechanics and styles that would be carried over to future games such as Mass Effect and Dragon Age, so if you like either of those games as well as Star Wars then this is one that is worth playing.
Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl (November 19th)
The Generation 4 games are set to be remade with Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. Over the years we’ve seen Gen 1-3 games be remade with FireRed and LeafGreen on the Gameboy Advance, HeartGold and SoulSilver on the DS, and Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire on the 3DS. Now, Pokemon Diamond and Pearl are being remade. The art style looks similar to games such as The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening as opposed to the Let’s Go Pikachu and Eevee games.
Battlefield 2042 (November 19th)
Like Call of Duty, a new Battlefield game is set to be released in November with Battlefield 2042. Unlike Call of Duty, however, the game will be multiplayer only and won’t feature a campaign mode. But, many players don’t play the campaign so most players won’t feel like anything is missing, but it is a shame because the Battlefield campaigns are generally fantastic.
Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker (November 23rd)
The latest Final Fantasy XIV expansion Endwalker will be released towards the end of the month, with it set to add a lot of new content to the game, which will give players hours of new stuff to play through. Final Fantasy XIV recently saw a resurgence in popularity, making this a perfect opportunity to check it out if you haven’t already.