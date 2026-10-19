Kylie Jenner’s Victoria’s Secret Appearance Sparks Fury As Viewers Break Down Every Awkward Detail

Fans declared that it was “unacceptable” to have Kylie Jenner step onto the runway of the 2026 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show wearing the brand’s legendary Fantasy Bra.
Kylie made her VS runway debut on October 18, while her mom Kris Jenner and boyfriend Timothée Chalamet clapped and beamed with pride from the audience.
But fans wanted to “cancel” the lingerie giant for apparently snubbing its longtime models and favoring the reality TV star.
Victoria’s Secret was accused of snubbing its longtime models and favoring a Kardashian-Jenner
The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show returned to Los Angeles for the first time in 19 years.
As promised, the runway turned into a dazzling display of wings, feathers, and glitter, thanks to a parade of supermodels including sisters Gigi and Bella Hadid.
Swedish-Finnish model Elsa Hosk, Hungarian model Barbara Palvin, Candice Swanepoel from South Africa, plus-size star Ashley Graham, Russian star Irina Shayk, VS veteran Adriana Lima, and Leonardo DiCaprio’s girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti were also part of the star-studded lineup.
In a sea of Victoria’s Secret regulars, fans were surprised to see Kylie Jenner walk out for the first time.
What they found even more baffling was that she was dressed in the brand’s iconic gemstone-encrusted $50 million Fantasy Bra, which is part of the brand’s most extravagant tradition of turning lingerie into a multimillion-dollar jewelry statement.
Over the years, the honor of wearing the coveted piece has gone to some of the brand’s most recognizable supermodels, like Heidi Klum, Tyra Banks, Gisele Bündchen, Claudia Schiffer, and Adriana Lima.
Choosing the reality star to wear the coveted lingerie piece was a slap in the face to veteran Angels, fans claimed
Critics felt the decision to have Kylie wear the most coveted lingerie piece was a slap in the face to the veteran Angels and other supermodels.
“Kylie Jenner got the fantasy bra… cancel this sh** right now,” one said.
“This is UNACCEPTABLE,” said one outraged fan, while another wrote, “’Out of literally anyone ever why the F**K did they put the fantasy bra on Kylie Jenner.”
“All that surgery to wear a skirt?” one asked.
“Kylie Jenner must’ve paid to get the Fantasy Bra because in what world would she have been picked in 2026,” one commented
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Victoria’s Secret
“Victoria’s Secret truly out of creativity. Most expensive and yet the most basic. And a kardashian/jenner to cheapen it more,” another chimed in.
Another wrote, “The Victoria’s Secret show was so underwhelming this year. So boring i feel bad for the models who have been there for VS for so long watching Kylie Jenner of all ppl with the fantasy bra???”
The $50 million piece was the most expensive Fantasy Bra of all time
The piece Kylie surprised the crowd with was a one-of-a-kind bra, created in partnership with luxury high jewelry brand Jacob & Co.
Around 4,410 natural diamonds are encrusted onto the piece, bringing the total weight to 1,373.39 carats.
The design included a drop-diamond fringe and a 75.54-carat Natural Fancy Vivid Yellow diamond right in the middle.
Designer Jacob Arabo said the piece included no fabric, so making it move naturally with the body wasn’t easy.
The piece was valued at $50 million, making it the most expensive Fantasy Bra in the show’s history.
“Best day ever,” Kylie later wrote in an Instagram Story, showing a close-up of the piece right after the show.
The lingerie giant explained why Kylie was chosen, saying she has a “massive following and massive cultural impact”
Victoria’s Secret chief creative officer Adam Selman explained why the 29-year-old beauty mogul was chosen for the headline-making moment.
“Kylie really extends beyond fashion, beyond culture, beyond TV, beyond one singular thing,” he told Vogue.
“That’s the exact same thing that we do. Like, the show is so big, it’s true entertainment, and I think that she is a great catalyst for that,” he continued.
The Kylie Cosmetics founder has managed to create “her own culture,” which Adam said not a lot of people have done, noting that the show’s “big idea” was “fandomonium.”
The lingerie giant offered an “interesting pairing” to fans, where they saw the $50 million piece on an “unexpected talent who has a massive following and massive cultural impact,” Adam said.
“I think it’s fun,” he added. “I think it’s really joyful, and I think it’s fun to celebrate in a different way that people aren’t going to expect.”
“What a way to ruin the event?” one said, while another wrote, “This is pure disrespect to real models”
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